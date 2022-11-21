PAULINA, La. (WGNO) — A woman has died after detectives say she was struck by an oncoming car while trying to cross a Louisiana highway Monday (Nov. 21) evening. According to Louisiana State Police Troop A, the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 3125, west of Louisiana Highway 642 in St. James Parish. We’re told a 2017 Chevy Silverado was headed east on LA 3125 when at the same time, 46-year-old Erin Reviere of Gramercy was attempting to cross the road.

SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO