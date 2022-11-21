Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Over 1 million lights on display for Christmas on the Cumberland in Clarksville | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The banks of the Cumberland River lit up with over 1 million lights on Tuesday for the opening of this year’s Christmas on the Cumberland. The grand opening included cookies, dance performances and a visit from Santa Claus. The free light display will...
whopam.com
Salvation Army Red Kettle fundraising campaign kicks off
People will soon hear the sounds of bells in the air at local businesses, as the Red Kettle campaign with the Salvation Army kicks off right after Thanksgiving. A kick-off event was held Tuesday afternoon with a joint meeting of the Hopkinsville Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs, which included friendly competition, the singing of Christmas carols, games and the spirit of giving. Salvation Army Lt. Lindsey Galabeas says they have a high fundraising goal this year—$112,000—and every bit of it goes back into helping those most in need in this community.
WBKO
Thanksgiving dinners being served, delivered throughout the area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thanksgiving meals are being served to the community for those who need a meal. Below are dinners and their times and contact information. LD Ralph Bunche Community Center 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Cave City Senior Center at noon on Thanksgiving Day.
whopam.com
Pioneers, Inc. to offer free Thanksgiving meals again Thursday
Pioneers, Inc. is continuing a tradition nearly four decades long this Thanksgiving, as they will be handing out free Thanksgiving dinners to anyone who needs one. William Brown is the coordinator of the annual effort and says it’s all about being a good neighbor. He says they’ll be handing...
whopam.com
All lanes of traffic open again for the weekend on I-24 in Christian County
Travelers on I-24 in Christian County will be pleased to see two lanes of travel again in each direction for the Thanksgiving travel period. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says all four lanes are back open again after months of construction-related closures and congestion between the 86 mile marker and state line, but its only temporary, as lane closures will return Monday to allow for work in the median.
whvoradio.com
Rail Trail Bridge Inspection This Week
The Hopkinsville Public Works Department will be conducting an inspection of the rail trail bridge that crosses Lafayette Road and Country Club Lane this week. A release from the City of Hopkinsville said the bi-annual inspection will begin Monday and continue through Wednesday. During this time, there will lane restrictions so that an aerial lift can conduct the inspection.
14news.com
Community shares Thanksgiving meal in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined Dawson springs residents to start their holiday a couple days early at the town’s pre-Thanksgiving celebration located at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park. “I’m just thankful that they’re all alive, that we’re all alive,” said Henrietta Lane....
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Meet the Trigg County Wildcats
Fans got a chance to see the 2022-23 Trigg County Wildcats and Lady Wildcats Monday. Here is a large gallery of the night that included players, cheerleaders, and a game with the coaches. 2022-23 Meet the Wildcats.
WBKO
Agencies respond to house fire on Craig Street
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple units with the Bowling Green Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire right now. Officials say the fire broke out at a home on Craig Street and ask individuals to avoid the area.
whopam.com
Lane closures planned Tuesday, Wednesday for inspection of rail-trail bridge
Motorists on Lafayette Road and Country Club Lane can expect some lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday this week to allow for a routine inspection of the rail-trail bridge. City officials say an engineer contractor for Hopkinsville Public Works will be conducting a bi-annual inspection on the rail trail bridge that crosses Lafayette Road and Country Club Lane through Wednesday this week. M.
whopam.com
Greg Baker
(Age 54, of Crofton) Celebration of Life service will be Saturday November 26th at 2pm at the Baker Farm in Crofton. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library returns Food for Fines program
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Just in time for the holidays, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is once again offering its Food for Fines program to benefit local food pantries. From now until Dec. 31, library card holders may have $1 of eligible fines waived for each of the following items...
wnky.com
BG high-end cheese shop opens downtown: Welcome Pastiche Provisions!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Hickory & Oak and Cheese Queen BG joined forces to open this all-new Pastiche Provisions. Owner Josh Poling says the gourmet cheese shop is the culmination of downtown’s redevelopment. The shop is right in the middle of their soft opening, so now is the...
wymt.com
Land Between the Lakes offers free Christmas trees
GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is offering permits for free cedar Christmas trees. A statement from the National Forest Service said permits are available beginning Friday and must be obtained online. A permit allows each family to cut one tree through Dec. 24.
Parts of Greenville under boil advisory
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Muhlenberg Central Dispatch says some parts of the county are currently under a boil advisory. Officials posted on social media, notifying that the advisory is in effect for all living or working along College St., East and West Trowbridge St., as well as Center Street in Greenville. Dispatch mentioned the day […]
wkdzradio.com
Coleman Street Home Damaged In Sunday Fire
A home on Coleman Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a Sunday afternoon fire. Hopkinsville Fire Department spokesman Payton Rogers says an electrical fire led to significant smoke damage to the home located at 1406 Coleman Street. No one was injured in the fire and the home suffered no structural damage.
whopam.com
UHA closed Monday, Tuesday due to illnesses
University Heights Academy is closed for the entire week due to various illnesses that have been going around and hindering attendance. Head of School Tonya Oakley sent an email to parents Friday afternoon saying UHA would be closed Monday and Tuesday, hopefully giving students, faculty and staff time to rest and recover and be ready to return Monday, November 28.
whvoradio.com
Cadiz-Trigg County Review Zoning Request On Possible Dollar General Store
Members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission found themselves amid the early stages of a possible re-zoning recommendation to the Cadiz City County — when, Tuesday evening, they reviewed materials involving a property along Jefferson Street/US 139. Of note, an unnamed property owner located near the Princeton Road/Cerulean Road...
Legendary 80s Bands Headline the 2023 Rock the Dam in Kentucky
In 2023, it's all going down at the Dam! The Beaver Dam Amphitheatre just announced the lineup for next year's Rock the Dam concert event. It will be headlined by the legendary rock band, Winger!. Winger was formed in 1987 and the band found almost instant success with hits like:
clarksvillenow.com
Landfill adding fees for some appliances, mattresses, trailers full of trash
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The landfill that serves Montgomery and Stewart Counties is adding fees for trailers of trash, certain appliances and large loads of wood, with new fees ranging from $10 to over $50 per load. Bi-County Solid Waste Management will change its fee structure residents effective...
