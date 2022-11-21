ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Barclays projects recession in 2023, sees cash as attractive safe-haven

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its 2023 outlook report, the British bank warned that economic activity next year could be the weakest...
CNBC

Singapore projects GDP growth to ease in 2023 amid global slowdown

Singapore on Wednesday forecast its economic growth would slow in 2023 amid persistent inflation and global pressures that would hit demand for the city-state's outward-oriented industries like trade and finance. Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to rise by 0.5% to 2.5% next year, the Ministry of Trade and Industry...
The Staten Island Advance

Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
NASDAQ

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 11-day low as greenback notches broadbased gains

TORONTO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in 11 days against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as rising COVID-19 cases in China weighed on investor sentiment and speculation that OPEC would increase output led to volatility in the price of oil. The loonie CAD=...
msn.com

Crude prices slump on global demand fears as central banks talk tough

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices fell to their lowest since September on Friday, as tough talk from two of the world's big central banks reinforced fears about the outlook for the global economy and consequently for oil demand. Hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Thursday were followed by...
CNBC

Goldman Sachs: Energy crisis will push euro zone into 'shallow' recession

Sven Jari Stehn, chief European economist at Goldman Sachs, says the energy crisis will push the euro zone into a "fairly shallow" recession next year. However, he adds that the region is "roughly" at peak inflation, with price rises expected to fall closer to 3% next year.
Sourcing Journal

$16.5 Trillion Consumer Debt Is Bad News for Holiday

Retailers gearing up for Black Friday sales this holiday could find that consumer spending might be as good as it’s going to get. Signs point to consumer debt heading in the wrong direction next year. The Conference Board Leading Economic Index [LEI] for the U.S. fell by 0.8 percent in October 2022 to 114.9 after falling 0.5 percent in September. The LEI is now down 3.2 percent over the six-month period through October, reversing its 0.5 percent growth over the previous six months. “The U.S. LEI fell for an eighth consecutive month, suggesting the economy is possibly in a recession,” Ataman Ozyildirim,...
BBC

Cost of living: New Zealand steps up fight against soaring prices

New Zealand's central bank has stepped up its fight against soaring prices, raising its key interest rate to the highest level in over 13 years. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) increased its key rate of interest by 0.75 percentage points to 4.25%. That was the biggest rise since...
NASDAQ

BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD drops on China, German PPI and oil swings

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.9% on Monday in the face of risk-off flows from dour Chinese COVID news , an unexpected German PPI tumble and hopes of an OPEC oil output increase . Safe-haven demand for the dollar was enhanced by slightly higher pricing of the...
Reuters

Sterling climbs as dollar rally wanes

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The pound rose on Tuesday after falling in the previous session, as the dollar retreated following three days of gains. The greenback, typically the driver of global currency markets, rose sharply on Monday as a jump in COVID-19 cases in China sparked growth fears and sent investors towards the safe-haven currency, causing the pound to drop 0.59%.
The Independent

Pound rebounds despite fresh recession fears

The pound has enjoyed a late afternoon surge despite fresh figures indicating that the UK is in the middle of a recession.Sterling jumped by more than 1.25% to top 1.2 US dollars by the time European markets had closed, for the first time since mid-August.And the pound was also making solid gains against the euro, rising 0.7% to 1.1616.However, the influential PMI survey showed that the UK’s private sector economy is set to shrink again this month, indicating the country is in the middle of a recession and the downturn will worsen.In the US, business activity contracted for the fifth...

Comments / 0

Community Policy