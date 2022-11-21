ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach food pantry to host annual turkey giveaway

By Kamrel Eppinger
WPTV West Palm Beach
 2 days ago
A South Florida food pantry is once again stepping up to put a turkey on the table for those in need.

Liberty Movement Food Pantry in West Palm Beach is hosting its annual turkey giveaway Monday.

The turkey distribution will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1301 53rd St.

The drive-thru style event is open to all families who are struggling with rising food costs.

In addition to turkeys, families will also receive food boxes with a week's worth of groceries thanks to Feeding South Florida and the Palm Beach County Food Bank.

Organizers said their goal is to help as many as 500 families this Thanksgiving.

"We don’t ask for any I-D, you come, you sign up, and we serve you, if you have a need, you join the line and come sign up no questions asked," Clive Atkinson, director of operations, said.

Food will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

