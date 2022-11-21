Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
mymoinfo.com
Tanya Sue Seranno — Service 11/25/22 1 P.M.
Tanya Sue Serrano of Festus passed away Monday (11/21), she was 66 years old. The visitation for Tanya Serrano will be Friday (11/25) morning from 11 until the time of service at 1 at Cross Pointe Church of Festus. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
William Leo Broeker Sr. — Service 11/26/22 2 P.M.
William Leo Broeker Sr. of Hillsboro passed away Monday (11/21), he was 71 years old. The funeral service will be Saturday (11/26) afternoon at 2 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. The visitation for William Broeker Sr. will be Friday (11/25) evening from 5 until 8 and...
mymoinfo.com
Donald Charles Wisely Jr. – Service 12/1/22 At 1 P.M.
Donald Charles Wisely Jr. of Doe Run died Monday, November 21st at the age of 76. A graveside service will be held Thursday afternoon, December 1st at 1 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation for Donald Wisely Jr. is Thursday morning, December 1st at 10 at C.Z. Boyer & Son...
mymoinfo.com
Darrell Raymond Lakies — Memorial Service TBA
Darrell Raymond Lakies of Herculaneum passed away Friday, November 18th, at the age of 66. A memorial service for Darrell Lakies will be held at a later date, with arrangements under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Darby Downey – Service 2:00 11/27/22
Darby Downey of Park Hills died Wednesday at the age of 104. The funeral service will be 2:00 Sunday at the Elvins Baptist Church with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation for Darby Downey will be 5:30 to 9 Saturday and 12:30 to 2 Sunday at the church.
mymoinfo.com
Evelyn Matilda Conner — Service 12/1/22 11 A.M.
Evelyn Matilda Conner of Festus passed away Sunday, November 20th, she was 92 years old. The visitation for Evelyn Conner will be Thursday morning, December 1st, from 9 until the time of the funeral service at 11 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Festus. The interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Randy Pribble – Service 11am 12/3/22
Randy Pribble of Columbia, formerly of Perryville died Thursday, November 17th at the age of 68. A memorial service will be 11:00 Saturday, December 3, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
mymoinfo.com
Delana Stringer – 1pm 11/28/22
Delana Stringer of Potosi died Monday at the age of 72. The funeral service will be 1:00 Monday at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Delana Stringer will be 10 to 1 Monday at the funeral home.
mymoinfo.com
Norman Crecelius – Visitation 3:00 11/26/22
Dr. Norman Crecelius of Farmington died Monday at the age of 80. A memorial visitation will be 3 to 7 Saturday at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Robert F. Chapman — Service 11/25/22 5 P.M.
Robert F. Chapman of St. Louis, formerly of DeSoto passed away Saturday (11/19) at the age of 76. A memorial gathering for Robert Chapman will be Friday (11/25) afternoon from 4 until the time of the memorial service at 5 at First Free Church in Ballwin. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
mymoinfo.com
James “Jim” Swift – Celebration of Life 11/25/22 At 2 P.M.
James “Jim” Swift of Park Hills died Saturday at the age of 66. The Celebration of Life is Friday afternoon at 2 at C.Z Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation for Jim Swift is Friday from 11 until 2 at C.Z Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
mymoinfo.com
Trivia benefit for Coach Anthony Underwood
(Crystal City, Festus) There will be a fundraiser benefit for longtime area baseball coach Anthony Underwood next month. Coach Underwood has been with the Jefferson College baseball program for over three decades and has also helped the Festus Post 253 American Legion program in the past, and still does hitting lessons for area youth. He is currently going through cancer treatment. His cousin Charles Underwood says he and others have organized a bbq and trivia tournament to help with medical expenses.
mymoinfo.com
Veterans health and benefits fair coming to Festus in December
(Festus) There will be another Veterans Health and Benefits Fair in Festus coming up early next Month. Klint Oldham with the Twin City Amvets Post 171 in Festus. He says the fair will be held at the VFW Post 3777 in Festus and invites veterans to come prepared and see if they have some medical benefits coming their way.
mymoinfo.com
Captain Pruneau and Captain Wendel on upcoming Twin City Christmas Parade
(Festus/Crystal City) The Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade takes place this upcoming Monday. Festus Police Captain Doug Wendel says this a great community policing event. My MO Info · KJ112122B.WAV. Crystal City Police Captain Mike Pruneau reminds people to keep safety in mind. My MO Info ·...
mymoinfo.com
Body Found In Farmington
(Farmington) The Farmington Police Department is investigating the death of 54 year old Keith Meuller of Ste. Genevieve County. Mueller is described as a white male with body tattoos and a right leg that was amputated below the knee. Officials were investigating a traffic accident in the VA Clinic parking...
mymoinfo.com
COMTREA “Tree-Mendous” Christmas Fest is this Friday & Saturday
(Jefferson County) For the first time COMTREA will host a “Tree-Mendous” Christmas Fest this Friday and Saturday. The event will feature 21 full size trees ranging from six-and-a-half feet to seven-and-a-half feet for sale. Kim Elbl is the VP of Fundraising and Development at COMTREA. She says each...
mymoinfo.com
Pevely revokes business license from Super 8 Hotel
(Pevely) The Pevely Board of Alderman has voted in favor of revoking the business license for the Super 8 Hotel. Due to safety concerns, the city forced the hotel to close the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building due to compromised structural issues. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says the board came to the decision on Monday night.
mymoinfo.com
St. Paul’s Brylee Durbin Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week
(Farmington) Our Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week is St. Paul girls basketball player Brylee Durbin. Brylee powered the Giants to a 63-33 win over Principia on Saturday. She closed in on a triple double with 31 points, 9 steals and 7 assists. Coach Andy Sherrill says she’s not only a great player, but a team leader.
mymoinfo.com
Plenty of jobs coming to the Twin Cities
(Festus, Crystal City) For those that live in Jefferson County, there are plenty of jobs available, some are coming soon, with more coming in the next few years. Several new restaurants and retail stores will be opening in Crystal City. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says all of them are hiring.
mymoinfo.com
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Wednesday, 11/23/22
J-98 Trading Post numbers for Wednesday, 11/23/2022. (Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. **Remember the KJFF Trading Post from 9:30-10am weekday mornings on AM 1400**
Comments / 0