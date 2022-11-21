ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Sheetz lowers Unleaded 88 gas price to $1.99 for Thanksgiving week

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BgY4f_0jIb9Phm00

Sheetz lowered its Unleaded 88 fuel price to $1.99 a gallon for Thanksgiving week. That’s $2.03 cheaper than the average gas price in Pennsylvania, according to AAA, and $1.69 cheaper than the projected national average on Thanksgiving Day weekend.

The limited time promotion lasts through Nov. 28.

AAA says this is one of the busiest times for travel in the past two decades, and most travelers will drive to their destinations.

Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs. The difference in the makeup of Unleaded 88 and 87 is Unleaded 88 contains five percent more ethanol than Unleaded 87. Unleaded 88 reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly, according to Sheetz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RYCRv_0jIb9Phm00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Mark Watkins
2d ago

I'd be more impressed if they would do that with the regular fuel all people can use

Reply(4)
4
Related
YourErie

Pennsylvania AG calls for payment suspensions for Pink Energy solar customers

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is calling on social lending companies to suspend repayment for pink energy customers with non-working solar systems. Josh Shapiro’s office joined eight other Attorneys General in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic asking them to suspend loan payments and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Highest natural gas price since 2010 drives a spike in Pennsylvania home energy costs

(The Center Square) – Natural gas prices are hitting levels not seen for more than a decade, and electric bills will go up across the commonwealth – though not equally. Natural gas spot prices will hit $6.09 per million British thermal units for the winter, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which is “the highest real price since winter 2009-10.” For Pennsylvania households, it means that many natural gas...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Farm and Dairy

Pennsylvania potato growers celebrate 100 years of cooperation

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. — Potatoes roll down the grading line at one of Troyer Land Resources’s storage barns in northwest Pennsylvania on a November afternoon. These freshly cleaned potatoes are destined to become potato chips at Herr’s, one of the snack food manufacturers that put Pennsylvania on the map as the Snack Food Capital of the U.S.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania gas storage well was leaking for two weeks

The operator of a natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania says workers have successfully plugged a leak that had been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for two weeks. Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility, located in a rural area about 1.5 hours east of Pittsburgh, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

PennDOT Offers Tips on how to Maintain Driveways During Winter Weather

With the arrival of the winter season in the northwest region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding residents of the steps they can take to properly maintain driveway entry points. Additionally, PennDOT is offering some tips for securing mailboxes during the winter:. Ensure the mailbox has a strong...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania's Chesapeake Bay Plan Falls Short, EPA to Keep Visiting Farms

Federal regulators will continue stepped-up inspections of Pennsylvania farms after determining the state’s latest Chesapeake Bay cleanup plan is inadequate. “Our policy of tough love will continue,” Adam Ortiz, the Environmental Protection Agency’s Mid-Atlantic regional administrator, said Monday. If fully implemented, Pennsylvania’s plan would nearly achieve its...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

How soon could recreational marijuana become legal in Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- A third state surrounding Pennsylvania legalized recreational marijuana during the 2022 midterm election. With control of the state House set to change, could marijuana laws in the commonwealth change next?"I never even thought this was going to happen in my lifetime, honestly," Raquel Walker said.  But there it was. Recreational marijuana became available for legal purchase in New Jersey earlier this year for someone like Walker, who says she's been smoking weed for a long time, just not legally until now."Buying marijuana off the street, you never know what they have or what's in it," Walker...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wbut.com

Burning Bush Banned In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has added another shrub to its invasive species list—and this one is quite popular. The state Department of Agriculture voted to add the burning bush to its controlled plant and noxious weed list. The bush is known for its vibrant red colors that go on full display in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery winners sold at multiple Sheetz stores

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Check your tickets because the Pennsylvania Lottery announced two $50,000 weekly drawing winners were sold at a Sheetz in Centre County and a Sheetz in Somerset County. The winning numbers are the first two $50,000 weekly drawing prizes that are part of the New Year’s Millionaire raffle. The game features eight […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
110K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy