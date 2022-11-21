ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REPLAY: Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel on Hendon Hooker, Jeremy Banks, Vanderbilt game

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
This won't be the press conference Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel envisioned for the Vanderbilt game week.

The Vols had a disastrous weekend. They lost 63-38 to South Carolina to drop out of the College Football Playoff hunt. They lost star quarterback Hendon Hooker to season-ending ACL tear . And there was speculation about why linebacker Jeremy Banks did not make the trip to South Carolina.

Heupel will be asked about the fallout from the loss and how his team turns toward this rivalry game. Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play at Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5) on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

