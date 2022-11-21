ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Indy100

Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
wegotthiscovered.com

Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates

Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Makes 1st Appearance Since Ticketmaster ‘Eras Tour’ Disaster At AMAs

Taylor Swift surprised fans when she graciously accepted the Favorite Pop Album trophy for Red (Taylor’s Version) at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles after skipping the red carpet. The 32-year-old Grammy winner looked like a “Mirrorball” in a gold, sequin-covered jumpsuit that featured a plunging halter neckline. Her signature blonde hair was styled in brushed-out curls, which channeled an old Hollywood glamor vibe. A skinny gold belt highlighted her thin waist and open-toed gold pumps completed her look.
Harper's Bazaar

All the Red Carpet Looks From the 2022 American Music Awards

Over the years, the American Music Awards and risk-taking red-carpet style have become synonymous—and this year's ceremony is no different. From Taylor Swift's sequined gold jumpsuit to Machine Gun Kelly's spiked violet suit, it's clear that the AMAs red-carpet style is just as eclectic as the list of nominees.
HollywoodLife

American Music Awards 2022 Winners: Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift & More Win Big At The AMAs

Happy 50th, American Music Awards! Half a century after the first American Music Awards took place, the 50th installment occurred on Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. With Wayne Brady hosting the event and scheduled performances from Pink, Lil Baby, Anitta, Imagine Dragons with JID, Carrie Underwood, Yola, and Tems, it promised to be an exciting night of music. But, who won big?
The Independent

Ticketmaster canceling next Taylor Swift concert ticket sale

Ticketmaster says it is canceling Friday's planned sale for Taylor Swift's upcoming stadium tour because it doesn't have enough tickets. The decision came two days after a presale event caused the site to crash and left many fans without tickets. The ticketing company said in a statement Thursday two million tickets to The Eras tour next year were sold during presales on Tuesday, the most tickets ever sold on the platform in a single day.
Bustle

Taylor Swift Is Losing Her Mind After The Grammys Nominated “All Too Well”

The Grammys just recognized Taylor Swift’s favorite song of hers, and she’s not sure how to cope. The 11-time Grammy winner received four more Grammy nominations on Nov. 15, including Song of the Year for her landmark “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” and took to her Instagram Story to give her initial reaction. “So many reasons to lose my damn mind today,” she began. “All Too Well 10 is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written.”

