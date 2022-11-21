Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
6 Must Visit Coffee Shops in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
3 Women Were Stabbed To Death In QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
Three women were killed inside their home in Queens.Newsing the StatesQueens, NY
Related
'A Grave Injustice': GoFundMe Started To Help Fired John Jay High School Coach
Supporters of a fired high school coach in Northern Westchester are taking it upon themselves to help him get his position back. A GoFundMe has been started to raise legal funds for Coach Bill Swertfager, who coached varsity wrestling in the Katonah-Lewisboro School District at John Jay High School in Cross River.
hufsd.edu
Scott Oshrin Says Goodbye as Woodhull’s Principal
A familiar face around Huntington UFSD is leaving. Woodhull Intermediate School Principal Scott Oshrin will depart next week. He has been appointed as an assistant superintendent in Commack. A transition is currently underway. Woodhull’s principal since July 1, 2021, Mr. previously served as Southdown Primary School’s principal beginning July 1,...
suffolkcountynews.net
Sayville wins 16th Suffolk County Championship!
With a killer, undefeated season, Sayville varsity football beat Westhampton Beach on Thursday, Nov. 17, for the Suffolk County Championship in their division. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either...
suffolkcountynews.net
Bayport-Blue Point wins Suffolk County Championship!
Following an undefeated regular and playoff season, the BBP Phantoms varsity football team won the Suffolk County Championship in their division against the John Glenn Knights.With a final score of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
longisland.com
Legislator Joshua Lafazan Honors Syosset Troop 205 Newest Eagle Scout Christian Arroyo
Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (D – Woodbury) recently honored Christian Arroyo for becoming Syosset Troop 205’s newest Eagle Scout. During the Nov. 2 Court of Honor ceremony, Legislator Lafazan presented a Nassau County Legislature Citation to Christian in recognition of the accomplishments and community service that earned him the highest rank in Scouting.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
EW Howell Completes 80-Unit St. Johnland Assisted Living in Kings Park, New York
KINGS PARK, N.Y. — EW Howell Construction Group has completed work on St. Johnland Assisted Living in Kings Park. The two-story, 68,000-square-foot facility on Long Island’s North Shore offers 80 residential units and 100 beds. St. Johnland is a provider on Long Island of skilled nursing care, with...
nassauobserver.com
Massapequa Students Escape A Distant Past
Sixth-graders traveled back in time several thousand years to the Paleolithic and Neolithic eras at Berner Middle School in the Massapequa School District. Students took part in an escape room simulation to learn about the advancements of early humans. Library media specialists Laurie Martucci-Walsh and Julie Rogers planned the activity...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Islip, NY
Located on the south shore of Long Island, the town of Islip is in Suffolk County, New York, and is the 4th most populous town in the state. As of 2010, the town had a population of 335,543, including the hamlets, villages, and other community residents under its jurisdiction. Named...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hempstead, NY
Hempstead, New York, is on Long Island, the biggest township in the whole country. Founded in 1644, this township in Nassau County has 22 incorporated areas and 34 unincorporated villages. With the numerous destinations within Hempstead, it is no surprise that this town has become popular among tourists. Today, Hempstead...
SILive.com
Here are the top 10 highest-paying NYC civil service jobs, according to data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City provides a wealth of career opportunities with room to grow and top benefits through its civil service jobs — but some careers pay more than others. New York City employs hundreds of thousands of people in its 80 agencies, and taking...
Lynx captured in Central Islip gets new home in Holtsville
The lynx is now living at the Holtsville Ecology Site & Animal Preserve.
News 12
Atlantic Steamer Fire Company seeks new volunteers as LI fire departments struggle with low enrollment
A historic Nassau Fire Department is searching for new members to fill its low enrollment. The Atlantic Steamer Fire Company in Oyster Bay dates back to the late 1800s. The fire department is comprised of all volunteers, and members are worried that their tradition of service could come to an end if a new and younger people don't sign up.
longisland.com
New Fairfield Inn by Marriott Hotel to be Constructed Near Farmingdale's Republic Airport
Zoning approvals have been successfully secured to construct a brand new “Fairfield Inn” by Marriott near Republic Airport on SR 109 in Farmingdale, NY. The new Hotel required approvals from the Babylon’s Town Board for a change of zone from G-Light Industrial to M-H Planned Motel-Hotel District, Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board for multiple area variances, as well as special permission to allow construction of a four (4) story hotel.
suffolkcountynews.net
‘Long Island and the Civil War’
On Thursday, Nov. 17, the Bay Shore Historical Society hosted special guest Harrison Hunt, who gave a presentation about Long Island and the Civil War. Hunt, a retired history museum curator, taught …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
longisland.com
Yaya Tea Opens First Long Island Spot in Hicksville
With locations all over New York City (and New Jersey), Yaya Tea has opened the doors to its first Long Island spot in Hicksville. Specializing in onigiri - AKA riceball - a handheld Japanese snack that is made to order. Wrapped in nori (seaweed), the riceball stays crispy until it's ready to eat.
Long Island’s LGBTQ community on high alert following Club Q slaying in Colorado
LGBTQ leaders on Long Island are speaking out about the deadly shooting that occurred in a Colorado Springs gay night club.
Lynx has new home after Long Island capture
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A lynx has a new home, months after rescuers captured it on Long Island. The lynx was spotted roaming around Long Island back in late July. Now it will live at the Holtsville Wildlife and Ecology Center. An existing cage there was rebuilt into a mountainous terrain for the lynx. The […]
longisland.com
Student Arrested for Making Threats to Blow-Up Long Island School
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Lindenhurst High School student for threatening to detonate an explosive device at the school. Over the past month, a 15-year-old male student made several threats to detonate an explosive device and other violent acts at Lindenhurst High School, located at 300 Charles St., with the intention of injuring staff and students. School officials were made aware of the threat the morning of November 21 and notified Suffolk County Police at 9:28 a.m.
longisland.com
Suffolk Sheriff to Host Turkey Distribution Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 10AM
Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr., will distribute holiday meals for those in need at the 4th Annual Suffolk Sheriff’s Office Thanksgiving Food Distribution on November 22, beginning at 10am. Over 450 turkeys along with the trimmings (gravy, stuffing, sides) will be given out at the Suffolk County Sheriff’s...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Town of Brookhaven announces completion of $1.2-million Farmingville/Holtsville paving project
Brookhaven Town Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro and Councilman Kevin LaValle have announced the completion of a six-road paving project in Farmingville/Holtsville. Prior to paving, a combination of in-house crews and outside contractors completed extensive concrete improvements, inspecting and installing new drains and repairing and replacing damaged concrete curbing and aprons. Crews removed and replaced 7,842 square feet of concrete aprons, 8,594 square feet of sidewalk, 3,340 linear feet of concrete curb, and 1,612 square feet of ADA-compliant handicap ramps. The $44,963 cost to replace the existing handicap ramps within this project and bring them into ADA compliance was covered by a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Human Services.
Comments / 0