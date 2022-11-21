ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?

By Celeste Houmard
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X90NQ_0jIbBrgz00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — You will see flags across the state flying at half-staff Monday, but why is that?

Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff in honor of the life and service of Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetric .

Suspect arraigned after firefighter killed on I-90

Tetrick, a Cleveland firefighter, was hit by the vehicle Saturday evening when he was responding to another crash on I-90. The driver of the vehicle that hit Tetrick took off.

DeWine ordered all public buildings and grounds to fly flags at half-staff throughout Cuyahoga County and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus.

Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of his funeral.

Video: Police find suspect after Cleveland firefighter’s death

All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly flags at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period, DeWine said in a press release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 6

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio flags lowered for firefighter killed in hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Some flags across Ohio will fly at half-staff to honor a Cleveland firefighter who was killed in a hit-and-run crash. On Sunday, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered several public buildings and grounds– the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, Rhodes State Office Tower and those within Cuyahoga County — to lower their flags […]
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places, which all serve tasty hot dogs (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this local staple is known for their delicious hot dogs, which are made to order with 100% Vienna beef. You can get a plain hot dog. If you visit the diner in the morning, check out their breakfast dog, which includes an all-beef hot dog covered in bacon and topped with egg and cheese. Patrons also love their diner dogs, which are topped with homemade coleslaw and chili.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

SGT. KOCHERAN: After six days in coma, he is awake with long recovery ahead

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County deputy sheriff who was shot in the line of duty is making progress while he remains in intensive care at a Columbus hospital. Sergeant Eric Kocheran woke up Wednesday morning, just a day before Thanksgiving. He had been in a medically-induced coma for nearly a week. Kocheran was shot once in the chest last week, with the bullet going through his lung, grazing his heart, and landing in his liver after being ambushed behind the Sheriff’s office.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
The Center Square

Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission

(The Center Square) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site. “The 179th is the right choice for this...
MANSFIELD, OH
Alina Andras

6 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of six amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

Political differences define the new Ohio Board of Education

A small wave of new, progressive-leaning board members was elected to the Ohio Board of Education this month, including two in Northeast Ohio. Democrats see it as a rejection of far-right policies that have been the focus of the state school board in recent months. But debates over the board's...
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

76K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy