Global shocks likely to drive more frequent interest rate changes, RBA says
Central banks will need to adjust rates more often to respond to unpredictable levels of inflation, Philip Lowe says
One key economic sign shows that inflation in Europe may have already peaked
Industrial producer prices in Germany, a leading indicator of higher costs that are passed on to consumers, swung negative on a month-over-month basis for the first time since May 2020.
Barclays projects recession in 2023, sees cash as attractive safe-haven
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its 2023 outlook report, the British bank warned that economic activity next year could be the weakest...
India says falling commodity prices to ease inflationary pressures
NEW DELHI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - India's inflation is likely to ease in the coming months, partly due to fall in commodity prices, India's finance ministry said in a monthly economic report.
Singapore projects GDP growth to ease in 2023 amid global slowdown
Singapore on Wednesday forecast its economic growth would slow in 2023 amid persistent inflation and global pressures that would hit demand for the city-state's outward-oriented industries like trade and finance. Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to rise by 0.5% to 2.5% next year, the Ministry of Trade and Industry...
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Here's what Moody's chief economist Mark Zandi has to say about the odds of a US recession - and how the looming housing correction compares to 2008
In an interview with Insider, Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi broke down his outlook for 2023. He sees a 50% chance of recession next year, and a soft landing remains possible. The top economist also explained why a looming housing correction won't be the same as the 2008 crash.
House prices might plunge 20% in the hottest US markets - and the slump could hammer the wider economy, top investor says
Home prices could tumble 20% in some of the hottest US markets, top investor Peter Boockvar said. He cited the surge in prices during the pandemic, and soaring mortgage rates pricing out buyers. The Bleakley Advisory boss warned a housing slump could hit consumer spending and the wider economy. House...
Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 11-day low as greenback notches broadbased gains
TORONTO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in 11 days against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as rising COVID-19 cases in China weighed on investor sentiment and speculation that OPEC would increase output led to volatility in the price of oil. The loonie CAD=...
Crude prices slump on global demand fears as central banks talk tough
Investing.com -- Crude oil prices fell to their lowest since September on Friday, as tough talk from two of the world's big central banks reinforced fears about the outlook for the global economy and consequently for oil demand. Hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Thursday were followed by...
Goldman Sachs: Energy crisis will push euro zone into 'shallow' recession
Sven Jari Stehn, chief European economist at Goldman Sachs, says the energy crisis will push the euro zone into a "fairly shallow" recession next year. However, he adds that the region is "roughly" at peak inflation, with price rises expected to fall closer to 3% next year.
Mexico's central bank not about to 'decouple' from Fed on rates, board member says
MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Mexican central bank is "not ready yet to decouple" from the U.S. Federal Reserve, and to do so prematurely could weaken the peso currency, Bank of Mexico board member Jonathan Heath said in a podcast published on Wednesday.
$16.5 Trillion Consumer Debt Is Bad News for Holiday
Retailers gearing up for Black Friday sales this holiday could find that consumer spending might be as good as it’s going to get. Signs point to consumer debt heading in the wrong direction next year. The Conference Board Leading Economic Index [LEI] for the U.S. fell by 0.8 percent in October 2022 to 114.9 after falling 0.5 percent in September. The LEI is now down 3.2 percent over the six-month period through October, reversing its 0.5 percent growth over the previous six months. “The U.S. LEI fell for an eighth consecutive month, suggesting the economy is possibly in a recession,” Ataman Ozyildirim,...
Europe's STOXX 600 hits over 3-month highs; Credit Suisse drops after flagging hefty loss
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Europe's STOXX 600 index closed higher on Wednesday as gains in miners offset losses in Credit Suisse after its profit warning, while investors awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank's last policy meetings for clues on future interest rate hikes.
Cost of living: New Zealand steps up fight against soaring prices
New Zealand's central bank has stepped up its fight against soaring prices, raising its key interest rate to the highest level in over 13 years. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) increased its key rate of interest by 0.75 percentage points to 4.25%. That was the biggest rise since...
Economic index flashes major recession warning sign
The Conference Board's Leading Economic Indicators index fell for the eighth consecutive month, signaling that a recession is looming on the horizon in the U.S.
BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD drops on China, German PPI and oil swings
Nov 21 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.9% on Monday in the face of risk-off flows from dour Chinese COVID news , an unexpected German PPI tumble and hopes of an OPEC oil output increase . Safe-haven demand for the dollar was enhanced by slightly higher pricing of the...
Sterling climbs as dollar rally wanes
LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The pound rose on Tuesday after falling in the previous session, as the dollar retreated following three days of gains. The greenback, typically the driver of global currency markets, rose sharply on Monday as a jump in COVID-19 cases in China sparked growth fears and sent investors towards the safe-haven currency, causing the pound to drop 0.59%.
Pound rebounds despite fresh recession fears
The pound has enjoyed a late afternoon surge despite fresh figures indicating that the UK is in the middle of a recession.Sterling jumped by more than 1.25% to top 1.2 US dollars by the time European markets had closed, for the first time since mid-August.And the pound was also making solid gains against the euro, rising 0.7% to 1.1616.However, the influential PMI survey showed that the UK’s private sector economy is set to shrink again this month, indicating the country is in the middle of a recession and the downturn will worsen.In the US, business activity contracted for the fifth...
