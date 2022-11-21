Read full article on original website
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
NASDAQ
Will Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2032?
Famous investor Warren Buffett created quite a stir the other day when his company, Berkshire Hathaway, revealed a new 60-million share stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) worth $4.8 billion. The company bought so much it's now one of its top-10 holdings. As the world's largest semiconductor foundry, Taiwan...
u.today
Morgan Stanley Compares Bitcoin (BTC) to Tesla (TSLA)
American banking giant Morgan Stanley recently compared the performance of Bitcoin (BTC) to that of Tesla (TSLA). As the chart below shows, they have been trading virtually in lockstep over the past year. The Tesla stock has shed roughly $500 billion of its market cap over the past two months...
Autoblog
Tesla stock rout accelerates over recall, Covid in China, Twitter chaos
The rout in Tesla shares is accelerating as a recall and signs of China’s return to Covid Zero curbs adds to a litany of investor concerns, with Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk focused on turning around Twitter Inc. The electric-vehicle maker’s stock dropped as much as 6.5% to $168.52...
Apple Stock Slides On Report of Extended iPhone Wait Times Amid China Covid Restrictions
Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report shares moved lower Monday following a report suggesting the tech giant will need to extend wait times for its new, high-end iPhone 14s beyond Christmas amid ongoing production delays at a key factory in China. The South China Morning Post reported Monday that Foxconn,...
Warren Buffett Just Bought 60 Million Shares of this Tech Stock
Warren Buffett just went big on this new investment. Should you join him?
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway now has $11 billion riding on 5 Japanese stocks, as it continues a record spending spree
Buffett's company has boosted its stakes in Japan's five largest trading houses to over 6%, after spending a net $49 billion on stocks this year.
Tesla has lost almost $700 billion of market value in the past year - the equivalent of 3 Disneys, 4 Nikes, or 6 Starbucks
Elon Musk's company has lost almost a Berkshire Hathaway's worth of market value, or more than the combined worth of Coca-Cola and PepsiCo.
Benzinga
Jack Ma's Ant Group Slapped With $1B Fine, Carl Icahn's Huge Short Position In GameStop, Novavax Culls COVID-19 Vaccine Alliance With GAVI: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 22
Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine.
Apple Stock To Climb 40% or Sink 10%? What Wall Street Thinks
Should Apple stock climb 40% from here or dip 10% instead – or something else in between? Here is a look at Wall Street’s most extreme bullish and bearish cases for AAPL shares.
Dollar rises as China COVID worries spook markets
NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against most major currencies on Monday, recouping recent losses, as fresh COVID-19 curbs in China fuelled worries over the global economic outlook and made traders shun riskier currencies.
Benzinga
Tesla, Amazon, Polestar, Nordstrom, Autodesk: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Tuesday after investor focus shifted toward upbeat earnings reports and the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve going easy on rate hikes in the future. Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said on Monday that she thinks the central bank can...
Benzinga
Why Coupa Software Shares Are Running Today
Coupa Software COUP shares are trading higher after Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported Vista Equity Partners is said to explore a deal to acquire the software company. The stock was halted on a circuit breaker before continuing to rise, gaining over 30%. Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based...
Stocks End Lower on Wall Street as Tech Weighs Down Nasdaq
"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaStocks closed lower on Wall Street Monday, as a slide in technology companies offset gains elsewhere in the market.The S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average held up better, ending down just 0.1%The Dow benefited from a 6.3% gain in Disney, which soared following news late Sunday that the entertainment giant had replaced CEO Bob Chapek with his predecessor, Bob Iger.Tesla tumbled 6.8% for the biggest drop among S&P 500 stocks and briefly slumped to an intraday low of $167.54, the lowest point in two...
msn.com
Tesla Rebounds as Morgan Stanley Says Selloff Gone Too Far
(Bloomberg) -- After losing nearly $300 billion in market value in two months, a growing chorus of Tesla Inc. analysts say the share-price decline has gone far enough, pushing the stock higher on Wednesday. Most Read from Bloomberg. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas earlier said that Tesla is approaching his...
NASDAQ
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 11-day low as greenback notches broadbased gains
TORONTO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in 11 days against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as rising COVID-19 cases in China weighed on investor sentiment and speculation that OPEC would increase output led to volatility in the price of oil. The loonie CAD=...
Benzinga
Alibaba, Nio Stocks Rise: Hang Seng Reflects Caution Ahead Of FOMC Minutes Release
Hong Kong stocks opened in the green on Wednesday, with the benchmark Hang Seng trading marginally higher ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes due later today. On Monday, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester reportedly stated she thinks the central bank can slow down from the 75 basis points hike at its next meeting and that it’s very appropriate.
NASDAQ
Berkshire Hathaway sells shares worth $80.7 mln in China's BYD
HONG KONG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 3.23 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD 1211.HK002594.SZ for HK$630.33 million ($80.67 million), a stock exchange filing showed. The sale lowered Berkshire Hathaway's holdings in BYD's total issued H-shares to...
US stocks rise, strong earnings send retailers higher
Stocks rose on Wall Street and solid earnings helped jolt a mix of retailers higher ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. The S&P 500 rose 1.4% Tuesday
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise against backdrop of Fed comments, China COVID surge
U.S. stocks moved sharply higher Tuesday, with gains accelerating into the final hour of trading after a mostly uneventful pre-Thanksgiving session. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite each climbed 1.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped nearly 400 points, or about 1.2%. The S&P 500 closed above 4,000 for the first time since September, while the Dow notched its highest close in three months.
