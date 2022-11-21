Read full article on original website
Large outage leaves more than 23,000 in South Lake Tahoe without power
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A widespread power outage has hit the South Lake Tahoe area Monday morning. As of 7 a.m., Liberty Utilities' website shows that 23,875 customers are without power. The power outage stretches from Meyers to Stateline, encompassing most of the city of South Lake Tahoe. Exactly what is causing the power outage is unclear. El Dorado County officials say their offices in South Lake Tahoe will be closed until at least 10 a.m.
1 Person Injured In Single Vehicle Collision In Carson City (Carson City, NV)
Officials from the Carson City Fire Department, sheriff’s deputies and the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle crash involving a deer on I-580 near the north Carson Street exit were called early Sunday evening and a secondary crash due to traffic backup. Emergency responders on the scene reported...
Record-Courier
Outage affects most of Carson Valley, Lake Tahoe
A reported transformer fire in Minden may be responsible for knocking out power to 22,156 homes and businesses across Douglas County. The outage is affecting people from Lake Tahoe to the Pine Nuts. Reported at 5:10 a.m., a power surge set off alarms across the region, both burglar and fire.
FOX Reno
Lyon County Sheriff's Office dispatch phones restored after second outage in November
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) dispatch phones have been restored after an outage on Monday. The outage comes a week after a LCSO dispatch phone outage that lasted over 24 hours. LCSO reported the second outage around 5:45 a.m. on...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City non-profit Friends in Service Helping has car window smashed
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City non-profit is picking up the pieces after an apparent act of vandalism over the weekend. Friends in Service Helping - or FISH - provides Food, Shelter, Insurance and Healthcare to those in need in Carson City and surrounding rural areas. Now they’re in need of help after their long-running 1986 Honda Accord had its back window smashed in on Saturday night.
Record-Courier
Highway 50 has a substance abuse problem
We understand Lake Tahoe residents’ determination not to see Highway 50 narrowed but anyone who thinks everything is just fine with the highway as it is, isn’t paying attention. We’ve reported 11 deaths on the highway since 2014, with a fatal collision every year except 2018, and so...
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County Sheriff’s dispatch phone line down
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch phone lines are down. In a Facebook post Monday morning, the Department said all 911 calls will be routed through Carson City. They say Carson City is not as familiar with Douglas County so to be patient and specific as possible in your calls.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Rural Housing accepting donations for Richards Crossing neighbors
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - You can help the less fortunate in Carson City at Richards Crossing from the comfort of your phone or computer. It’s made up of 38 single family affordable housing units for formerly homeless, displaced veterans, and extreme low-income people. Your donation will provide residents...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County identifies Offenhauser Drive shooting victim, car collision victim
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed in a shooting on Offenhauser Drive on Sunday. 31-year-old Priscilla Garibay or Reno was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The Medical Examiner’s Office also identified a pedestrian who...
mynews4.com
Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City shuttering due to staffing shortages
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City is temporarily closing in an effort to increase safety and security while reducing overtime, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced on Monday. Starting in December, nearly all the offenders at Warm Springs Correctional Center will be moved...
mynews4.com
How to check how much parking is available at the Reno-Tahoe Intl. Airport
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Are you planning to travel to and from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport this holiday weekend?. You might want to check the parking availability at the airport before arriving or departing. As of Tuesday morning, both the long-term garage and surface lots...
KOLO TV Reno
Sheep sculptures stolen from Rancho San Rafael Park
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two empty cement pads used to display two sheep at Rancho San Rafael Park. Part of the Nevada Farms and Families portion of the park, they were located in the Basque History Area. “They are a tribute to the Basque sheep herder,” says Celia Walker, park ranger...
KOLO TV Reno
The Road Ahead: Peckham Lane Project Complete
SPONSORED: The RTC has just finished construction on the Peckham Lane Project in Reno. This project was a roadway rehabilitation project on Peckham Lane between Baker Lane and South Virginia Street. The roadway was beginning to fail in this area and needed some attention. As part of the project, the RTC rehabilitated the roadway, replaced the sidewalks, upgraded the curb ramps, made driveway improvements, and replaced the old culvert on the Cochrane Ditch. The RTC also replaced the traffic signal at the Peckham Lane/Baker Lane intersection.
2news.com
Reno Sam's Club Vandalized Late Tuesday Night, Suspect Still at Large
The Sam's Club on Kietzke Lane was vandalized late Tuesday night, and police say the person that did it is still at large. According to Reno Police, they don't know if this was an attempted burglary or just vandalism. But the suspect acted alone. No merchandise was taken and they...
2news.com
Hiking and Flying in the Snow at Davis Creek Regional Park
An early November snowfall gave us scenic views of Slide Mountain hiking at Davis Creek Regional Park. From here you can take miles of hiking trails up into the Sierra Nevada Mountains with pretty views you see here. Located just south of Reno, NV in the Washoe Valley. Thanks for watching! https://bit.ly/3V6arT1.
mynews4.com
Some fear Nevada prison closure is bandage for dept. of corrections plagued with issues
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Corrections announced this week it would be closing Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City, but some worry the closure is only a bandage for a department plagued with severe staffing shortages. Next month, state officials say...
nevadabusiness.com
Nevada Rural Housing Helps Bring the Holiday Spirit to the Residents of Richards Crossing
Nevada Rural Housing Helps Bring the Holiday Spirit to the Residents of Richards Crossing. (CARSON CITY, Nev.) – Nevada Rural Housing (NRH) announced it is accepting holiday gift donations for the residents of the Richards Crossing apartment complex in Carson City. Richards Crossing, a 38 single-family unit affordable housing development by NRH, is home to the formerly homeless, displaced veterans and extremely low-income. The donation list will provide residents with essential items around the holiday season, such as gloves, hats and toiletries.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: Why is RTC tearing up new sidewalks in North Valleys?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One of our viewers, Susan Severt, wrote in asking why construction crews are tearing up new sidewalks on Sky Vista Boulevard in the North Valleys? Susan noticed all the work going on and she's wondering isn't it a waste of money to remove all of the new concrete?
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks PD announces road closures for annual Turkey Trot
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 24th annual Turkey Trot is set to happen Thanksgiving Day at 8:30 a.m., and the Sparks Police Department is closing streets to accommodate it. Between 6:00 a.m. and noon, these streets will be impacted with temporary closures, lane restrictions, and/or race participants in the roadway:
mynews4.com
Elderly woman killed after being hit by car at popular Reno shopping center
An elderly woman was killed over the weekend after she was hit by a car at a popular Reno shopping center. Lydia Reading, 81, was hit by a car in the area of Kietzke Lane and Firecreek Crossing during the evening hours of November 19. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's...
