Jets Players Rip QB Zach Wilson for Lacking Accountability, per Report
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was asked on Sunday afternoon if he felt like he let the team’s defense down with his poor play against the Patriots. After all, New York scored a grand total of three points and registered just 103 yards of offense. Yet without hesitation, Wilson responded...
Atlanta Falcons' playoff hopes renewed by win over Bears
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson needed just four words to explain the significance of a 27-24 win over the visiting Chicago Bears on Sunday. The win moved the Falcons (5-6) within a half-game of NFC South Division-leading Tampa Bay (5-5), which was on a bye last week. The victory, which ended a two-game losing streak that had the Falcons’ season on the verge of spiraling out of control, has the Falcons in the thick of the playoff race heading into their final six games.
Falcons, Commanders surprisingly battle for potential playoff position
While the Washington Commanders compete in the winningest division in the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons play in the weakest division. When the teams meet Sunday in Landover, Md., however, they enter in similar circumstances. While Washington (6-5) is a half game out of a wildcard slot in the NFC, Atlanta (5-6) is a half-game behind first-place Tampa Bay in the NFC South.
Report: Zach Wilson Had ‘the Yips’ This Spring
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed on Wednesday that Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been dealing with “the yips” dating back to this spring. The 23-year-old was “struggling to make simple basic throws,” per Rapoport, and they were “trying to figure out what was wrong. Was it his mechanics? Was it in his mind? Why are these simple throws just not able to be made?” Wilson has only completed 105 of his 189 throws this season, tallying four touchdowns and five interceptions in seven games.
Enjoy Your Holiday with a Healthy Serving of NFL Action
Good morning, and happy Thanksgiving! I hope you enjoy your time today with your family, whether that means watching football or eating lots of food—or both, which I know will be the case for me. And just know I’m thankful for you following along with Winners Club each and every week.
49ers’ Charvarius Ward Bashes DeAndre Hopkins With Steroid Insult
The 49ers whipped the Cardinals on the field Monday night, and San Francisco cornerback Charvarius Ward added insult to defeat by bashing Arizona wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a postgame interview. Ward frequently defended Hopkins often during the game, and Hopkins enjoyed a strong first-half performance, tallying seven catches for...
Bears QB Justin Fields says left shoulder is separated
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields said Wednesday that his left shoulder is separated and he will weigh how it feels before deciding whether he can play in Sunday's road game against the New York Jets. Fields hurt his left shoulder late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 27-24 loss to...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford ruled out for Week 12
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss his second game in three weeks after he was returned to concussion protocol. Stafford, 34, originally was placed in concussion protocol after a 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 6 and ended up missing a 27-17 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 13.
Buckeye Admits To Not Taking Michigan Seriously
Apparently some of the Buckeyes weren't prepared for the 2021 matchup with Michigan because they didn't take the rivalry seriously.
Trae Young, Hawks snap Kings' 7-game win streak
Trae Young scored 35 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat visiting Sacramento 115-106 on Wednesday to end the Kings' seven-game winning streak. Young was 11-for-19 from the floor, 4-for-7 on 3-pointers and 9-for-9 at the free-throw line, along with seven assists. It was his sixth game with 30-plus points this season. One of his 3-pointers restored Atlanta's lead to 11 points with 57 seconds left and put the game away.
TAPPS PLAYOFFS PREVIEW: Prestonwood vs. Fort Worth Nolan Catholic
TAPPS football playoffs are in full swing as teams head toward the state title game. This week, CW33 will broadcast the Saturday TAPPS matchup between two tough teams as the Prestonwood Christian Lions take on the Fort Worth Nolan Catholic Vikings. VYPE DFW takes a deeper dive into the Vikings’ and Lions’ programs to lay out just what fans can expect in this Saturday playoff game:
Transfers lead Miami to drubbing of St. Francis Brooklyn
Nijel Pack scored a season-high 23 points, Norchad Omier recorded a double-double and Miami beat stubborn St. Francis Brooklyn 79-56 Wednesday night in Coral Gables, Fla. A transfer from Kansas State, Pack played only 27 minutes for the game and less than 10 minutes in the first half after picking up two early fouls, but was the only player for either team in double figures at the break with 12 points.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Seen in Photo of 1957 Little Rock Nine Protests
View the original article to see embedded media. Ahead of his team’s Thanksgiving matchup with the Giants, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in the news Wednesday after a photo surfaced from his past showing his connection to one of the first instances of public school integration in his home state of Arkansas.
Vote now: Who should be the next SBLive Texas High School Athlete of the Week (Nov. 14-20)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Texas High School Athlete of the Week for Nov. 14-20 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff
