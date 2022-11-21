Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — You will see flags across the state flying at half-staff Monday, but why is that?

Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff in honor of the life and service of Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetric .

Tetrick, a Cleveland firefighter, was hit by the vehicle Saturday evening when he was responding to another crash on I-90. The driver of the vehicle that hit Tetrick took off.

DeWine ordered all public buildings and grounds to fly flags at half-staff throughout Cuyahoga County and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus.

Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of his funeral.

All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly flags at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period, DeWine said in a press release.

