Report: Mets looked into bringing ex-manager onto coaching staff

The New York Mets tried to beef up their coaching staff with someone who very briefly served as the team’s manager, according to a report. The Mets asked longtime outfielder Carlos Beltran if he had any interest in joining the team’s staff, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Beltran indicated that was not the type of role he was looking for, and the team moved on.
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/23/22

NY Post | Joel Sherman: Aaron Judge touched down in San Francisco earlier this week, and had a meeting on Tuesday with the Giants. Judge has made it quite clear that he intends to play out his free agency a bit, but between this and the latest YES Network discussion it’s clear that the Yankees’ retaliation right now is to point to Judge’s past comments on wanting to be a Yankee for life. There have been plenty of players like Derek Jeter who negotiated solely with their team, but plenty more want to see the field and as Sherman alludes to, a few were former Yankees who still stuck around after some intense pursuits by outside teams.
Chris “Mad Dog” Russo on the Jets’ Next Moves

Kevin is joined by the renowned New York radio personality Chris “Mad Dog” Russo to discuss all things New York Jets, as well as Mets vs. Yankees fandom and the time of his career he spent in Orlando (0:50). Then, Kevin and Lindsay Jones are joined by Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson to talk about his favorite receivers, his thoughts on Zach Wilson, the state of the Lions, his work with NFL All Day, and more (18:15).
