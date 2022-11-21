ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Why Marijuana Legalization Could Be Bad News for Canopy Growth and Tilray Brands

Marijuana legalization in the U.S. would open up a huge market for Canopy Growth and Tilray Brands, but they would also face some fierce competition. These companies' biggest advantage over multi-state marijuana operators in the U.S. is being listed on a major U.S. exchange -- that advantage will disappear after legalization.
Markets Insider

2 new states voted to legalize marijuana in the 2022 elections. See a list of every state where cannabis is legal.

Marijuana legalization is spreading around the US. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri and Maryland legalized cannabis, pushing the total number of states where adults can legally consume marijuana to 21, along with Washington DC and Guam. Legalization votes failed in deep-red South Dakota, North Dakota, and Arkansas. South Dakota previously...
MISSOURI STATE
findingfarina.com

3 of the Most Popular Cannabis Strains

Have you been curious about trying some cannabis? In 2021, the global cannabis seed market was estimated to be worth USD 1,445.05 million. The legalization of cannabis in the United States and other countries worldwide has led to a boom in the cannabis industry. Products such as oils, tinctures, edibles, and other products have risen over the past few years.
CBS Sacramento

California pot company sued after customers claim pre-rolled joints not strong enough

Two disgruntled customers are suing a California marijuana company, alleging that their prerolled joints were not as strong as claimed.The lawsuit was filed on October 20 against DreamFields Brands, Inc. for allegedly falsely claiming that their products have a high THC component, according to the suit. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the compound in marijuana that makes users feel high.The two plaintiffs, Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno, accuse the company of unfair competition, false advertising, and negligent representation. The two say they purchased prerolled "Jeeter" branded joints that were advertised as having a high THC content.The California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: The peer pressure of legalizing marijuana

When it comes to vices, Pennsylvania is not the kind of state that tends to be on the cutting edge. Sure, the Keystone State doesn’t shy away from a little wicked fun. It’s a place where people enjoy their alcohol. There are more than 350 breweries, 300 wineries and 40 distilleries calling it home. Before the casinos opened up, the Pennsylvania Lottery had been giving a gambling fix since 1971.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wbaltv.com

Congress passes marijuana research bill. What that means for Maryland

As more states legalize marijuana, like Maryland voters approved last week, the federal government is taking action, passing a marijuana research bill. | EXPLAINER: Recreational marijuana passes in Maryland so what's next?. The Senate passed a bipartisan bill called the Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act. The Senate's vote...
MARYLAND STATE
Benzinga

New Data Sheds Light On How Financial Institutions Work With Cannabis Companies

The report comes as congressional leaders aim to finalize a cannabis banking and an expungement bill. 784 financial institutions filed requisite Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) for marijuana-related business (MRB) clients. Ever wonder how financial institutions work with cannabis businesses?. A new comprehensive report, released by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Thai marijuana boosters rally to keep drug decriminalized

BANGKOK — (AP) — Wearing T-shirts emblazoned with marijuana motifs and handling out samples, around 200 backers of Thailand’s liberalized marijuana regulations rallied Tuesday at Government House in Bangkok to protest the possible rollback of the drug's recent decriminalization. Marijuana for medicinal purposes was made legal in...
Advocate Andy

New Rule Requires Ingredient Labeling for Alcohol

Consumer groups applaud decision to bring transparent labeling to alcohol products. A new rule from the U.S. Treasury Department's Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) will require clear, transparent ingredient labeling on all alcoholic beverages. The move comes as consumer groups have put pressure on TTB to take action to ensure consumers have accurate information about what is contained in alcohol products for consumption.
heckhome.com

How To Maintain Your Delta 10 THC Vape For Long Run?

Even though a delta 10 THC vape pen may seem like a simple device, it is pretty complex. The battery, atomizer, and cartridge all heat the delta 10 THC oil and produce vapor. Over time, these parts can become covered in residue, which can reduce the quality of the vapor and cause the device to malfunction. For this reason, it is essential to clean your vape pen regularly. The good news is that most Delta 10 vape pens are very easy to disassemble and reassemble, so you can easily access all the parts that need to be cleaned. Simply cleaning with a cotton swab and rubbing alcohol should do the trick. Just be sure to let all of the parts dry completely before reassembling the device. Your delta 10 vape pen will provide years of enjoyment with proper care and maintenance.
bhbusiness.com

Looming Regulatory Changes Could Remake MAT Access

The federal government is signaling big moves around deregulating medication-assisted treatment (MAT). Key federal stakeholders have indicated reforms are a top priority going forward. Already, the House of Representatives passed the Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Well-Being Act, potentially clearing the way for easier prescribing of methadone and buprenorphine.
TEXAS STATE
myzeo.com

Should You Encourage a Senior Loved One To Try Cannabis?

Cannabis legalization is growing increasingly widespread, with more and more jurisdictions decriminalizing or legalizing cannabis for medical or recreational use. In light of this, it’s no surprise that a growing number of people are interested in trying cannabis for the first time. Cannabis enthusiasts have shared many anecdotal stories about the benefits they experienced, so it’s understandable if you find yourself wondering whether or not cannabis could be helpful for your older loved ones. The truth is there’s a lot to learn about cannabis and you need to be informed before making a decision. Keep reading if you want to know whether or not you should encourage a senior loved one to try cannabis.

