Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Bet $4.1 Billion on This Beaten-Down Tech Stock. Should You Follow Him?

Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company he's managed since 1965, recently disclosed trading activity from the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway isn't known for tech stocks, but it opened a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter, worth over $4.1 billion. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor look...
NASDAQ

Will Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2032?

Famous investor Warren Buffett created quite a stir the other day when his company, Berkshire Hathaway, revealed a new 60-million share stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) worth $4.8 billion. The company bought so much it's now one of its top-10 holdings. As the world's largest semiconductor foundry, Taiwan...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Benzinga

Looking Into PagSeguro Digital's Recent Short Interest

PagSeguro Digital's PAGS short percent of float has fallen 12.88% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.87 million shares sold short, which is 4.26% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Entrepreneur

The 2 Best Stocks to Buy for Early Retirement

Despite macro headwinds, U.S. retail sales increased month-over-month in October. With the economy showing resilience, the odds of the economy avoiding a deep recession are gradually rising. Although there's a...
Motley Fool

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Bear Market

Stag Industrial's free cash flow is on an upward trajectory. Realty Income boasts 52 years of monthly dividend payments. Short-term traders have pushed down Medical Properties' stock price; in the long run, investors will be happy with the REIT's results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About ON Semiconductor?

ON Semiconductor's ON short percent of float has risen 4.78% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.70 million shares sold short, which is 5.04% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Peering Into Autodesk's Recent Short Interest

Autodesk's ADSK short percent of float has fallen 11.72% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.75 million shares sold short, which is 1.28% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

A Look Into Coupa Software's Debt

Over the past three months, shares of Coupa Software Inc. COUP rose by 5.82%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Coupa Software has. Based on Coupa Software's balance sheet as of September 7, 2022, long-term debt is at $2.16 billion and current debt is at $1.75 million, amounting to $2.16 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $527.96 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $1.63 billion.
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Rocket Lab USA RKLB stock increased by 5.2% to $4.63 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 320.5K shares come close, making up 8.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares...
Benzinga

What Does Atento's Debt Look Like?

Over the past three months, shares of Atento Inc. ATTO rose by 3.40%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Atento has.
Benzinga

Kimball Electronics Board Member Trades Company's Stock

Deursen Holly Van, Board Member at Kimball Electronics KE, reported a large insider buy on November 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Van purchased 5,365 shares of Kimball Electronics. The total transaction amounted to $125,004.
msn.com

3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Benzinga

What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Medtronic

Within the last quarter, Medtronic MDT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Medtronic has an average price target of $93.3 with a high of $110.00 and a low of $85.00.

