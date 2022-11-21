Ann Arbor Public Schools: Pioneer High School closed Monday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Pioneer High School will be closed on Monday due to a water main break.

Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift told families about the closure in an email early Monday morning.

"Due to a water main issue that has impacted the Pioneer campus overnight, Pioneer High School will be closed for classes on Monday, November 21st," said Swift.

All before and after-school activities are also canceled.

There is no additional information on whether classes will resume on Tuesday.