The Staten Island Advance

NBC Sports

Where 49ers sit in NFC playoff picture if season ended today

The 49ers made a huge jump in the NFC standings with their 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football" in Mexico City. Entering the night as the NFC's No. 7 seed, the 49ers (6-4) moved all the way up to No. 3 by virtue of the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Seattle Seahawks. So, if the NFC playoffs started next week, the 49ers would host the No. 6 seed New York Giants at Levi's Stadium in a wild-card matchup.
The Staten Island Advance

BetMGM bonus code SILIVENBA unlocks $200 in free bets on NBA this week

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. We're just over a month into the NBA, and BetMGM Sportsbook has the perfect welcome offer available for all new customers.
NJ.com

What time are NFL games today on Thanksgiving? (11/24/22) TV, Channel, LIVE STREAM for all three matchups | Bills vs. Lions, Giants vs. Cowboys, Patriots vs. Vikings

The NFL will play three games on Thanksgiving Day 2022 as the New York Giants meet the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills face the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots go up against the Minnesota Vikings. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what you need to know:
The Staten Island Advance

Nets vs. 76ers predictions, picks and odds for Tuesday’s NBA, 11/22

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers have both started the 2022/23 season slow, but they will face off in a highly-anticipated matchup Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. The Nets are 8-9, while the 76ers are 8-8, but the hosts will be playing without Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, and our experts think they could have their hands full with a surging Brooklyn squad.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Previewing Rams vs. Chiefs Week 12 game on Chiefs Wire Podcast

We’re back with an all-new episode of the Chiefs Wire podcast! This week we’re previewing the Kansas City Chiefs Week 12 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Chiefs Wire managing editor Charles Goldman shares his thoughts on the Chiefs’ Week 11 victory and answers questions from our weekly mailbag. Ed Easton Jr. sits down with the owner of John Brown BBQ, Josh Bowen, as he explains why it’s the official Chiefs bar in New York City and Patrick Mahomes’ success helping to save his business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
49erswebzone

49ers Invasions are real and coming to an NFL stadium near you

Every game is a home game for the 49ers, and it's both by design and 30 years in the making. Late last month, the 3-win San Francisco 49ers headed south to face the 3-win Los Angeles Rams in a pivotal NFC West matchup. The Niners' fourth victory of the 2022 NFL regular season was abnormal on numerous fronts, highlighted by a "Trifecta" performance by San Francisco's new running back Christian McCaffrey, who threw a first-half touchdown pass before scoring on the ground and through the air in the second half.
msn.com

NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Rams losing streak extends to four games

The Los Angeles fell 27-20 on the road to the New Orleans Saints, extending their losing streak to four games, their longest such streak in the Sean McVay era. Injuries plagued LA yet again as they lost quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion), Ty Nseckhe (ankle), and A’Shawn Robinson (knee). As the injuries continue to pile up, the Rams first round pick (Detroit owns) is closer to be a top-5 pick. Are the LA Rams likely to finish in the bottom five of the NFL? Here are the Week 12 power rankings.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

