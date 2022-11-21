(Crystal City, Festus) There will be a fundraiser benefit for longtime area baseball coach Anthony Underwood next month. Coach Underwood has been with the Jefferson College baseball program for over three decades and has also helped the Festus Post 253 American Legion program in the past, and still does hitting lessons for area youth. He is currently going through cancer treatment. His cousin Charles Underwood says he and others have organized a bbq and trivia tournament to help with medical expenses.

