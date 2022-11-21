Read full article on original website
Arab American News
Troy mosque reaches settlement with city in legal dispute
TROY — The city of Troy and the city’s first Jamiah masjid, or congregational mosque, have come to a settlement after years of legal disputes. The Michigan chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR-MI), which represents Troy’s Adam Community Center mosque, said this week that a resolution has been reached in the lawsuit filed on behalf of the mosque over a zoning dispute that had been ongoing since 2018.
The Oakland Press
Judge says ‘no’ to mass shooter expert testimony in Ethan Crumbley parents’ trial
Citing lack of relevancy and other factors, an Oakland County judge will not allow testimony from two experts on mass shootings that prosecutors wanted for the upcoming trial of James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Oxford High School shooter, Ethan Crumbley. The ruling follows last month’s hearing where Oakland County...
Up to 50 year sentence for Macomb County woman convicted of starving infant son to death
A Macomb County woman has been sentenced to 27 and a half to 50 years in prison for the death of her baby boy. Shantavia Hayden, 29, of Warren has been tried and convicted of the second-degree murder of her son who was starved to death.
Public Urination is a Real Problem for This Michigan City
What do you do when you have to relieve yourself and there's absolutely nowhere to go? Well, apparently in this busy Michigan city, you go wherever you want and that includes the streets, sidewalks, and alleys. Sure it's a natural thing but that doesn't mean people want to see it...
Amid protests, Wayne County canvassers follow statewide trend and certify midterm results
Amid calls to certify the election that at times echoed loudly in the room where the Wayne County Board of Canvassers met Tuesday, the elections panel in Michigan's largest county unanimously signed off on the results of the recent midterm election. The board's meeting — held on the final day under Michigan...
University of Michigan law school says it won't participate in US News rankings
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan says its law school will not be participating in U.S. News & World Report ranking.According to a letter, Dean Mark West says recent changes in the ranking process "reflect a lack of understanding about how law schools operate," in addition to lack of transparency in U.S. News' methodology and content.For example, West says the rankings rely heavily on administrators and faculty members to give their opinions about their perception of the reputation of every other law school, which he argues should not guide decision making for potential students."This situation presents,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg of 44th District Court in Royal Oak dies at age 48
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Honorable Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg of the 44th District Court in Royal Oak passed away on Sunday at the age of 48. The Royal Oak Police Department offered condolences and announced Judge Wittenberg’s death on Facebook. The department said he passed away early Sunday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan named No. 3 public university by reputation in US
ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan is the third best public university by reputation in the United States, according to the 2022 Times Higher Education World Reputation rankings that were released on Nov. 16. U-M was ranked as the No. 18 university in the world by reputation. Other public...
candgnews.com
Bathroom threat occurs at Novi Meadows Sixth Grade House
NOVI — Sixth grade students were forced to evacuate Novi Meadows Elementary School Nov. 16 after yet another threat was found on a bathroom wall at a Novi school. This threat was to “bomb the school,” while in the two prior incidents at Novi High School the threat was to “shoot up the school.”
HometownLife.com
Zeineh sentenced 30-50 years in prison for South Lyon murders of father, son
After listening to an outpouring of anger, tears, and sadness from those whose lives have been shattered by two murders, and regret from the one responsible, Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews had few words to utter herself on Tuesday. "The best word for today is agony," Matthews said...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit personal injury attorney convicted of tax fraud
A Metro Detroit attorney largely known for his 855-CAR-HIT-YOU billboards has been convicted of committing tax fraud, failing to report millions of dollars in income, federal officials said. A federal jury on Wednesday found Carl Collins III had willfully submitted six false tax returns for 2012, 2015 and 2018. In...
Mom protests outside school after classmate allegedly groped 6-year-old
A mom is raising her voice asking for action. She says a little boy has repeatedly inappropriately touched classmates in recent weeks and now it has happened to her daughter.
Online threats against Detroit-area schools prompt warnings from officials
Makiah Quinn heard the rumors of a school threat the night before school. Across her social media feed earlier this month, classmates were sharing their fears about a student potentially coming to school armed. “I was immediately afraid to go to school the next day,” said Makiah, a senior at Detroit’s Cass Technical High School. “It’s hard to tell when they are jokes and when they are serious. So it kind of...
Detroit News
Bond increased for Sterling Heights man accused of targeting senior citizen in carjacking
A judge has increased the bond for a 37-year-old man who has been charged in connection with a recent carjacking in Sterling Heights that targeted a senior citizen, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities have charged Jason Graves of Eastpointe with carjacking, which carries a life sentence,...
Neighbors on edge as police search for suspects linked to shooting near school
Three suspects remain at large after two Henry Ford High School students were shot. he drive-by shooting happened just after dismissal on Monday.
voiceofdetroit.net
MICHIGAN LIFER BURT R. LANCASTER EMERGES AS ACCOMPLISHED ARTIST, WAITING FOR SENTENCE RELIEF
After his first decade behind bars, Burt Lancaster, who’s serving LWOP for the shooting death of his girlfriend in Southfield in 1993, finds art as an outlet in coping with the stress of being locked up and helping deal with his mental health. “When I first came to prison,...
State Police: Detroit officer showed up in body armor, armed with multiple weapons to pick up girlfriend
Michigan State Police said their troopers and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 caller who said her boyfriend approached her and pulled out a gun. They received the call just after midnight on Friday.
fox2detroit.com
Vigil held for popular social justice advocate killed in shooting outside gas station
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday honoring a man whose inner fire burned for a more fair and equitable justice system - according to those who knew Daniel Jones best. Inside the Redeeming Faith Church of God and Christ in Detroit, on James Couzens Freeway in...
Detroit considers moratorium on evictions, but not until thousands could lose their homes
A moratorium won’t happen until at least January because the council is going on its holiday break this week
fox2detroit.com
6-year-old girl touched inappropriately by classmate at Detroit school, mother says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A mother said her daughter was fondled by a boy in her class at Detroit Merit Charter Academy on Monday. "He fondled her private area, where you basically tell your child 'no, no,'" Carmenlita Luchie said. Luchie said she filed a police report and called CPS...
