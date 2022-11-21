NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed on Wednesday that Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been dealing with “the yips” dating back to this spring. The 23-year-old was “struggling to make simple basic throws,” per Rapoport, and they were “trying to figure out what was wrong. Was it his mechanics? Was it in his mind? Why are these simple throws just not able to be made?” Wilson has only completed 105 of his 189 throws this season, tallying four touchdowns and five interceptions in seven games.

18 HOURS AGO