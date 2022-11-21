Read full article on original website
Related
Looking Into Immunogen's Return On Capital Employed
Immunogen IMGN brought in sales totaling $15.38 million during Q3 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 25.37%, resulting in a loss of $77.75 million. In Q2, Immunogen brought in $14.16 million in sales but lost $62.02 million in earnings. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Earnings data without...
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Affiliated Managers Group
Within the last quarter, Affiliated Managers Group AMG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Affiliated Managers Group. The company has an average price target of $160.3 with a high of $192.00 and a low of $135.00.
A Look Into Okta's Debt
Shares of Okta Inc. OKTA decreased by 15.75% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Okta has.
Walmart, A 'Miniature Berkshire Hathaway' And Wait For Earnings Before Buying Salesforce: CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Walmart Inc WMT, which was a Black Friday winner. Grocery, electronics and toys are “all good,” he said. Analysts agree, giving WMT a conseunsus Buy rating, according to Benzinga data. Check out...
Over $16 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Taboola.com TBLA shares moved upwards by 46.7% to $2.7 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Taboola.com's stock is trading at a volume of 54.0 million, which is 6019.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $667.8 million.
Earnings Scheduled For November 28, 2022
• Pinduoduo PDD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion. • H World Group HTHT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $565.44 million. • Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is likely to report earnings for its...
Marathon Oil's Solid Balance Sheet & Shareholder Returns Prompt 30% Price Target Hike By This Analyst
Raymond James analyst John Freeman reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the shares of Marathon Oil Corp MRO and raised the price target from $37 to $48. The analyst said Q3 earnings were strong for Marathon, with production out of Delaware exceeding expectations. Buybacks impressed to the upside as the...
Analyst Ratings for Wynn Resorts
Within the last quarter, Wynn Resorts WYNN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Wynn Resorts. The company has an average price target of $80.6 with a high of $91.00 and a low of $70.00.
Dogecoin Surges Over 10 Cents — What's Next For The Memecoin?
At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.1035, a 28% jump in the last seven days. Dogecoin is still way off its all-time high of $0.737567, reached on May 8, 2021,. Cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD is soaring on Sunday. After rallying over 9% on Saturday, it traded above the 10-cent level on Sunday.
Cisco, Starbucks And This Industrial Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The S&P 500 dropped around 1.5% on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Express Refinances Its Capital Structure To Expand Liquidity
Fashion apparel retailer Express Inc EXPR has taken steps to refinance its capital structure and expand its liquidity access while reducing interest rate exposure. It increased the maximum revolver amount by $40 million to $290 million by amending its current $250 million Senior Secured Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility. The company...
Rapidly Growing REIT Sustains 8% Dividend In Bear Market
RAD Diversified just gave its investors a few reasons to celebrate. While the real estate market flounders, one sector is gaining serious momentum. Simply put, the average real estate investment trust (REIT) didn’t predict such a lucrative rental market. So was it a mistake for most of them to diversify across new construction and commercial real estate in such uncertain times? Inflation, interest rates and a new work-from-home culture put a damper on these revenue streams, leaving potential investors wondering what to do next.
XS Financial's Q3 Report Shows Consistent Growth With 108% YoY Increase In Revenue
XS Financial Inc. XSF XSHLF, a specialty finance company providing CAPEX and equipment financing solutions to US cannabis companies reported its financial results late Monday for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. "During the third quarter, we achieved significant operational milestones, including record revenue, increased monthly recurring payments to...
Benzinga
LAND GRAND INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED ACQUIRES COMMON SHARES OF SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Land Grand International Holding Limited (the "Company") has acquired 46,358,978 common shares (the "Common Shares") of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Corporation") from China Cinda (HK) Asset Management Co., Limited (the "Vendor") for HK$62,000,000 (or its equivalent in US$ based on the conversion rate between HK$ and US$ as HK$7.8 = US$1.00) in aggregate for the Common Shares, equivalent to approximately C$10,609,171.80 in aggregate and C$0.23 per Common Share (based on the conversion rate of HK$5.844: C$1) (the "Transaction").
The Flowr Corp. Q3 Revenue Declines 28% YoY, Here Are The Details
The Flowr Corporation FLWPF (TSX.V:FLWR) released its financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022. Net revenue was CA$1.8 million, a 28% decrease compared to CA$2.5 million in Q3 2021. Gross loss before fair value adjustments, was CA$1.4 million compared to loss of CA$4.7 million in Q3 2021. Net...
Benzinga
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (DSAQ.WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock — ticker symbol DSAQ.WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A common stock — ticker symbol DSAQ — and units — ticker symbol DSAQ.U — will continue on the NYSE.
Flora Growth Shares Trading Higher On Reported Q3 Revenue Growth Of 414% YoY
Flora Growth Corp. FLGC released its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, revealing total revenue for the quarter was $10.8 million, an increase of 414% year over year, driven by Flora’s House of Brands division, which includes the acquisitions of JustCBD and Vessel.
Benzinga
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Akerna KERN shares rose 8.8% to $0.95 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million. MICT MICT stock increased by 5.3% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $154.1 million. Verb Tech VERB stock moved upwards by 5.08% to $0.16. The market value of their...
Top 5 And Bottom 5 Cash Flowing Companies In The Third Quarter
Participants at the recent MJBIZ conference discussed cash flow far more regularly than growth. A broad range of companies discussed instituting cost controls, tightening working capital management, and adopting stricter capital budgeting. This change of focus makes great sense given the constrained cannabis capital markets, which are the most challenging we can remember.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
186K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0