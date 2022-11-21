Read full article on original website
KREM
University of Idaho students murdered: Moscow Police give update on Nov. 23 | RAW
The Moscow Police Department gives an update on the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students. Full news conference on 11/23/22.
Local leaders provide updates on U of I student murders
MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and the University of Idaho provided an update on the four U of I students stabbed to death just over a week ago. Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were all found dead at a home near campus on Nov. 13. Police have been at the crime...
Moscow Police to hold press conference on investigation into University of Idaho students' murder
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department (MPD) will hold a press conference on Wednesday to update the public on the investigation into the four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a home near campus on Nov. 13. Wednesday's press conference will take place at 1...
KHQ Right Now
FACT CHECK: NonStop Local addresses Moscow murder rumors with Idaho State Police
Editor's Note: Rumors continue to spread regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students last week. NonStop Local's John Webb sat down with Idaho State Police Public Information Officer Aaron Snell and addressed these rumors. The next official press conference with news outlets is Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.
Moscow Police explain Monday night incident where women report being chased
MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police don't have proof to corroborate a report of a man chasing two women down the street in Moscow Monday night.
wrkf.org
What we know about the 4 University of Idaho murders
On Nov. 13, four University of Idaho students were found dead in an off-campus house. No suspect has been arrested in connection with the murders. Boise State Public Radio’s James Dawson joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to share the latest on the case. This article was originally...
‘More questions than answers’: Latah County prosecutor speaks on U of I murders
MOSCOW, ID. — The City of Moscow is crawling with more law enforcement than people have seen in decades. Detectives are continuing to hunt for the person who killed four University of Idaho students over a week ago. Police say they still don’t have a suspect or the weapon used to murder the four college students — Maddie Mogen, Xana...
nbcrightnow.com
A message from University of Idaho president
MOSCOW, Idaho. - The University of Idaho president, Scott Green, has released a message regarding the four students who were murdered earlier this month and the safety precautions that will now be used on and off campus. In his message the president speaks on the fear and devastation the murders...
'I don't leave my house:' Billings Central alum still in Idaho after murders
Tuesday marks nine days since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death at a house near campus. Police have made no arrests, and fear is now gripping the college town.
Family of University of Idaho murder victim calls Ethan Chapin ‘One of the most incredible people you’ll ever know’
Just over a week after their son was murdered near the University of Idaho, friends and family gathered to remember Ethan Chapin.
Lewiston Police identify third suspect in armed robbery
LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston Police have identified a third suspect in the armed robbery that occurred on November 17. Police say 48-year-old Donel Kipp is wanted for robbery and burglary and has a $100,000 arrest warrant issued for him. Kipp is Native American, 6’3″, 240 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. Kipp was last seen in Lewiston on the...
KREM
University of Idaho alumni look to provide key chain alarms for students
MOSCOW, Idaho — So many questions surround the mysterious murders of four University of Idaho students. "How could something like this happen?" U of I alumni Kerry Uhlorn said. Uhlorn graduated from the University of Idaho in 2007 and was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority. With so...
KLEWTV
Suspicious incident in Moscow appears unrelated to homicide investigation
A report of a man chasing two girls down the street in Moscow on Monday evening has put the community on an even higher alert as online speculation implied there was a link to the ongoing homicide investigation. Moscow Police have been working with the family of the girls, who...
KHQ Right Now
Family of Moscow homicide victim continues to speak out
The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near campus last week, continued to speak out on Friday. The family said their timeline of events doesn't quite match up with the timeline provided by police.
Moscow Police: 911 call came from roommate’s phone, Madison, Kaylee made calls before murder
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police released new details in the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students. In a Facebook post, Moscow Police confirmed that the 911 call came from one of the roommate’s phones inside the home. The original 911 call requested medical aid for an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the four victims. Moscow Police said...
pullmanradio.com
More Vandalism At Pullman Depot Heritage Center
Someone has vandalized the passenger railcar at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center. Pullman Police responded to the discovery of the graffiti on Monday morning around 10:00. Someone spray painted “pick your poison love your life” on the side of the Pullman passenger car. The caboose parked next to that car had a window busted out earlier this month.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston man Facing Aggravated Battery Charges for Alleged Stabbing During Fight Over Money
LEWISTON - On the evening of Sunday, November 20, the Lewiston Police Department responded to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center after a victim arrived at the hospital with multiple stab wounds. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, the male victim, identified as Clinton Newbury,...
eastidahonews.com
Young man dies, 2 hospitalized after log truck and semi collide on northern Idaho highway
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. at US 12 milepost 14 in Nez Perce County. The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on US 12. The driver crossed...
pullmanradio.com
WSU Students Can Explore Online Instruction As A Possible Option If They Want To Stay Home After Thanksgiving
Washington State University students will be able to explore remote instruction as a possible option for the rest of the semester. WSU Pullman Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton issued a statement on Tuesday regarding student safety following the murder of four University of Idaho students in Moscow. Chilton says that students are welcome to explore alternative course delivery options with their instructors. WSU Spokesman Phil Weiler has clarified that remote online instruction is one option that students can explore with faculty if they want to stay home after Thanksgiving. Weiler says there are a variety of options for those students and that the institution will be flexible to ensure student success. The last two weeks of the semester starts on Monday.
31-Year-Old Lewiston Woman Arrested in Pullman with Over 200 Fentanyl Pills Sent to Prison
PULLMAN - The 31-year-old Lewiston woman who was arrested in Pullman with hundreds of fentanyl pills in September has been sent to prison. Meaghan Slaney pleaded guilty Friday in Whitman County Superior Court to felony possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver. Judge Gary Libey sentenced Slaney to a year and a day in prison.
