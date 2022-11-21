ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB.com

Victim killed in Baker shooting identified

Portion of I-10 to close for removal of 18-wheeler from water. There will be a temporary closure on I-10 West near Gramercy on Wednesday (Nov. 23) morning to remove an 18-wheeler after it plunged into a bayou on Tuesday (Nov. 22). 9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, November 23. Updated: 9...
GRAMERCY, LA
WAFB

Officials arrest 2 for shots fired at intersection

WHITE CASTLE, La. (WAFB) - Two people are facing charges after shots were fired at a White Castle intersection. According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the intersection of LA 1 and Highway 69. The sheriff’s office announced...
WHITE CASTLE, LA
wbrz.com

Police arrest robbery suspect at Hooters on College Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police swarmed Hooters on College Drive on Wednesday night while officers arrested a robbery suspect. The Baton Rouge Police Department made the arrest shortly before 9 p.m. No information about the suspect or the crime have been released. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating large brawl at Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a large fight that occurred at the Mall of Louisiana on Saturday morning. According to BRPD, officers were responding to a fight inside the mall around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Authorities say multiple arrests were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Two 19-year-olds arrested in White Castle highway intersection shooting

WHITE CASTLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects were arrested by deputies and officers in connection to a Tuesday afternoon shooting. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Keegan Nicholas, 19, of Plaquemine, and Damion Scott, 19, of White Castle. Deputies and White Castle Police Department officers...
WHITE CASTLE, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man sentenced to life for killing man, burning his body

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell, 43 III of Lake Charles will spend the rest of his life in prison after his sentence was handed down on Wednesday. Mitchell will not have the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence after being found guilty on one count of second-degree murder last month.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
wbrz.com

Coroner identifies man found shot dead in Baker neighborhood Friday

BAKER - Authorities are investigating a death at a home in East Baton Rouge last Friday evening. According to the Baker Police Department, the man, later identified by the coroner as 27-year-old Quentin Norman, was discovered late Friday afternoon at his apartment on Jefferson Street in Baker. The investigation is being handled as an apparent homicide.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

LSP: Woman struck, killed while trying to cross St. James Parish highway

PAULINA, La. (WGNO) — A woman has died after detectives say she was struck by an oncoming car while trying to cross a Louisiana highway Monday (Nov. 21) evening. According to Louisiana State Police Troop A, the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 3125, west of Louisiana Highway 642 in St. James Parish. We’re told a 2017 Chevy Silverado was headed east on LA 3125 when at the same time, 46-year-old Erin Reviere of Gramercy was attempting to cross the road.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of Dollar General

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a suspect caught on camera who allegedly robbed a Dollar General cashier at gunpoint. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the robbery happened around 9 p.m. on Nov. 20. The man allegedly posed as a customer and walked up to the register of the Dollar General on Florida Boulevard before demanding money from the cashier and showing a handgun.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

One arrested following post-game brawl at Plaquemine High School

One person has been arrested during the ongoing investigation into the postgame brawl after the Plaquemine-Jennings football playoff game Nov. 11, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said. Ashley Jenkins, 37, was arrested on one charge of simple battery in connection with the fight, according to Stassi. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s...
PLAQUEMINE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy