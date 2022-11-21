Read full article on original website
Fighting for journalists … and the public
There’s no disguising the fact that print journalism in America is experiencing a major crisis. Since 2006, newspaper employment has fallen by around 70 percent, and the total number of editorial staffers in local newsrooms across the U.S. has dropped by 58 percent to just 31,000. The biggest victim of this precipitous decline? Investigative reporting, which requires greater financial resources and institutional support than any other form of journalism.
University of California, Irvine School of Law Withdraws From Participating in U.S. News Annual Law School Rankings
Message from Dean and Chancellor's Professor of Law Austen Parrish. I write to share our decision to withdraw from participating in the U.S. News & World Report annual law school rankings – a decision that we have not reached lightly. Over the last several days, faculty have met to discuss as a group, and I have had conversations and meetings with staff, student leaders, alumni, and others. With thoughtful feedback and strong encouragement within our community, we will not be submitting proprietary data this year to U.S. News for use in its law school rankings.
Lethal cancer cells buddy up to survive
Irvine, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 — Tumor cells in the most common pancreatic cancer share nutrients to live and grow. A new discovery by University of California, Irvine biologists and collaborators during a four-year investigation could help lead to better treatments for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, which accounts for over 90 percent of pancreatic cancer cases. The scientists’ paper appears in Nature Cancer. While pancreatic cancer is relatively rare, it is among the leading causes of cancer death in the United States.
Vertex Day Returns to UC Irvine
For the first time since pre-COVID, UC Irvine School of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences faculty, PhD students, and scientists from Vertex Pharmaceuticals came together in person for Vertex Day at UCI. Vertex Day is a one-day, annual research symposium featuring short presentations by graduate students and faculty from the UCI...
