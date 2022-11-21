ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argyle, TX

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Mitchell: A season of gratitude

In this season of gratitude, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many organizations and volunteers who have dedicated their time and effort to ensuring all Denton County residents have access to the food they need for their families. We sometimes take it for granted when we...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Operation Christmas Child: Making a difference one shoebox at a time

Canyon Falls resident Cathy Ralston has always been in the giving spirit. Even before she joined Operation Christmas Child as a year-round volunteer a few years ago, she knew of the organization’s good deeds as far back as the early 1990s. And, on her own time, she was transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts loaded with toys, school supplies, and hygiene products.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Community News

Home tour puts local history on display

The Parker Country Heritage Society will present the 39th Annual Candlelight Tour of Homes which showcases Weatherford’s rich history and heritage from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec10. The Parker County Heritage Society is dedicated to the preservation of local historical treasures. The 2022 tour will highlight...
WEATHERFORD, TX
iheart.com

This Is Texas' Most Sung About City

When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
TEXAS STATE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Bartonville bans use, sale of fireworks

The Bartonville Town Council recently approved an ordinance banning the use and sale of fireworks within town limits. Bartonville was one of only a few area municipalities that didn’t ban fireworks. Most temporary fireworks stands get set up before the New Year and Independence Day holidays in unincorporated parts of the county, but there was one that usually set up in Bartonville, on FM 407.
BARTONVILLE, TX
aarp.org

Unnatural Causes: The Case of the Texas Serial Elder Murders

Lu Thi Harris liked to dress up when she went out, even for a Walmart shopping run. On March 20, 2018, Harris freshened her bright pink lipstick, then slipped on a gold and jade necklace, along with a few other favorite pieces of jewelry. The slim Vietnamese American widow — “Kim” to her friends and family — had moved to a house on Warm Breeze Lane in Dallas with her husband, Bill, in 2003 and stayed on after his death a few years later.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Sept. 13 at 8:42 a.m., a resident reported that the vehicle he recently bought “might have a questionable past.”. On Sept. 13 at 8:52 p.m.,...
ARGYLE, TX
fox4news.com

Bedford fire badly damages 3 homes, displacing 13 people

BEDFORD, Texas - An early morning fire on in Bedford on Tuesday left 13 people without a place to stay. Flames broke out around 4 a.m. at a carport on Schumac Lane, it soon spread to four cars, powerlines, a shed and multiple homes including one on Donna Lane. 3...
BEDFORD, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle coach, teacher dies

Steve Stinson, a coach and teacher at Argyle Middle and Argyle High School, died Friday night, according to Argyle ISD. Stinson, 62, a public educator for almost 40 years, died after a medical emergency after returning from Argyle High School’s playoff football game. Stinson joined Argyle ISD in 2013, serving as a social studies teacher and coach at Argyle Middle School and an assistant varsity baseball coach at Argyle High School. Before joining Argyle, Stinson was the varsity baseball head coach at Flower Mound High School, among other schools.
ARGYLE, TX
CBS Denver

Most mass shooters share these four defining moments

What drives someone to commit a mass shooting?It's a question Pastor Jeff Laster has wrestled with ever since a gunman walked into his Fort Worth church 23 years ago and shot him."You don't forget what happened," Laster said. "It's just something you have to choose to live with and move forward."In 1999, a 47-year-old gunman fired more than a hundred rounds at a youth prayer rally at the Wedgewood Baptist Church, killing seven and wounding another seven before killing himself.Laster said nearly every time there's another mass shooting, he finds himself thinking about what led these gunmen to act."What was...
advocatemag.com

Historic landmark designation granted for Jackson Residence on Strait Lane

The Dallas City Council voted to grant a historic overlay for the Jackson Residence on Strait Lane. The French Eclectic house, designed by Hal O. Yoakum, was built in 1939 for the Jackson family. Now one of the last historical houses left on Strait Lane, it is an example of the American Country House movement.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Police Officer Fired for Off-Duty Dishonesty

A Fort Worth police officer has been fired after investigators uncovered his alleged “dishonest” behavior while working an off-duty job as a security guard. Officer Eddie Tellez was terminated following an internal affairs investigation that concluded he had lied about how many hours he worked during a shift at his second job, according to the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD).
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Frisco police searching for suspects in bizarre jewelry thefts

FRISCO, Texas - Frisco police are investigating multiple thefts in the Regents Park area that they believe could be related. At least two incidents happened in September, with two more happening in November. Two Frisco neighborhoods are on edge after four robberies that Frisco police believe are related, and the...
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express

Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
DALLAS, TX
