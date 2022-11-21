Read full article on original website
Kenley McCarn named OVC Freshman of the Week
UT Martin women’s basketball standout Kenley McCarn earned her second consecutive OVC Freshman of the Week honor after strong performances against Arkansas State and Missouri. Hailing from Melbourne, Arkansas, McCarn averaged 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 0.5 assists and 0.5 blocks per game. During her week of performances...
Alan Graham – 68 – Union City
Graveside services will be held for Alan Graham, age 68, of Union City. Services will take place at 3:00 on Sunday, November 27th of 2022, at East View Cemetery. White-Ranson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Bettye Green – 77 – Troy
Funeral services will be held for Bettye Green, age 77, of Troy. Services will take place at 11:00 on Wednesday, November 23rd of 2022, at White-Mahon Funeral Home.
James Jay Kemerer – 81 – Union City
Funeral services will be held for James Jay Kemerer, age 81, Union City. Services will take place at 11:00 on Tuesday, November 22nd of 2022, at White-Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Obion County Memorial Gardens.
“Cram the Cruiser” Underway for Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police have launched their annual “Cram the Cruiser” food drive. State Police will have a cruiser parked in front of Post 1 Mayfield, located on US 45 in Hickory. Those wanting to donate have until until December 2nd to place non-perishable food items in the cruiser.
Dresden receives Downtown Improvement Grant
The City is Dresden is among 16 communities across the state receiving a Downtown Improvement Grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. A total of $1 million in Rural Economic Opportunity funds is being awarded in amounts up to $100,000 per community to improve structures in Tennessee Downtowns and Main Street communities.
“Feeding of 5,000” Held in Union City
Area residents came to the Obion County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, as part of the annual “Feeding of 5,000”. The event is held in advance of Thanksgiving, and provides take home meals, followed by a traditional sit-down meal of turkey and dressing and all trimmings. Bro. Dan Huggins, of...
Obion County Commission Chairman Honored at Monday Meeting
Longtime Obion County Commissioner Ralph Puckett was honored during Monday’s monthly meeting. The Commission Chairman was recognized during a special visit from Tennessee County Commission Association Executive Director Charles Curtis.(AUDIO) Puckett is from South Fulton, and is elected to serve from District 1. Photos from the presentation have been...
Annual “Feeding of 5,000” Taking Place in Union City
The annual Feeding of 5,000 will take place today in Obion County. The Obion County Ministerial Association event will start this morning at the Fairgrounds in Union City. The Refuge Church pastor, Bro. Dan Huggins, told Thunderbolt News about the history of the event in Union City.(AUDIO) Bro. Huggins said...
“Tornado Cash” to Benefit School Staff and Local Businesses
The continued push by the Obion County Chamber of Commerce to shop local, has received a big boost. The Union City School System will again use “Tornado Cash” to distribute to their employees. Chamber of Commerce Community Relations Director Brooke Simmons told Thunderbolt News about the local benefits.(AUDIO)
Donors reminded to honor St. John’s Radiothon pledges
Listeners who called in donations to last week’s St. John’s Radiothon are reminded to honor their pledges. If you made a pledge, you can mail a check to P.O. Box 318 in Martin or bring your donation by the studios at 1410 North Lindell Street in Martin. Nearly...
Delano Estelle Moon, 89, Martin
Funeral services for Delano Estelle Moon, age 89, of Martin, will be Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 1:00 at Gardner Church of Christ. Burial will be in the East Side Cemetery.
TDOT Approves Detour Route Change for Tractor-Trailer Traffic in Obion County
After several consultations with Obion County Mayor Steve Carr, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will change a detour route for semi-tractor trailer trucks. The change in traffic was forced due to the closure of Highway 51, from Union City to Fulton, because of work on the I-69 project. The current...
Union City Students Learn About All-Expense Paid Healthcare Opportunities
A unique opportunity in the healthcare industry recently drew the attention of several Union City High School seniors. Students in the Nursing Education class received a visit from representatives of Dyersburg State and Jackson State Community College, and heard about a three-year, all-expenses paid opportunity in the EMT and Respiratory Therapy fields.
Union City School Staff and Students Contribute to “Giving Spirit”
Union City school students and staff have again shown the ‘giving spirit’ for an annual Thanksgiving community service project. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said collectively, the elementary, middle and high school has donated more than 12,000 cans and non-perishable food items to a pair of charitable organizations.
Weakley County Schools seek and salute substitute teachers
With cold and flu season in full force, the Weakley County Schools district is recruiting additional substitute teachers. November 18th was National Substitute Teacher Appreciation Day, and faculty and staff, students, and subs are highlighting the importance of the role in schools. Substitutes are often in high demand throughout the...
Union City Woman Facing Charges Following Discovery of Tangled Dog
A Union City woman was issued charges after a dog was found tangled at a home on North 3rd Street. 26 year old Tyshawna Allen was charged with counts of cruelty to animals, limitations on chaining, and vaccinations. Union City police reports said Animal Control officers had responded to a...
Gleason City Board passes first reading of “on-premises” beer ordinance
The City of Gleason is one step closer to allowing restaurants to serve beer in the city limits after the City Board passed the first reading of an updated ordinance this week. Before the vote, City Attorney Beau Pemberton outlined the revised ordinance. (AUDIO) The first reading passed unanimously 5-0...
Vandalism, Theft Prompt Need to Relocate Union City Impound Building
The Union City Council has approved the request to solicit bids for a new facility for the Police Department impound. Council members approved the bidding for an 80 by 100 foot metal building. When asked to address the Council, Police Chief Ben Yates explained the need to have a new...
Union City Council Members Sworn-In on Tuesday
Members of the Union City City Council took their oath of office on Tuesday. Union City Mayor Terry Hailey and Councilman Jim Rippy, were joined by newly elected Councilman Hal Mosier. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Municipal Building, with City Clerk Tracy Gore administering the oath of office.
