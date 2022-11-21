Remember what life was like before ride-share apps like Uber and Lyft rose to prominence? Yeah, me too. And though we may be hailing them less today, we still have a soft spot for the humble taxi cab. Not every one looks like ours here in the States, though. You’ll see that other areas of the world have very different interpretations of the best way to get people from point A to point B—with “best” sometimes not being very good at all.

19 HOURS AGO