Message from Dean and Chancellor's Professor of Law Austen Parrish. I write to share our decision to withdraw from participating in the U.S. News & World Report annual law school rankings – a decision that we have not reached lightly. Over the last several days, faculty have met to discuss as a group, and I have had conversations and meetings with staff, student leaders, alumni, and others. With thoughtful feedback and strong encouragement within our community, we will not be submitting proprietary data this year to U.S. News for use in its law school rankings.

IRVINE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO