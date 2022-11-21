ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sacramento

Large outage leaves more than 23,000 in South Lake Tahoe without power

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A widespread power outage has hit the South Lake Tahoe area Monday morning. As of 7 a.m., Liberty Utilities' website shows that 23,875 customers are without power. The power outage stretches from Meyers to Stateline, encompassing most of the city of South Lake Tahoe. Exactly what is causing the power outage is unclear. El Dorado County officials say their offices in South Lake Tahoe will be closed until at least 10 a.m.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Record-Courier

Outage affects most of Carson Valley, Lake Tahoe

A reported transformer fire in Minden may be responsible for knocking out power to 22,156 homes and businesses across Douglas County. The outage is affecting people from Lake Tahoe to the Pine Nuts. Reported at 5:10 a.m., a power surge set off alarms across the region, both burglar and fire.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City non-profit Friends in Service Helping has car window smashed

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City non-profit is picking up the pieces after an apparent act of vandalism over the weekend. Friends in Service Helping - or FISH - provides Food, Shelter, Insurance and Healthcare to those in need in Carson City and surrounding rural areas. Now they’re in need of help after their long-running 1986 Honda Accord had its back window smashed in on Saturday night.
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

Highway 50 has a substance abuse problem

We understand Lake Tahoe residents’ determination not to see Highway 50 narrowed but anyone who thinks everything is just fine with the highway as it is, isn’t paying attention. We’ve reported 11 deaths on the highway since 2014, with a fatal collision every year except 2018, and so...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lyon County Sheriff’s dispatch phone line down

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch phone lines are down. In a Facebook post Monday morning, the Department said all 911 calls will be routed through Carson City. They say Carson City is not as familiar with Douglas County so to be patient and specific as possible in your calls.
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Rural Housing accepting donations for Richards Crossing neighbors

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - You can help the less fortunate in Carson City at Richards Crossing from the comfort of your phone or computer. It’s made up of 38 single family affordable housing units for formerly homeless, displaced veterans, and extreme low-income people. Your donation will provide residents...
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

How to check how much parking is available at the Reno-Tahoe Intl. Airport

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Are you planning to travel to and from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport this holiday weekend?. You might want to check the parking availability at the airport before arriving or departing. As of Tuesday morning, both the long-term garage and surface lots...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sheep sculptures stolen from Rancho San Rafael Park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two empty cement pads used to display two sheep at Rancho San Rafael Park. Part of the Nevada Farms and Families portion of the park, they were located in the Basque History Area. “They are a tribute to the Basque sheep herder,” says Celia Walker, park ranger...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

The Road Ahead: Peckham Lane Project Complete

SPONSORED: The RTC has just finished construction on the Peckham Lane Project in Reno. This project was a roadway rehabilitation project on Peckham Lane between Baker Lane and South Virginia Street. The roadway was beginning to fail in this area and needed some attention. As part of the project, the RTC rehabilitated the roadway, replaced the sidewalks, upgraded the curb ramps, made driveway improvements, and replaced the old culvert on the Cochrane Ditch. The RTC also replaced the traffic signal at the Peckham Lane/Baker Lane intersection.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno Sam's Club Vandalized Late Tuesday Night, Suspect Still at Large

The Sam's Club on Kietzke Lane was vandalized late Tuesday night, and police say the person that did it is still at large. According to Reno Police, they don't know if this was an attempted burglary or just vandalism. But the suspect acted alone. No merchandise was taken and they...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Hiking and Flying in the Snow at Davis Creek Regional Park

An early November snowfall gave us scenic views of Slide Mountain hiking at Davis Creek Regional Park. From here you can take miles of hiking trails up into the Sierra Nevada Mountains with pretty views you see here. Located just south of Reno, NV in the Washoe Valley. Thanks for watching! https://bit.ly/3V6arT1.
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Nevada Rural Housing Helps Bring the Holiday Spirit to the Residents of Richards Crossing

Nevada Rural Housing Helps Bring the Holiday Spirit to the Residents of Richards Crossing. (CARSON CITY, Nev.) – Nevada Rural Housing (NRH) announced it is accepting holiday gift donations for the residents of the Richards Crossing apartment complex in Carson City. Richards Crossing, a 38 single-family unit affordable housing development by NRH, is home to the formerly homeless, displaced veterans and extremely low-income. The donation list will provide residents with essential items around the holiday season, such as gloves, hats and toiletries.
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: Why is RTC tearing up new sidewalks in North Valleys?

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One of our viewers, Susan Severt, wrote in asking why construction crews are tearing up new sidewalks on Sky Vista Boulevard in the North Valleys? Susan noticed all the work going on and she's wondering isn't it a waste of money to remove all of the new concrete?
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks PD announces road closures for annual Turkey Trot

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 24th annual Turkey Trot is set to happen Thanksgiving Day at 8:30 a.m., and the Sparks Police Department is closing streets to accommodate it. Between 6:00 a.m. and noon, these streets will be impacted with temporary closures, lane restrictions, and/or race participants in the roadway:
SPARKS, NV

