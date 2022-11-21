Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers have both started the 2022/23 season slow, but they will face off in a highly-anticipated matchup Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. The Nets are 8-9, while the 76ers are 8-8, but the hosts will be playing without Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, and our experts think they could have their hands full with a surging Brooklyn squad.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO