FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coeur d'Alene floats $500K dock project
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Third Street mooring docks near Tubbs Hill were built with wood and installed in 2000. Since, the city has spent close to $100,000 in repairs, about half of that in the past five years, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. For Parks...
Police to give update on investigation into deaths of 4 University of Idaho students
Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept say detectives have looked extensively into information that one of the victims had a stalker and have not been able to verify it. The post Police to give update on investigation into deaths of 4 University of Idaho students appeared first on Local News 8.
KREM
Families reunite for Thanksgiving at Spokane International Airport
Friends and families reunited with their loved ones at the Spokane Airport for Thanksgiving. One mother has been waiting 18 months to see her daughter.
KREM
Additional resources to get a Thanksgiving meal in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The KREM Cares Tom's Turkey Drive raises enough money to provide 11,000 Thanksgiving meals to local families. We know the need is greater and not everyone was able to come to the distribution event. Second Harvest has provided a list of additional resources for families seeking...
Did You Know Idaho is Home to One of the Most Festive Zip Codes in America?
There's one town in Idaho that almost everyone forgets about until December arrives. Then? Everyone wants their mail postmarked through the festive post office!. The little town we're talking about? You'll find it a little less than 15 miles from St. Maries in Benewah County. With the zip code 83866, Christmas cards, letters to Santa and every other piece of mail that's sent through this post office gets a postmark that reads "Santa, Idaho."
Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
'Unimaginable' loss: Memorial held for 1 of 4 Idaho victims
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Friends and family gathered Monday to remember one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in their home early Nov. 13, as police in the college town of Moscow have yet to identify a suspect in the slayings. The memorial service for Ethan Chapin was held in Mount Vernon, Washington, a city on Puget Sound north of Seattle. “We want to thank each and every one of you for being a part of Ethan’s life,” his family wrote in a program for the memorial. “It is an incredible testimony to his character just how many lives he has touched in his short 20 years. The loss is unimaginable but our family will persevere.” Chapin, 20, was a triplet, and is survived by his parents and his siblings Maizie and Hunter. He attended Mount Vernon High School, where he played basketball. All three triplets enrolled in the University of Idaho last August.
KREM
Spokane city and County leaders point fingers at state for dragging out I-90 camp timeline
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County is currently suing the state Department of Transportation and asking a judge to declare the I-90 homeless encampment as a chronic nuisance property. That decision could come as soon as Dec. 2, 2022. However, Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says he doesn't need the court's blessing...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
St. Maries man Dies in Tuesday Afternoon Head-on Crash in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Tuesday at approximately 3:36 pm. The crash occurred on State Highway 3 at milepost 103.5, near Harrison City in Kootenai County. A Dodge Ram Pickup truck was traveling northbound on Highway 3 when it drove...
KHQ Right Now
Camp Hope news updates - Nov. 22
SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope news updates - Nov. 22. While Camp Hope was estimated to have 600+ residents this summer, ongoing efforts toward closing the site have already reduced those numbers. Every resident was required to sign a rules and good neighbor agreement by Nov. 4 to remain on...
Gallery: Substantial & Stunning Idaho Lakeside Mansion
Idaho has quite a reputation for its incredible mansions. If you like to ogle, dream and be inspired scroll to see the incredible Idaho mansions below. The first was for a time in 2020, the most expensive home on the market in the state. This one has so many extras and comes with a massive collection of expensive toys.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Ross Shingle Mill forced to shut down
The dreams of the Cultus Club members are being realized. The long talk of a clubhouse is now in the making. A solid footing for the foundation has been placed, forms erected, and the foundation is being poured. The cornerstone will be placed in a few days. 90 Years Ago...
FOX 28 Spokane
School closures on Nov. 23
SPOKANE, Wash. – Winter weather hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Here’s a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 23:. Last Updated: Nov. 23 at 5:30 a.m. Mary Walker SD | 2 Hours Late | No...
multicare.org
Through the decades, Rockwood Clinic provider finds pride in walking alongside patients
Throughout her 35-year career at MultiCare Rockwood Clinic, Beth Orenstein, MD, has seen many things grow and evolve. One of the most satisfying: moving through life alongside her patients. “It’s a true adage that as you age, your practice ages too,” Dr. Orenstein says. “I now have three-generation families I...
KREM
Doors are now open at the KREM Cares Tom's Turkey Drive
KREM Cares is handing out free Tom's Turkey Meals at the Spokane County Fairgrounds. We are open until 5pm or when all the boxes are handed out.
University of Idaho murders: Here's what we know
MOSCOW, Idaho — After four University of Idaho students were murdered Nov. 13 in a homicidal stabbing, there is still no suspect in custody, and police have somewhat cleared up some lingering questions about what happened that night at a house on 1122 King Road. The victims -- 20-year-old...
‘Why has it taken this long?’: Spokane city, county officials give updates on Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash.– November 15th, a week after Spokane city and county leaders hoped to clear out Camp Hope, more than 400 people are still living at the camp. Local officials are now talking about getting the state, and non-profit organizations joined in transitioning people out of the camp soon. “This shouldn’t take decades, years, or months, but weeks to get...
KREM
Idaho father killed in crash on Highway 3 in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 3 that killed one man and injured two others, including a 10-year-old boy. The crash happened just north of Harrison City on Tuesday, Nov. 22 shortly after 3:30 p.m. Police said a Dodge Ram truck...
Any recommendations where I can find a sandwich like this in Spokane?
Hey, my friends. I suddenly want to eat this kind of sandwich, desperately. Does anybody know where I can find it in Spokane?
Fugitive with California gang ties arrested after traffic stop in North Idaho
DALTON GARDENS, Idaho — A recent traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a man wanted on a federal warrant for murder, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. A deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Richie W....
