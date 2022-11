Courtesy of: Peace River Wildlife Center

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Peace River Wildlife Center in Punta Gorda rescued a gopher tortoise that was covered in concrete.

A house was being built next to where it was found, and staff believes the tortoise must have walked through the freshly poured concrete.

The ‘shell’ of concrete was carefully removed, according to PRWC.

The gopher tortoise will soon be back out in the wild after good nutrition and hydration.