Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Isn't Expecting A Close Fight Against Gervonta Davis: “I’m Gonna Whip Him...Bad”
Initially, fans raised an incredulous eyebrow whenever Ryan Garcia discussed his desire to face Gervonta Davis. His skills, while respected, were mostly thought to be no match for the hard-hitting Baltimore native. Still, despite those in boxing circles advising him to steer clear of the violent puncher, Garcia continually poked the lightweight bear.
BoxingNews24.com
Sugar Ray Leonard teaching Ryan Garcia slap hook
By Brian Webber: Boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard took some time to give pointers to the young lightweight star Ryan Garcia this week, showing him how to throw his lightning-quick snap left hook. The 1976 Olympic gold medalist and former five-division world champion Sugar Ray showed off his left hook...
Ryan Garcia on showdown with Gervonta Davis: 'I am going to knock Tank out'
Let the trash talk begin. Ryan Garcia wasted no time predicting what will happen when he meets rival Gervonta Davis in the spring in Las Vegas, assuming both fighters win interim fights and Davis overcomes legal issues. Garcia is excited to be part of the event. And he couldn’t have...
Boxing divisional Power Rankings: A new weight class emerges as No. 1
What is the top overall division in boxing? Timothy Bradley Jr. ranks the 17 weight classes from best to worst.
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez on Caleb Plant: “I’m going to get a stoppage”
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez expects to land a lot of combinations on former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in their WBC 168-lb title eliminator in February or March on Showtime pay-per-view. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) wants to knockout Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) and land many...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Sees 'Boxing Internationally' as Next Milestone For Canelo
Eddie Hearn apparently wants to take the Canelo Alvarez Show on the road. The Matchroom head feels that the Mexican superstar, whom he promotes, has accomplished so much in his career that he may be at risk of running out of alluring challenges that can motivate him. Alvarez, who is...
Boxing Scene
Jaime Munguia Stays Treading Water: Weekend Afterthoughts
Jaime Munguia may yet turn out to be the real deal. He’s only 26 years old, is a former titlist at Jr. middleweight, and Saturday he scored the walkover everyone knew was coming against Gonzalo Coria, stopping the hopeless foe in three. It was Munguia’s third win of 2022,...
Boxing Scene
Errol Spence vs. Keith Thurman Title Fight Approved By The WBA
The World Boxing Association (WBA) has confirmed that their organization has approved a request for Errol Spence to make a world title defense against former unified champion Keith Thurman in the month of February. "On November 14, 2022, TGB Promotions applied for special permission on behalf of Spence to fight...
BoxingNews24.com
Frank Martin talks Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia and Michel Rivera fights
By Allan Fox: Undefeated lightweight contender Frank Martin is picking Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to defeat Hector Luis Garcia on January 7th in their fight in Washington, D.C. Martin (16-0, 12 KOs) has sparred with Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) in the past, and he thinks he’s got too much ability for the undefeated WBA super featherweight champion Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs).
BoxingNews24.com
Chisora believes he’ll KO Fury, slams emotional Deontay Wilder
By Charles Brun: Derek Chisora believes he’s got it in him to defeat WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury by knockout on December 3rd at Tottenham Hot Spurs Stadium in London. In looking at how slow Chisora is, his chances of knocking out Fury are poor. In the last few...
BoxingNews24.com
How To Watch Fury vs Chisora III: Start Time, Date, TV Channels
Fury vs Chisora: Exclusively Live On ESPN In The US & BT Sport Box Office. Fury v Chisora is now available to purchase exclusively on BT Sport Box Office for £26.95 in the UK. The fight will see Fury defend his WBC heavyweight title at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: If Usyk Don't Want No Smoke In February, Then Let’s Do Joe Joyce At Wembley
Tyson Fury figures he’ll fight Oleksandr Usyk next if Fury defeats Dereck Chisora on December 3 in London. A showdown with Uysk would afford Fury, the WBC champ, and Usyk, who owns the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO belts, the opportunity to become boxing’s first fully unified heavyweight champion of the four-belt era. Bob Arum and Frank Warren, Fury’s co-promoters, have told BoxingScene.com and other outlets that they don’t see any obstacles that would prevent Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) from fighting Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) either late in February or early in March, assuming he conquers Chisora for the third time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Sporting News
Tyson Fury gives prediction for Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin fight, explains why American sparring partner poses threat
Tyson Fury might be the world's most qualified pundit to offer up a prediction on Dillian Whyte's upcoming clash with American Jermaine Franklin. Not only did he knockout Whyte back in April, he's been sparring with Franklin in the run-up to Saturday's heavyweight in London. There's no denying that Whyte...
Report: Cris Cyborg vs. Gabrielle Holloway Boxing Match Set For December 10
Cris Cyborg is reportedly slated for her second boxing match in December. The Brazilian won her pro boxing debut via decision. Just two months after making her pro boxing debut, Cris Cyborg is now reportedly booked for another boxing match. This time, the reigning Bellator women’s featherweight champion will take on ex-Bellator featherweight Gabrielle Holloway.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Tabs Ryder, Should He Win, as Perfect UK Opponent For Canelo
The incredibly lush bank account, countless world titles, and pound-for-pound stature, while impressive, have done nothing to placate the burning desire of Canelo Alvarez. Seemingly at the top of his game and believing wholeheartedly in his ability to truncate his championship reign, the 32-year-old brazenly made the trek seven pounds north earlier this year to take on Dmitry Bivol.
Boxing Scene
Leo Santa Cruz-Leigh Wood Title Consolidation Fight Ordered - Again - By WBA
Leo Santa Cruz and Leigh Wood have been granted another two weeks to manipulate the sanctioning body whose featherweight titles they each hold. Yet another round of negotiations has been ordered by the WBA for the long overdue featherweight title consolidation clash. A fifteen-day period has been assigned to the ordered fight, after which point it will head to a December 12 purse bid hearing during the WBA convention in Orlando, Florida.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Regis Prograis, Jose Zepeda - Face To Face at Final Presser
Tensions were high on Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles as a crowd of Southern California media attended the final press conference for ‘Battle of the Best’ Tuesday afternoon with #1 Ranked Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda, (23-0-1, 20 KOs), of La Puente, CA and #2 Ranked Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis, (27-1, 23 KOs), of New Orleans, LA coming face-to-face for one of the final times ahead of their anticipated battle for the WBC Super Lightweight World Title set for this Saturday night, November 26 at ‘The War Grounds’ Dignity Health Sports Park. (photos by Tom Hogan)
Cris Cyborg set for next boxing match, faces former Bellator fighter on Crawford-Avanesyan undercard
As she maneuvers through MMA free agency, Cris Cyborg continues her delve into the world of professional boxing. In a press release Tuesday, boxing promotion BLK Prime announced Cyborg will face former Bellator fighter Gabrielle Holloway in a four-round lightweight boxing bout. The “special feature” boxing match will take place...
Boxing Scene
Dmitriy Salita, Franklin’s Promoter, Certain Dillian Whyte Is ‘Taking Jermaine Lightly’
Dmitriy Salita sensed Dillian Whyte wanted what Whyte would consider an easy fight after his sixth-round knockout loss to Tyson Fury seven months ago. The British heavyweight contender chose the wrong guy, according to Salita, whose company promotes Jermaine Franklin. Most handicappers have installed Whyte as at least a 12-1 favorite to beat the undefeated Franklin on Saturday night in London, but Salita insists that their 12-round fight will be much more difficult for Whyte than those one-sided odds suggest.
Albany Herald
A Look on the Sonny Side
Over the summer, before Tottenham Hotspur began its preseason tour through his native South Korea, star forward Son Heung-min briefly looked for a small welcome present to give to each of his teammates upon their arrival. But then, instead, he decided to go all out. For four straight days he feted them with designer sunglasses, custom T-shirts and other swag donated by his lineup of global sponsors, in addition to personally purchased items like ornately decorated sets of chopsticks and spoons.
Comments / 0