Gamespot
Save Big On The Official PS5 DualSense Charger Before Black Friday
If you just got your PS5 and don't want to charge your controllers via the system itself, then we have the deal for you. Amazon is currently offering the official DualSense Charging Station for $22, a nice early Black Friday savings just in time for the holidays. The PlayStation DualSense...
Gamespot
Best Black Friday Xbox Deals So Far (November 21)
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Black Friday Xbox deals are widely available now at major retailers. You can save big on a wide variety of games and accessories, with many of the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One products discounted to their lowest prices ever. To help you sort through the chaos, we've rounded up the best Xbox Black Friday deals available now. We will continue to update this roundup as more deals go live.
Gamespot
Microsoft Offered Sony A Deal To Keep Call Of Duty On PlayStation For The Next Decade - Report
As the pending sale of Activision Blizzard to Microsoft continues to be analyzed by regulatory committees around the world, a new report by The New York Times has revealed an attempt by Microsoft to remedy one of rival Sony's largest issues with the acquisition: Call of Duty. The report states...
Gamespot
Adopt Stray For Just $29 With This Black Friday Deal
2022 has been a year of martial arts masters, vampire-slaying cowboys, and tarnished warriors, but Stray and its adorable feline has been a standout release in a crowded calendar. In case you missed it when it first came out, now's a great time to adopt Stray and bring it home, as the PS5 and PS4 game is just $29 right now on Amazon and GameStop as part of Black Friday promotions.
Gamespot
Black Friday Deal: Save $800 On High-End Razer Gaming Laptop
Razer Blade 14" Gaming Laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 is currently on sale for $2,000, down from $2,800, at Amazon for Black Friday. This is definitely a high-end gaming laptop. There are cheaper options for those who want to do casual on-the-go gaming, but as a splurge option for heavy duty gaming--Razer's 14" gaming laptop with RTX 3080 is a great option.
Gamespot
FTC "Likely" To File Antitrust Lawsuit Over Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Acquisition - Report
As Microsoft faces scrutiny from regulators around the world regarding its attempted acquisition of Activision Blizzard, it may encounter one of its most significant hurdles yet in the United States. The Federal Trade Commission is "likely" to file an antitrust lawsuit over the proposed deal, according to a new report from Politico.
Gamespot
Sonic Frontiers Gets A Big Black Friday Discount At Select Retailers
Sonic's return to the mainstream has been fantastic over the last couple of years, and with the momentum of two successful feature films behind the blue blur, Sega's iconic mascot hit the ground running in Sonic Frontiers recently. While it's a game that definitely has room for improvement, the flaws can easily be overlooked when you dig into what makes Sonic Frontiers special.
How to Amazon Assistant extension to save money on Black Friday 2022
In this guide, we'll show you the easy steps to leverage the Amazon Assistant extension to save money and time shopping this Black Friday.
Gamespot
Elden Ring Is Discounted To Just $35 For Black Friday
2022 has been a blockbuster year for video games, but out of all the titles released so far, Elden Ring has staked a claim as one of the best around. If you've been looking to jump into From Software's elegant masterpiece of fantasy, the good news is that there are Black Friday deals on right now that slash the price significantly on this challenging sandbox adventure.
PC Magazine
Still Stuck on Windows 8.1? How to Upgrade to Windows 10 or Windows 11
Microsoft is ending extended support for Windows 8.1 on January 10, 2023. That means those of you still running the old operating system after that time will no longer be able to get security fixes, technical support, and other types of updates or assistance. For that, you will need to install Windows 10 or 11. Fortunately, there are ways you can directly upgrade from Windows 8.1.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Discounted For Black Friday
The end of the year just wouldn't be complete without some Call of Duty to boot up, and right now, the latest entry in the long-running series just got a sizable discount for Black Friday. At Walmart, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II have been marked down to $55, a sizable discount considering that the game normally commands a cover price of $70. Last-gen Xbox One and PS4 copies are also available at the same price.
TechRadar
Windows Subsytem for Linux is now available for everyone
Microsoft has announced the general availability of the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), which is now available in its full form in the Microsoft Store. Previously available in Preview form, WSL allows developers using their favourite laptop for programming to run a GNU/Linux environment without the overheads of a traditional virtual machine or dualboot setup, according to Microsoft.
Windows Subsystem for Linux leaves preview, makes its way to Windows 11 and Windows 10 through Microsoft Store
Microsoft just released a new version of the Windows Subsystem for Linux. The tool is now out of preview and available through the Microsoft Store on Windows 11 and Windows 10.
The Windows Club
How to disable Microsoft Vulnerable Driver Blocklist in Windows 11
Vulnerable drivers can cause harm to your Windows computer. To protect your PC from vulnerable drivers, Microsoft has now introduced the Vulnerable Driver Blocklist in Windows Security. This feature can block vulnerable drivers from running on your computer system. In this post, we will show you how to turn on or off Microsoft Vulnerable Driver Blocklist in Windows 11/10.
Gamespot
Samsung SD Card Deal Lets You Load Up Your Nintendo Switch For Cheap
The Nintendo Switch doesn't come with much internal storage space, making a third-party microSD card more of a necessity than an option. Luckily, thanks to Black Friday deals, you can currently save a lot of money on high-capacity microSD cards that are perfect for Nintendo Switch. A 512GB Samsung card is only $45, down almost 50% from its standard price.
Gamespot
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Gets A Cozy Discount For Black Friday
Nintendo's cozy island getaway game just got a rare discount for Black Friday, as life-simulator Animal Crossing: New Horizons is just $39 at Amazon and Best Buy currently. For this deal, you can grab either the digital or the physical versions of the game. The digital version is a buck more at $40, but you're getting an awesome deal regardless. New Horizons almost never goes on sale, so scoop this up while you can.
Gamespot
Sony Mentions PS6 Release Year, If Only This Document Weren't Redacted
In one of its latest CMA responses to Microsoft's planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard (spotted by games industry analyst Piers Harding-Rolls), Sony has mentioned its next generation of PlayStation consoles and how potentially losing access to the Call of Duty franchise would have major repercussions on its profits. While the brief line of text doesn't mention an exact date due to a redaction in it, it does confirm that Sony has a new PlayStation planned for a future release, possibly by 2027 or slightly later.
ZDNet
Microsoft's Windows Subsystem for Linux just hit a major milestone
Microsoft's Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) for running GNU/Linux environments on Windows 10 and Windows 11 has reached version 1.0.0 and is now generally available. Microsoft has been building WSL, including its own custom Linux kernel, for several years now. At first, WSL and WSL2 were an optional component within Windows, but last October Microsoft made the preview WSL available in the Microsoft Store as a separate app.
Gamespot
Get Xbox Elite Series 2 Controllers For $50 Off At Newegg
There's lots of Xbox controller deals happening on Black Friday, and here's one more. Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 controllers are $130 instead of $180 over at Newegg. To get the deal, customers must use the BFFDAY22 when checking out. This is a pretty good deal for Xbox Elite Series...
