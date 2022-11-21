Clemson calls for NIL support

With sweeping changes that have recently altered the landscape of college athletics, Clemson is asking for support in helping the Tigers’ athletic department keep up.

More specifically, athletic director Graham Neff has publicly called on Clemson fans to help financially back the collectives that provide name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities to current student-athletes, a necessity for Clemson to remain competitive in major college athletics. Neff emphasized that point in a letter written to IPTAY donors recently.

“IPTAY will continue to be the core of our student-athlete scholarships, academic support, nutrition services, strength and conditioning, new and upgraded facilities that provide a first-class experience for Clemson student-athletes,” part of Neff’s letter read. “And in order to continue to compete, we must also invest in the NIL opportunities around our student-athletes. The Clemson community has the passion and the resources to compete.”

Neff urged fans and supporters to contribute to Clemson’s two collectives, TigerImpact and Dear Old Clemson, both of which were founded within a year after new NCAA legislation introduced in the summer of 2021 made it legal for student-athletes to profit off of their NIL.

TigerImpact has partnered with more than 50 student-athletes across multiple sports to help them promote the missions of charities of their choice. Dear Old Clemson has coordinated several fan-friendly signing events with multiple teams along with autographed collectibles.

“These groups need your support,” Neff wrote. “I encourage you to learn more about them and consider contributing to their organizations. Just like your contributions to IPTAY, the health of these supplemental organizations is critical to how our student-athletes are supported in this new world.”

Neff wrote Clemson initially took a “measured approach” in its interaction with the collectives given the way others around the country have been used as a front for a pay-for-play model for prospective student-athletes. Such a recruiting inducement has since been deemed illegal by the NCAA. The funds from Clemson’s collectives are paid out only to current student-athletes.

“I’m extremely proud that this infrastructure at Clemson has developed with integrity – within NCAA guidance and applicable law,” Neff wrote.

Clemson has taken steps to help its athletes navigate the NIL space. In April, the athletic department introduced “Reign,” a multi-faceted program intended to assist athletes in navigating those opportunities. Part of that is the construction of the Clemson Athletics Branding Institute, the country’s first facility dedicated solely to the development of NIL activity.

Neff wrote construction on the project is “close to completion.” Now he is calling on fans to do their part.

“College athletics is rapidly evolving, and since 1934, the constant has been your loyal support,” Neff wrote.

