Coeur D'alene, ID

KREM2

Coeur d'Alene floats $500K dock project

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Third Street mooring docks near Tubbs Hill were built with wood and installed in 2000. Since, the city has spent close to $100,000 in repairs, about half of that in the past five years, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. For Parks...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM

Additional resources to get a Thanksgiving meal in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The KREM Cares Tom's Turkey Drive raises enough money to provide 11,000 Thanksgiving meals to local families. We know the need is greater and not everyone was able to come to the distribution event. Second Harvest has provided a list of additional resources for families seeking...
SPOKANE, WA
105.5 The Fan

Did You Know Idaho is Home to One of the Most Festive Zip Codes in America?

There's one town in Idaho that almost everyone forgets about until December arrives. Then? Everyone wants their mail postmarked through the festive post office!. The little town we're talking about? You'll find it a little less than 15 miles from St. Maries in Benewah County. With the zip code 83866, Christmas cards, letters to Santa and every other piece of mail that's sent through this post office gets a postmark that reads "Santa, Idaho."
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
MOSCOW, ID
The Associated Press

'Unimaginable' loss: Memorial held for 1 of 4 Idaho victims

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Friends and family gathered Monday to remember one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in their home early Nov. 13, as police in the college town of Moscow have yet to identify a suspect in the slayings. The memorial service for Ethan Chapin was held in Mount Vernon, Washington, a city on Puget Sound north of Seattle. “We want to thank each and every one of you for being a part of Ethan’s life,” his family wrote in a program for the memorial. “It is an incredible testimony to his character just how many lives he has touched in his short 20 years. The loss is unimaginable but our family will persevere.” Chapin, 20, was a triplet, and is survived by his parents and his siblings Maizie and Hunter. He attended Mount Vernon High School, where he played basketball. All three triplets enrolled in the University of Idaho last August.
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

St. Maries man Dies in Tuesday Afternoon Head-on Crash in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Tuesday at approximately 3:36 pm. The crash occurred on State Highway 3 at milepost 103.5, near Harrison City in Kootenai County. A Dodge Ram Pickup truck was traveling northbound on Highway 3 when it drove...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Camp Hope news updates - Nov. 22

SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope news updates - Nov. 22. While Camp Hope was estimated to have 600+ residents this summer, ongoing efforts toward closing the site have already reduced those numbers. Every resident was required to sign a rules and good neighbor agreement by Nov. 4 to remain on...
SPOKANE, WA
KIDO Talk Radio

Gallery: Substantial & Stunning Idaho Lakeside Mansion

Idaho has quite a reputation for its incredible mansions. If you like to ogle, dream and be inspired scroll to see the incredible Idaho mansions below. The first was for a time in 2020, the most expensive home on the market in the state. This one has so many extras and comes with a massive collection of expensive toys.
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Ross Shingle Mill forced to shut down

The dreams of the Cultus Club members are being realized. The long talk of a clubhouse is now in the making. A solid footing for the foundation has been placed, forms erected, and the foundation is being poured. The cornerstone will be placed in a few days. 90 Years Ago...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

School closures on Nov. 23

SPOKANE, Wash. – Winter weather hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Here’s a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 23:. Last Updated: Nov. 23 at 5:30 a.m. Mary Walker SD | 2 Hours Late | No...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Why has it taken this long?’: Spokane city, county officials give updates on Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash.– November 15th, a week after Spokane city and county leaders hoped to clear out Camp Hope, more than 400 people are still living at the camp. Local officials are now talking about getting the state, and non-profit organizations joined in transitioning people out of the camp soon. “This shouldn’t take decades, years, or months, but weeks to get...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Idaho father killed in crash on Highway 3 in Kootenai County

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 3 that killed one man and injured two others, including a 10-year-old boy. The crash happened just north of Harrison City on Tuesday, Nov. 22 shortly after 3:30 p.m. Police said a Dodge Ram truck...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID

