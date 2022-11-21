Read full article on original website
CNBC
Bob Iger's stunning return as Disney CEO throws all of Bob Chapek's major decisions into question
Bob Iger has disapproved of several of Bob Chapek's changes to Disney despite hand-picking him as his successor in early 2020, sources have told CNBC. Disney shares have fallen more than 40% this year, including slumping on weak fiscal fourth-quarter results earlier this month. The biggest point of contention may...
iheart.com
Wokeness strikes back at Disney
We'll talk more about Disney's surprising change at the top as Bob Iger is back in as CEO and Bob Chapek is out! We'll discuss what changes can we expect in the troubled entertainment giant that's Central Florida's biggest employer, but which has been losing billions of dollars of late and seen it's stock price drop some 40% in the past year. Under Iger, I'll explain why you can expect to see more political shots fired in Disney's woke wars with Governor DeSantis, and why you can expect to see the LGBTQ lifestyle promoted even more heavily than it is now in Disney movies.
Returning Disney CEO Bob Iger announces plans for sweeping overhaul
Wall Street applauded Walt Disney Co.'s stunning move to replace CEO Bob Chapek five months after his contract was extended.
Disney’s Horrible Board of Directors
Disney has replaced Bob Chapek with Robert Iger, Chapek's predecessor as CEO and the guy who recommended Chapek for the job. That may not sound like progress, but it is.
'I Hope Bob Iger Has One Foot Out the Door.' Abigail Disney on Iger's Stunning Comeback
Abigail Disney spoke to TIME after the company her grandfather co-founded replaced chief executive Bob Chapek with his predecessor Bob Iger.
Advocate
Disney Fires Bob Chapek, Rehires Bob Iger After 'Don't Say Gay' Mess
Disney fired CEO Bob Chapek after less than two years on the job and brought back former CEO Bob Iger. That comes after missteps on public issues, most notably a failure to oppose Florida’s “don’t say gay” law early. That prompted Chapek in March to publicly apologize to its employees and cease all political donations.
CNBC
Disney CEO Bob Iger wastes no time instituting a reorganization plan, ousts top exec
Bob Iger has already announced major restructuring plans on his second day as Disney CEO. CNBC's Julia Boorstin joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
WDW News Today
New Disney CEO Bob Iger Quickly Begins Restructuring, Chapek Regime Executive Already Shown the Door
Over the past 24 hours, things at The Walt Disney Company have undergone quite a shakeup. Returning Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger is not slowing down as another senior executive has just been announced to “step down” from the company. In case you were not aware, Disney’s former...
What Will Kathleen Kennedy's Future Be At Lucasfilm Now That Bob Iger Is Back At Disney?
The return of Bob Iger to Disney will usher in a new age for the company throughout all its divisions — including the galaxy far, far away. When Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4.05 billion (via Entertainment Weekly), producer Kathleen Kennedy was named President of the company. During her time as Lucasfilm President, Kennedy has expanded the brand into different avenues, between the expansion of the "Star Wars" franchise with the sequel trilogy and television series, as well as the upcoming "Indiana Jones 5" and "Willow" Disney + TV series.
US News and World Report
Disney's Iger May Have to Cut Costs as Streaming Loses Money
(Reuters) - Saving Walt Disney Co this time will require Bob Iger to show off a different side to his character. The legendary chief executive who transformed Disney into the most powerful entertainment company on the planet will need to show how quickly he can cut costs and restore profitability, analysts say.
invezz.com
Bob Iger just made his first big move as ‘renamed’ CEO of Disney
Bob Iger ousted Kareem Daniel - the Head of DMED division on Tuesday. He also said that the company will be restructured in the coming weeks. MoffettNathanson analysts now see upside in Disney shares to $120. Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is in focus this morning after Bob Iger announced...
WDW News Today
Disney Board Approached Iger on Friday, Chapek Fired Moments Before Public Announcement
According to a report on CNBC, The Walt Disney Board was in discussions with Bob Iger on Friday evening about coming back as CEO. A deal was reached last night. At that point, Chapek was notified of the decision, but not until moments before the announcement went public on Sunday.
WDW News Today
Iger Stopped CEO Bob Chapek’s Mass Layoff of Cast Members Before CARE Act Protections Were in Place
The Wall Street Journal’s latest dive into the crumbling of Bob Chapek’s career revealed a telling turn point that ultimately led to the falling out between Chapek and Iger. At the start of the pandemic in early 2020, Chapek had just taken the reigns from Iger and was faced with handling the worldwide closures of the Disney Parks and other segments of the company. He wanted to move quickly to lay off thousands of Cast Members to cut costs.
Bay News 9
Disney Shakeup: Bob Iger returns as CEO
In news that shocked Hollywood and Wall Street, The Walt Disney Company announced late Sunday that Bob Iger would be returning as CEO and Bob Chapek would be leaving. In this week's podcast episode, Ashley and Allison discuss the big news, Chapek’s departure and what Iger’s return means for the company. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
WDW News Today
Returning CEO Bob Iger’s Compensation Package and Salary Revealed
Returning Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger stands to earn up to $27 million in each of the two years he is under contract to lead the Walt Disney Company. An SEC filing disclosed earlier today outlines Iger’s potential earnings, as he retakes the helm as chief executive. Iger, who held the CEO role for 15 years at Disney before stepping down, signed on to a new contract yesterday, agreeing to serve from November 20, 2022, through December 31, 2024. The exact amount of Iger’s pay will ultimately depend on the company’s ability to meet performance measures.
ComicBook
Disney Stock Leaps Following Bob Iger's Return
Bob Iger is back. As announced late Sunday evening, the veteran studio head has made an unexpected return to Disney and has reassumed his role as chief executive officer of the company. Iger had previously retired from his corporate positions in 2021, ending over two decades of serving as Disney's president and CEO. Bob Chapek, a 26-year Disney veteran in his own right, was announced as Iger's successor in February 2020 and was scheduled to take over all responsibilities once Iger officially exited Disney at the conclusion of 2021, which he did for the majority of 2022. This past summer, Chapek even inked a three-year extension to remain as Disney CEO but would depart the company just five months later.
WDW News Today
Details on Bob Iger’s Return to Disney & Bob Chapek’s Firing, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Discounts for Disney Vacation Club, Genie+ Prices Hit New High, and More: Daily Recap (11/22/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 22.
CNBC
Bob Iger returns as Disney CEO, replacing Bob Chapek after a brief, tumultuous tenure
Bob Iger is back as CEO of Disney. Bob Chapek was named CEO in February 2020 and came under fire for various decisions. Shares of Dow 30 component Disney jumped Monday. , in a shocking late Sunday announcement, said it had reappointed Iger as chief executive, effective immediately, after Iger's hand-picked successor as CEO, Bob Chapek, came under fire for his management of the entertainment giant.
CoinTelegraph
Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO: Here’s the crypto connection
Metaverse-backer Bob Iger has announced a surprise return to his former role as CEO of Disney, taking over from now-former CEO Bob Chapek. While Iger is most well known for serving 15 years as the CEO of the global entertainment conglomerate, the Disney executive became known in the crypto community after becoming a director, adviser and investor in Genies, a digital avatar platform running on Dapper Labs’ Flow blockchain.
