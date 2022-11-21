ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Local leaders provide updates on U of I student murders

MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and the University of Idaho provided an update on the four U of I students stabbed to death just over a week ago. Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were all found dead at a home near campus on Nov. 13. Police have been at the crime...
MOSCOW, ID
wrkf.org

What we know about the 4 University of Idaho murders

On Nov. 13, four University of Idaho students were found dead in an off-campus house. No suspect has been arrested in connection with the murders. Boise State Public Radio’s James Dawson joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to share the latest on the case. This article was originally...
MOSCOW, ID
nbcrightnow.com

A message from University of Idaho president

MOSCOW, Idaho. - The University of Idaho president, Scott Green, has released a message regarding the four students who were murdered earlier this month and the safety precautions that will now be used on and off campus. In his message the president speaks on the fear and devastation the murders...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Lewiston Police identify third suspect in armed robbery

LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston Police have identified a third suspect in the armed robbery that occurred on November 17. Police say 48-year-old Donel Kipp is wanted for robbery and burglary and has a $100,000 arrest warrant issued for him. Kipp is Native American, 6’3″, 240 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. Kipp was last seen in Lewiston on the...
LEWISTON, ID
KHQ Right Now

Family of Moscow homicide victim continues to speak out

The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near campus last week, continued to speak out on Friday. The family said their timeline of events doesn't quite match up with the timeline provided by police.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moscow Police: 911 call came from roommate’s phone, Madison, Kaylee made calls before murder

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police released new details in the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students. In a Facebook post, Moscow Police confirmed that the 911 call came from one of the roommate’s phones inside the home. The original 911 call requested medical aid for an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the four victims. Moscow Police said...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

More Vandalism At Pullman Depot Heritage Center

Someone has vandalized the passenger railcar at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center. Pullman Police responded to the discovery of the graffiti on Monday morning around 10:00. Someone spray painted “pick your poison love your life” on the side of the Pullman passenger car. The caboose parked next to that car had a window busted out earlier this month.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

WSU Students Can Explore Online Instruction As A Possible Option If They Want To Stay Home After Thanksgiving

Washington State University students will be able to explore remote instruction as a possible option for the rest of the semester. WSU Pullman Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton issued a statement on Tuesday regarding student safety following the murder of four University of Idaho students in Moscow. Chilton says that students are welcome to explore alternative course delivery options with their instructors. WSU Spokesman Phil Weiler has clarified that remote online instruction is one option that students can explore with faculty if they want to stay home after Thanksgiving. Weiler says there are a variety of options for those students and that the institution will be flexible to ensure student success. The last two weeks of the semester starts on Monday.
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy