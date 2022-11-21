Read full article on original website
WAFB.com
Victim killed in Baker shooting identified
Portion of I-10 to close for removal of 18-wheeler from water. There will be a temporary closure on I-10 West near Gramercy on Wednesday (Nov. 23) morning to remove an 18-wheeler after it plunged into a bayou on Tuesday (Nov. 22). 9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, November 23. Updated: 9...
Officials arrest 2 for shots fired at intersection
WHITE CASTLE, La. (WAFB) - Two people are facing charges after shots were fired at a White Castle intersection. According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the intersection of LA 1 and Highway 69. The sheriff’s office announced...
wbrz.com
Police arrest robbery suspect at Hooters on College Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police swarmed Hooters on College Drive on Wednesday night while officers arrested a robbery suspect. The Baton Rouge Police Department made the arrest shortly before 9 p.m. No information about the suspect or the crime have been released. This is a developing story.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating large brawl at Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a large fight that occurred at the Mall of Louisiana on Saturday morning. According to BRPD, officers were responding to a fight inside the mall around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Authorities say multiple arrests were...
Baton Rouge man fatally shoots father over blown nose
A Baton Rouge man shot and killed his father Tuesday in a rage over a blown nose, according to arrest documents obtained by The Advocate, then turned himself in.
brproud.com
Two 19-year-olds arrested in White Castle highway intersection shooting
WHITE CASTLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects were arrested by deputies and officers in connection to a Tuesday afternoon shooting. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Keegan Nicholas, 19, of Plaquemine, and Damion Scott, 19, of White Castle. Deputies and White Castle Police Department officers...
wbrz.com
Law enforcement responding to shooting at apartment complex on Mead Road
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are responding to a shooting at an apartment complex on Mead Road. Sources said the shooting happened around 9:30 at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex. Officials said gunfire was exchanged by multiple people in an apartment. It is unclear how many people were injured. This...
Louisiana deputy arrested, charged with bringing contraband into jail
A Lafayette Parish Correctional Center deputy has been arrested and charged with bringing drugs into the jail
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man sentenced to life for killing man, burning his body
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell, 43 III of Lake Charles will spend the rest of his life in prison after his sentence was handed down on Wednesday. Mitchell will not have the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence after being found guilty on one count of second-degree murder last month.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge man fatally shot father after argument over blowing his nose, police say
A Baton Rouge man shot and killed his father following an argument Tuesday morning, Baton Rouge police said. 21-year-old Adam Carter fatally shot his father, Ronnie Carter, 64, around 9:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Stonewood Drive (map) after the men had an argument, authorities said. Arrest documents say...
wbrz.com
Creepy video adds to suspicion around mysterious flyers found at BR businesses Monday
BATON ROUGE - An unusual, mysterious person wearing a mask and gloves while passing out flyers to businesses late at night likely spooked people into thinking something far more dangerous was unfolding this week. Federal and local authorities determined there was no threat. Investigators have found no evidence of any...
wbrz.com
Coroner identifies man found shot dead in Baker neighborhood Friday
BAKER - Authorities are investigating a death at a home in East Baton Rouge last Friday evening. According to the Baker Police Department, the man, later identified by the coroner as 27-year-old Quentin Norman, was discovered late Friday afternoon at his apartment on Jefferson Street in Baker. The investigation is being handled as an apparent homicide.
cenlanow.com
Driver hurt after 18-wheeler submerged in water at St. James/Ascension parish line
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes have reopened, State Police announced. ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — An 18-wheeler that plunged into the water off I-10 at the St. James/Ascension parish line Tuesday will be causing additional delays for drivers Wednesday morning. Louisiana State Police said all interstate...
theadvocate.com
Baker rapper sought for murder, robberies in St. Helena Parish, sheriff says
Deputies with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a Baker rapper accused of robbing and murdering one parish resident and battering and attempting to rob another on Oct. 22, according to a news release. Deputies say Jarman King, 22, has close ties with the St. Helena Parish...
cenlanow.com
LSP: Woman struck, killed while trying to cross St. James Parish highway
PAULINA, La. (WGNO) — A woman has died after detectives say she was struck by an oncoming car while trying to cross a Louisiana highway Monday (Nov. 21) evening. According to Louisiana State Police Troop A, the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 3125, west of Louisiana Highway 642 in St. James Parish. We’re told a 2017 Chevy Silverado was headed east on LA 3125 when at the same time, 46-year-old Erin Reviere of Gramercy was attempting to cross the road.
FBI investigating suspicious flyers sent to multiple Baton Rouge businesses in Coursey Boulevard area
Local and federal officials are investigating after three bank employees went to the hospital Monday morning after touching flyers left in a night dropbox.
cenlanow.com
Volunteers find loaded machine gun while picking up trash along I-10 at Bluebonnet in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A group of Baton Rouge-based volunteers meet every week to pick up trash along capital area roadways, and the day before Thanksgiving, they stumbled across a disturbing find. Jennifer Richardson, the founder of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful says she and her fellow volunteers find...
cenlanow.com
Former Louisiana Republican Senator Elbert Guillory arrested on DWI, no insurance charges
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Former State Senator and Opelousas Attorney Elbert Guillory was taken into custody, over the weekend, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to police. Guillory was arrested by deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office following a crash late night Friday on...
wbrz.com
Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of Dollar General
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a suspect caught on camera who allegedly robbed a Dollar General cashier at gunpoint. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the robbery happened around 9 p.m. on Nov. 20. The man allegedly posed as a customer and walked up to the register of the Dollar General on Florida Boulevard before demanding money from the cashier and showing a handgun.
postsouth.com
One arrested following post-game brawl at Plaquemine High School
One person has been arrested during the ongoing investigation into the postgame brawl after the Plaquemine-Jennings football playoff game Nov. 11, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said. Ashley Jenkins, 37, was arrested on one charge of simple battery in connection with the fight, according to Stassi. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s...
