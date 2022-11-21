Sheetz lowers Unleaded 88 gas price to $1.99 for Thanksgiving week

Sheetz lowered its Unleaded 88 fuel price to $1.99 a gallon for Thanksgiving week. That’s $2.03 cheaper than the average gas price in Pennsylvania, according to AAA, and $1.69 cheaper than the projected national average on Thanksgiving Day weekend.

The limited time promotion lasts through Nov. 28.

AAA says this is one of the busiest times for travel in the past two decades, and most travelers will drive to their destinations.

Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs. The difference in the makeup of Unleaded 88 and 87 is Unleaded 88 contains five percent more ethanol than Unleaded 87. Unleaded 88 reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly, according to Sheetz.

