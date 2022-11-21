ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Grand Island City Council approves Conestoga Mall redevelopment plan

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council has approved the plans for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall. Woodsonia Acquisitions is planning a $221 million investment for the shopping center that will be named the Conestoga Marketplace. The Elkhorn developer has big plans for the 50 acres...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Update: Approved rezoning on Conestoga Mall

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An update on the Conestoga Mall as plans for the shopping center continue to come together. “So, tonight’s city council, approved the rezoning of the entire area for the redevelopment project for Conestoga Marketplace. They changed the zoning to commercial development and to residential development, and those zoning actions are both limited to the plan that the developer has presented.” said Laura McAloon, Grand Island city attorney.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Conestoga mall closer to being redeveloped

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Grand Island City Council is authorizing the redevelopment and rezoning of the Conestoga Mall project. According to Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity, today’s meeting was the next step in the approval of the mall redevelopment project. The council authorized the use of tax increment financing and created an enhanced employment area, which would add a 1.5% occupation tax on all sales at the mall. Those sources could raise about $70 million over 30 years.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

In The Kitchen With Joe: Sit N Bull Saloon

UNL Extension gives tips for properly preparing and keeping your Thanksgiving turkey. The latest key winner drawn in the Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas event. We're at the turning point. Warmer temperatures are on the way. Railside Christmas carries on for a 30th year. Updated: Nov. 18, 2022...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney Area Concerned Citizens hosting annual Thanksgiving meal

KEARNEY, Neb. — Preparations are underway in Kearney for a free Thanksgiving meal. The Kearney Area Concerned Citizens are continuing their holiday tradition. NTV's Taylor Leverett is LIVE at the Old Town Hall with more on what to expect. Curb side pickup and delivery only. Call 308-237-4255 for delivery.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Free Thanksgiving meal in Kearney, volunteers needed

KEARNEY, Neb. — A Thanksgiving Day tradition needs your help!. Gailen Kotrous with the Kearney Area Concerned Citizens has more on the need of volunteers for their annual Thanksgiving meal. Curb side pickup and delivery only. Thursday, November 24, Old Town Hall (1900 Central Avenue, Kearney) Call 308-233-7774 to...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Cedar Hollow hosts its 20th annual mechanical animal race for students

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Cedar Hollow School held its annual mechanical race for its students. Going on 20 years, this year they used mechanical dogs instead of pigs. Students were extremely excited to see which class would claim the winning title this year after the students raised money for their school, and get ready to embrace Thanksgiving break with their families.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

How to stop porch pirates from stealing your holiday packages

KEARNEY, Neb. — The numbers show that this holiday season, there’s a higher possibility of dealing with porch pirates. These people take what doesn’t belong to them from your doorstep. “A recent survey by ValuePenguin shows that out of 1,500 American consumers, 35% have had a package...
KEARNEY, NE
Aurora News Register

Deer harvest totals reported down this year

Deer firearm hunting season ended this weekend, with area hunters reporting less than usual success filling their tags. T&L Liquor, the only check-in station in Hamilton County, reported 202 tags checked in as of Monday, down considerably from previous years. “Usually we’re pushing 300 tags, so we were down quite...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

Grand Island fire departments battle grass fire

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island Fire Department (GIFD) worked Wednesday afternoon with the Grand Island Rural Fire Department to extinguish a large grass fire near Highway 281 and Schimmer Road. According to GIFD, crews were dispatched to this scene around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, immediately calling for back...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney City Council votes to help fund UNK Rural Health Building

KEARNEY, Neb. — The city of Kearney is officially kicking in $5 million to help fund construction of UNK's Rural Health Building project. The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to the deal. “The growth of UNK and UNMC in our community has a tremendous economic impact, from construction to...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

From asphalt to cement, the resurfacing of the Parkview Cemetery continues

HASTINGS, Neb. — From asphalt to cement, the Parkview Cemetery in Hastings continues its “very much needed” resurfacing, according to city officials. Superintendent of Parkview Cemetery John Brown said the resurfacing work started in March 2020. In the first year of the project, phase one was completed. Construction workers recently completed phase two and phase three.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island woman connected to international scam network

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing two felony charges after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from elderly victims as part of a larger network of scammers with ties to Ghana. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Constance Reimers, 65, on Wednesday based on an...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

NSAA announces finalists for Executive Director position

AXTELL, Neb. — The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) has selected four finalists for the soon-to-be vacant Executive Director post, and two of the candidates have ties to Kearney. Dr. Chris Loofe is currently the Associate Superintendent and Director of Finance for the Kearney Public Schools. He joined the...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man in custody after disturbance in southern Nebraska

UPLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement responded to a disturbance Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody. Around 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a residence in Upland for a disturbance with possible shots fired. While deputies were en...
UPLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy