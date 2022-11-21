Read full article on original website
Marijuana Is Now Legal in 21 States. These Startups Want to Be the 'Amazon of Weed'
The legal marijuana industry in the U.S. could be wildly profitable, although startups face complex regulations.
AOL Corp
Where is weed legal? How Kentucky compares to 37 states that allow medical marijuana
After a bill that would legalize and regulate medical marijuana in Kentucky stalled in Senate, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday he’s taking executive actions on the issue. The first executive order Beshear signed during a live-streamed news conference allows Kentuckians to possess small amounts of medical marijuana provided they...
Motley Fool
Why Marijuana Legalization Could Be Bad News for Canopy Growth and Tilray Brands
Marijuana legalization in the U.S. would open up a huge market for Canopy Growth and Tilray Brands, but they would also face some fierce competition. These companies' biggest advantage over multi-state marijuana operators in the U.S. is being listed on a major U.S. exchange -- that advantage will disappear after legalization.
2 new states voted to legalize marijuana in the 2022 elections. See a list of every state where cannabis is legal.
Marijuana legalization is spreading around the US. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri and Maryland legalized cannabis, pushing the total number of states where adults can legally consume marijuana to 21, along with Washington DC and Guam. Legalization votes failed in deep-red South Dakota, North Dakota, and Arkansas. South Dakota previously...
findingfarina.com
3 of the Most Popular Cannabis Strains
Have you been curious about trying some cannabis? In 2021, the global cannabis seed market was estimated to be worth USD 1,445.05 million. The legalization of cannabis in the United States and other countries worldwide has led to a boom in the cannabis industry. Products such as oils, tinctures, edibles, and other products have risen over the past few years.
New York cannabis farms have nowhere to sell a combined 300,000 pounds of weed, valued at $750 million, as delays continue for dispensaries in the state
The legal recreational cannabis market is stalled as applicants for retail and nonprofit licenses continue to await the green light from the state.
Scientists Fed Dairy Cows Cannabis to See What Would Happen
Several hemp-derived products have been launched in recent years, including animal feed, raising the prospect of potential risks to human and animal health.
California pot company sued after customers claim pre-rolled joints not strong enough
Two disgruntled customers are suing a California marijuana company, alleging that their prerolled joints were not as strong as claimed.The lawsuit was filed on October 20 against DreamFields Brands, Inc. for allegedly falsely claiming that their products have a high THC component, according to the suit. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the compound in marijuana that makes users feel high.The two plaintiffs, Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno, accuse the company of unfair competition, false advertising, and negligent representation. The two say they purchased prerolled "Jeeter" branded joints that were advertised as having a high THC content.The California...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: The peer pressure of legalizing marijuana
When it comes to vices, Pennsylvania is not the kind of state that tends to be on the cutting edge. Sure, the Keystone State doesn’t shy away from a little wicked fun. It’s a place where people enjoy their alcohol. There are more than 350 breweries, 300 wineries and 40 distilleries calling it home. Before the casinos opened up, the Pennsylvania Lottery had been giving a gambling fix since 1971.
Medical marijuana board recommends tax changes for dispensaries
Iowa’s Medical Cannabidiol Board will ask the state Legislature to exempt medical marijuana products from Iowa’s sales tax and change its business licensing procedure for dispensaries.
Rural gun deaths exceed urban rates by 28% because of increased suicide rates
This story was originally published by Missouri Independent. This article first appeared on The Daily Yonder and is republished here under a Creative Commons license. A higher prevalence of gun ownership in rural America has contributed to increased suicides, raising the overall gun-death rate in rural areas above that of urban communities.
Colorado Becomes the Second State to Legalize ‘Magic Mushrooms’
Colorado was one of the first states to legalize weed, and now, you can add another thing to the trendsetting legalizing list, psychedelic mushrooms. Proposition 122 makes psychedelic mushrooms legal in Colorado and allows licensed facilities to give clients mushrooms in a supervised setting. This doesn't come without pushback and...
Wbaltv.com
Congress passes marijuana research bill. What that means for Maryland
As more states legalize marijuana, like Maryland voters approved last week, the federal government is taking action, passing a marijuana research bill. | EXPLAINER: Recreational marijuana passes in Maryland so what's next?. The Senate passed a bipartisan bill called the Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act. The Senate's vote...
Benzinga
New Data Sheds Light On How Financial Institutions Work With Cannabis Companies
The report comes as congressional leaders aim to finalize a cannabis banking and an expungement bill. 784 financial institutions filed requisite Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) for marijuana-related business (MRB) clients. Ever wonder how financial institutions work with cannabis businesses?. A new comprehensive report, released by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network...
Thai marijuana boosters rally to keep drug decriminalized
BANGKOK — (AP) — Wearing T-shirts emblazoned with marijuana motifs and handling out samples, around 200 backers of Thailand’s liberalized marijuana regulations rallied Tuesday at Government House in Bangkok to protest the possible rollback of the drug's recent decriminalization. Marijuana for medicinal purposes was made legal in...
New Rule Requires Ingredient Labeling for Alcohol
Consumer groups applaud decision to bring transparent labeling to alcohol products. A new rule from the U.S. Treasury Department's Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) will require clear, transparent ingredient labeling on all alcoholic beverages. The move comes as consumer groups have put pressure on TTB to take action to ensure consumers have accurate information about what is contained in alcohol products for consumption.
heckhome.com
How To Maintain Your Delta 10 THC Vape For Long Run?
Even though a delta 10 THC vape pen may seem like a simple device, it is pretty complex. The battery, atomizer, and cartridge all heat the delta 10 THC oil and produce vapor. Over time, these parts can become covered in residue, which can reduce the quality of the vapor and cause the device to malfunction. For this reason, it is essential to clean your vape pen regularly. The good news is that most Delta 10 vape pens are very easy to disassemble and reassemble, so you can easily access all the parts that need to be cleaned. Simply cleaning with a cotton swab and rubbing alcohol should do the trick. Just be sure to let all of the parts dry completely before reassembling the device. Your delta 10 vape pen will provide years of enjoyment with proper care and maintenance.
bhbusiness.com
Looming Regulatory Changes Could Remake MAT Access
The federal government is signaling big moves around deregulating medication-assisted treatment (MAT). Key federal stakeholders have indicated reforms are a top priority going forward. Already, the House of Representatives passed the Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Well-Being Act, potentially clearing the way for easier prescribing of methadone and buprenorphine.
myzeo.com
Should You Encourage a Senior Loved One To Try Cannabis?
Cannabis legalization is growing increasingly widespread, with more and more jurisdictions decriminalizing or legalizing cannabis for medical or recreational use. In light of this, it’s no surprise that a growing number of people are interested in trying cannabis for the first time. Cannabis enthusiasts have shared many anecdotal stories about the benefits they experienced, so it’s understandable if you find yourself wondering whether or not cannabis could be helpful for your older loved ones. The truth is there’s a lot to learn about cannabis and you need to be informed before making a decision. Keep reading if you want to know whether or not you should encourage a senior loved one to try cannabis.
