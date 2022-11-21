ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Griz football playoff tickets go on sale

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ujZGY_0jIbCCyl00

MISSOULA - The Brawl of the Wild ended with a resounding 55-21 win by the Cats over the Griz .

But there's still good news as the Grizzlies are headed to the playoffs after sneaking into the field as an at-large selection.

The Grizzlies (7-4) will host SE Missouri State (9-2) in the first round this Saturday at 8 p.m. in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

The Griz will also play once again in the national spotlight, with the game airing around the country on ESPN 2.

MTN News

Tickets for Montana's first-round playoff game are on to the general public at griztix.com and will remain available through Saturday at halftime.

The Adams Center ticket office will also be open for walk-up sales Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The ticket office will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and will open again on Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The winner of Saturday’s game will travel to play the No. 3 overall seed, defending champion North Dakota State (9-2), in the second round.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Reacts To Brawl Of The Wild 2022

The 121st Brawl Of The Wild ended up exactly as expected, for half of Montana's football fans. For the other half, it was a disappointing rout that left fans reeling. In front of a national audience, the Bobcats beat the Griz 55-21 to host the Great Divide Trophy until next year. It was the 42nd time Montana State had beat the Griz in their storied rivalry (the 2011 game was won by Montana, though the win was vacated after NCAA sanctions.)
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

First-ever meeting between Montana Grizzlies and SEMO means many new faces

The St. Louis native could have his hands full this weekend, considering he’s actually the team’s backup. Starter Patrick DeLaurent has missed the past two games with a foot injury, which is a major blow to the Redhawks’ offense. Heitert has filled in during that time going 2-0, but has completed 21 of 36 passes for no touchdowns and an interception. Also a freshman, the Washington-Grizzly Stadium atmosphere could prove to be too much during the playoffs.
MISSOULA, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Montana

What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Did You See A Car Drove Through a Montana Storefront?

It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. This isn't normal. During the winter, vehicles end up in ditches, slide around, or have difficulty stopping on ice. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous. Here's the thing, how does someone's vehicle end up crashing into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
HAMILTON, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Higgins Avenue Beartracks Bridge Won’t be Completed Until Spring

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Higgins Avenue Beartracks Bridge project won’t be completed until the spring, according to Engineering Project Manager Matt Straub for the Higgins Avenue Bridge Project with the Montana Department of Transportation. For the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend, Straub explained the traffic flow over the bridge.
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed

MISSOULA — Lonna Fox moved to Missoula in 1994 when her daughter, Sarah Koke, had her first baby, and “Grandma Lonna” has lived near her family ever since. She helped raise her grandkids even though she’s in a wheelchair from an old spinal cord injury. In 2013, Fox needed extra help, and she moved into […] The post Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Stagnant air locked in the valleys; next weather maker to impact Thanksgiving travel

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY in effect until 1PM Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region, the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Lower Clark Fork Region. An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and little vertical mixing. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Crisis Levy Failure Filtering Down to Many Missoula Services

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The failure on November 8 of the $5.5 million yearly Crisis Services Levy is just beginning to reverberate through Missoula city and county agencies and services. KGVO News spoke with the Director of Community Planning, Development, and Innovation for the City of Missoula, Erin Pehan...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

No Humbug on Higgins; Big Christmas for Downtown Missoula

No more COVID closures, but lots of candy canes are expected this year, as Downtown Missoula marks the first full year of holiday events since the pandemic erupted after Christmas 2019. The Downtown Missoula Partnership is planning a full schedule of holiday activities, most of which are admission-free or low-cost,...
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

Incoming weather system could mean icy roads for Thanksgiving travel

An incoming weather system is expected to drop light snow and possibly create slick roads for Thanksgiving travelers this week. The National Weather Service in Missoula anticipates a storm system will move across the Northern Rockies late Tuesday through midday Wednesday. Meteorologist Brian Conlan says it could bring a grab bag of wintery precipitation to the region.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Man Attacks Man at a Missoula Bar Over a Pair of Sunglasses

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 19, 2022, 58-year-old Michael Quinn was contacted by Missoula Police Department officers regarding an altercation at a local bar. Officers also contacted the male victim who had visible injuries to his face. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more. “Officers responded to...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Car plows into Ravalli Services Thrift Store

HAMILTON, Mont. — It was a disturbing afternoon for staff and customers at Ravalli Services Thrift Store in Hamilton. NBC Montana talked with Ravalli Services executive director Jessica Warnken. She said a car ended up inside the store in an accident. The driver plowed through an addition to the...
HAMILTON, MT
KPAX

KPAX

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy