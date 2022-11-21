ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

NJ.com

He thought he was paying $1,706 for United Airlines tickets. He was charged $2,697. What happened?

When Antonio Marques’ father died, his loved ones decided to celebrate his life and bring his ashes to the family’s native Portugal. Marques and several family members, including his mother, flew from Newark Liberty International Airport to Lisbon in early October. Marques’ mother would stay in the country longer than the rest to spend more time with family there. Because she cannot fly alone, Marques and his son would fly there a second time to assist her trip home.
Apartment Therapy

You Can Own a Private Rail Car and Hook It Up to an Amtrak Train

Are private rail cars the new private jet? For some lucky travelers, it looks that way. You hear about it endlessly if someone on Instagram takes a private jet. But it seems a new kind of luxury transportation is gaining momentum. Described as “An Extraordinary Way to See North America,” Amtrak is willing to hook up your privately-owned rail car attached to their trains in specific locations across the country.
cntraveler.com

JetBlue Is Bringing Cheap Flights to Paris

Travelers looking for cheap flights to Europe got a dose of good news on Thursday: JetBlue announced that it’s launching new routes from the East Coast to Paris in summer 2023. The airline plans to first launch flights to Paris from its home-base in New York, flying nonstop from...
Jalopnik

Airports Are Letting People Get to the Gate Without Boarding Passes

Airports have struggled as much as airlines have since the pandemic started in early 2020. Fewer passengers on flights mean less foot traffic in the terminals. Less foot traffic means fewer potential customers for the retail and restaurant space beyond the airport’s security checkpoint. As a result, global airport revenue is down $60.8 billion, or 34.6 percent, compared to pre-pandemic projections. To increase foot traffic, a few airports in the United States have decided to experiment with letting people who aren’t taking a flight have access to their terminals.
Thrillist

Take 40% Off Flights to Europe with This Black Friday Flight Sale

If you look for deals on flights, you know that the end of the year is not the best time to fly. Rising prices around the holidays and crowded airports can make for a rough journey. It can, however, be a great time to buy flights for the coming year....
SFGate

Air Travelers: Slow Down and Embrace the Long Layover

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. When Megan Gieske flew from Uganda to Thailand, she had to choose whether her layover in Cairo would be for four hours or for eight. She chose the latter. An eight-hour layover might feel like a curse for travelers eager to get to...
OREGON STATE
CNET

Capital One CD Rates for November 2022

Capital One is the 10th biggest bank in the US and one of CNET's top five best big banks of 2022. It offers two types of savings accounts, nine types of high-yielding certificates of deposit, or CDs, and has retail bank branches and Capital One Cafés throughout the US, primarily in New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, Texas and the District of Columbia.
LOUISIANA STATE
Autoweek.com

The 10 Best and Worst Taxis In The World

Remember what life was like before ride-share apps like Uber and Lyft rose to prominence? Yeah, me too. And though we may be hailing them less today, we still have a soft spot for the humble taxi cab. Not every one looks like ours here in the States, though. You’ll see that other areas of the world have very different interpretations of the best way to get people from point A to point B—with “best” sometimes not being very good at all.

