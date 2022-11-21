ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Arab American News

Troy mosque reaches settlement with city in legal dispute

TROY — The city of Troy and the city’s first Jamiah masjid, or congregational mosque, have come to a settlement after years of legal disputes. The Michigan chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR-MI), which represents Troy’s Adam Community Center mosque, said this week that a resolution has been reached in the lawsuit filed on behalf of the mosque over a zoning dispute that had been ongoing since 2018.
TROY, MI
CBS Detroit

University of Michigan law school says it won't participate in US News rankings

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan says its law school will not be participating in U.S. News & World Report ranking.According to a letter, Dean Mark West says recent changes in the ranking process "reflect a lack of understanding about how law schools operate," in addition to lack of transparency in U.S. News' methodology and content.For example, West says the rankings rely heavily on administrators and faculty members to give their opinions about their perception of the reputation of every other law school, which he argues should not guide decision making for potential students."This situation presents,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
candgnews.com

Bathroom threat occurs at Novi Meadows Sixth Grade House

NOVI — Sixth grade students were forced to evacuate Novi Meadows Elementary School Nov. 16 after yet another threat was found on a bathroom wall at a Novi school. This threat was to “bomb the school,” while in the two prior incidents at Novi High School the threat was to “shoot up the school.”
NOVI, MI
Detroit News

Metro Detroit personal injury attorney convicted of tax fraud

A Metro Detroit attorney largely known for his 855-CAR-HIT-YOU billboards has been convicted of committing tax fraud, failing to report millions of dollars in income, federal officials said. A federal jury on Wednesday found Carl Collins III had willfully submitted six false tax returns for 2012, 2015 and 2018. In...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Chalkbeat

Online threats against Detroit-area schools prompt warnings from officials

Makiah Quinn heard the rumors of a school threat the night before school. Across her social media feed earlier this month, classmates were sharing their fears about a student potentially coming to school armed. “I was immediately afraid to go to school the next day,” said Makiah, a senior at Detroit’s Cass Technical High School. “It’s hard to tell when they are jokes and when they are serious. So it kind of...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy