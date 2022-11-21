Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
An Anonymous Tip Brings New Hope To 50 Year DisappearanceStill UnsolvedFort Worth, TX
Possible Sighting of Missing Child Melissa Highsmith Kidnapped in 1971True Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Worth, TX
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
Related
Mitchell: A season of gratitude
In this season of gratitude, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many organizations and volunteers who have dedicated their time and effort to ensuring all Denton County residents have access to the food they need for their families. We sometimes take it for granted when we...
keranews.org
Ten Arlington pastors told mayor, council LGBTQ books 'influence children' into 'lifestyle'
The email, sent Aug. 24 to city council members, asked for "dialogue" between faith leaders concerned that that June Pride month displays, which stood at library branches in June 2021, do not align with "family values." "We are asking that those displays not be allowed in our city library. They...
Operation Christmas Child: Making a difference one shoebox at a time
Canyon Falls resident Cathy Ralston has always been in the giving spirit. Even before she joined Operation Christmas Child as a year-round volunteer a few years ago, she knew of the organization’s good deeds as far back as the early 1990s. And, on her own time, she was transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts loaded with toys, school supplies, and hygiene products.
The Community News
Home tour puts local history on display
The Parker Country Heritage Society will present the 39th Annual Candlelight Tour of Homes which showcases Weatherford’s rich history and heritage from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec10. The Parker County Heritage Society is dedicated to the preservation of local historical treasures. The 2022 tour will highlight...
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
Bartonville bans use, sale of fireworks
The Bartonville Town Council recently approved an ordinance banning the use and sale of fireworks within town limits. Bartonville was one of only a few area municipalities that didn’t ban fireworks. Most temporary fireworks stands get set up before the New Year and Independence Day holidays in unincorporated parts of the county, but there was one that usually set up in Bartonville, on FM 407.
aarp.org
Unnatural Causes: The Case of the Texas Serial Elder Murders
Lu Thi Harris liked to dress up when she went out, even for a Walmart shopping run. On March 20, 2018, Harris freshened her bright pink lipstick, then slipped on a gold and jade necklace, along with a few other favorite pieces of jewelry. The slim Vietnamese American widow — “Kim” to her friends and family — had moved to a house on Warm Breeze Lane in Dallas with her husband, Bill, in 2003 and stayed on after his death a few years later.
This Texas Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Tasting Table compiled a list of restaurants that serve the best Thanksgiving dinners in the US.
keranews.org
Dallas wants to move homeless people from encampments into housing. But trust is in short supply
On a sunny afternoon, nearly a dozen workers schlepping up and down the steep, rocky ravine trash and items left behind by the community of people who once lived here. It’s sweaty work, heaving huge black garbage bags onto the back of a truck. Abandoned belongings pile up in...
Flower Mound’s Planning Division earns state award
The town of Flower Mound’s Planning Division was recently awarded the 2022 Certificate of Achievement from the Texas Chapter of the American Planning Association’s Planning Excellence Program. This is the third year in a row the town has received this honor. Flower Mound is one of only 44...
Argyle Police Blotter
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Sept. 13 at 8:42 a.m., a resident reported that the vehicle he recently bought “might have a questionable past.”. On Sept. 13 at 8:52 p.m.,...
fox4news.com
Bedford fire badly damages 3 homes, displacing 13 people
BEDFORD, Texas - An early morning fire on in Bedford on Tuesday left 13 people without a place to stay. Flames broke out around 4 a.m. at a carport on Schumac Lane, it soon spread to four cars, powerlines, a shed and multiple homes including one on Donna Lane. 3...
fox26houston.com
Kids used as drug mules, mother sends fentanyl that kills father in Dallas Airport
Dallas - An Albuquerque mother who allegedly concealed a deadly dose of fentanyl inside her children’s luggage has been charged with a federal drug crime, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Magdalena Silva Banuelos, 46, was indicted for the distribution of a controlled...
pethelpful.com
Dallas Shelter Makes Urgent Plea to Save Precious Dog Who's Running Out of Time
There are many animal shelters across the country that are overcrowded and understaffed. This leads to some animals having a countdown placed on how long they are available for adoption. One sweet pup is in this predicament, and he is desperate for a home. Dallas Pets Alive! is a nonprofit...
Argyle coach, teacher dies
Steve Stinson, a coach and teacher at Argyle Middle and Argyle High School, died Friday night, according to Argyle ISD. Stinson, 62, a public educator for almost 40 years, died after a medical emergency after returning from Argyle High School’s playoff football game. Stinson joined Argyle ISD in 2013, serving as a social studies teacher and coach at Argyle Middle School and an assistant varsity baseball coach at Argyle High School. Before joining Argyle, Stinson was the varsity baseball head coach at Flower Mound High School, among other schools.
Most mass shooters share these four defining moments
What drives someone to commit a mass shooting?It's a question Pastor Jeff Laster has wrestled with ever since a gunman walked into his Fort Worth church 23 years ago and shot him."You don't forget what happened," Laster said. "It's just something you have to choose to live with and move forward."In 1999, a 47-year-old gunman fired more than a hundred rounds at a youth prayer rally at the Wedgewood Baptist Church, killing seven and wounding another seven before killing himself.Laster said nearly every time there's another mass shooting, he finds himself thinking about what led these gunmen to act."What was...
advocatemag.com
Historic landmark designation granted for Jackson Residence on Strait Lane
The Dallas City Council voted to grant a historic overlay for the Jackson Residence on Strait Lane. The French Eclectic house, designed by Hal O. Yoakum, was built in 1939 for the Jackson family. Now one of the last historical houses left on Strait Lane, it is an example of the American Country House movement.
dallasexpress.com
Local Police Officer Fired for Off-Duty Dishonesty
A Fort Worth police officer has been fired after investigators uncovered his alleged “dishonest” behavior while working an off-duty job as a security guard. Officer Eddie Tellez was terminated following an internal affairs investigation that concluded he had lied about how many hours he worked during a shift at his second job, according to the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD).
fox4news.com
Frisco police searching for suspects in bizarre jewelry thefts
FRISCO, Texas - Frisco police are investigating multiple thefts in the Regents Park area that they believe could be related. At least two incidents happened in September, with two more happening in November. Two Frisco neighborhoods are on edge after four robberies that Frisco police believe are related, and the...
dallasexpress.com
Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express
Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
The Cross Timbers Gazette
Flower Mound, TX
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
Comments / 1