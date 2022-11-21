ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

World Cup 2022: Iranian players refused to sing national anthem before match with England

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jq7ak_0jIb6jjJ00

Iran football players refused to sing their country's national anthem before the team's World Cup match with England in a show of support for those protesting their country's government.

There have been nationwide protests in Iran for months over the country's treatment of women, particularly after the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who was arrested for allegedly wearing a hijab too loosely and later died in police custody. Many Iranian athletes and celebrities have backed the protestors, but the football team's decision to remain silent during the national anthem is perhaps the biggest display of support.

This act doesn't appear spontaneous, either. Ehsan Hajsafi, the captain of the Iranian squad, offered his condolences to "all the bereaved families of Iran" following the many arrests and deaths (including 58 Iranian children) in the fallout from the protests. Hajsafi added that "we are with them and sympathize with them."

"We are here but it does not mean that we should not be their voice, or we must not respect them," Hajsafi said. "Whatever we have is from them. We have to fight, we have to perform the best we can and score goals, and present the brave people of Iran with the results. And I hope that the conditions change to the expectations of the people."

Iranian fans protested in the stands

While the players remain silent on the pitch, fans in the stands stayed loud as their own form of protest.

Women aren't allowed to attend men's football matches in Iran, so some traveled to Qatar (about a two-hour flight) to watch.

Some fans were even heard booing the national anthem, while others carried banners and flags similar to the Iranian flag that read "Woman. Life. Freedom." Other fans were denied entry to the game for displaying a Persian flag instead of an Iranian one, according to the New York Times. (The difference between the flags is that the Persian one is adorned with a lion and sun in the center while the Iranian flag has a red Islamic emblem with Kufic script written above and below).

These acts of defiance against the Iranian government on an international stage are tremendous but come with potentially frightening consequences. Iranian professional climber Elnaz Rekabi didn't wear a hijab during an international competition in October and her safety was questioned even after she returned.

On a grander scale, Iran has arrested almost 16,000 protestors and 351 people have died during protests since Amini's death in late September, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency. Iran has also reportedly sentenced three people to death and five others to 5-10 years imprisonment for protesting.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: No One Love armband: Is it time for England and Wales to walk out of this World Cup?

If not now, when? If now is not the time to destroy Fifa by walking out of its absurd World Cup, then there will certainly never be a time. The moment has come and gone again.The captains of England and Wales will not now wear their One Love armband, a small but significant gesture in the face of being compelled to play a football tournament in a country where, among so many other outrages, homosexuality is illegal.And not just England and Wales either – Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands have also abandoned their plans, having been told,...
Daily Mail

Revealed: FIFA 'sent six officials to England team headquarters on day of Iran match and threatened drastic sanctions if players wore OneLove armband'

FIFA allegedly sent six officials to the England football team's headquarters on the day of their Qatar World Cup match against Iran and threatened them with drastic sanctions if players wore their 'OneLove' anti-discrimination armbands. England's football team had been planning to wear the LGBTQ+ armband along with other European...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Handsome Herve Renard and Saudi Arabia stun Argentina in all-time World Cup upset

You wouldn’t necessarily have blamed Argentina for overlooking Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener. After all, the Albiceleste were riding a 36-game unbeaten run and were tipped as one of the favorites to win the whole thing. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, came in ranked 51st in the world, having only advanced past the World Cup group stage once in its history, in 1994. But on Tuesday, the impossible happened in one of the most stunning results in World Cup history: Saudi Arabia 2, Argentina 1. It all started normally enough when Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina with a 10th-minute penalty. From...
Yardbarker

FIFA threatens yellow card for players wearing 'OneLove' armbands at World Cup

Captains from several European countries will no longer be wearing "OneLove" anti-discrimination armbands at the 2022 World Cup after FIFA threatened to issue yellow cards to any player wearing them. England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands will all expected to participate in their first matches of the World...
Yardbarker

Former English star wears armband on TV in protest at World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has gotten underway but the protests both on and off the pitch continue to make headlines. One of the biggest signs of protest came from Alex Scott, a former member of England's women's team who wore a "OneLove" armband on live TV less than 24 hours after FIFA told players they weren't allowed to wear them.
Daily Mail

The World Cup's luckiest omen? Glamorous partner of Saudi Arabia's coach - who is toasting victory over Argentina in one of football's biggest-ever shocks - was married to Senegal's manager when they stunned France 20 years ago

The coach who guided Saudi Arabia to the win over Argentina that stunned the world today is a colourful character whose glamorous partner was previously married to another international manager who oversaw a famous World Cup shock of his own. Saudi manager Herve Renard, 54, is in a relationship with...
Action News Jax

Remote desert camps house World Cup fans on a budget

AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — For scores of foreign soccer fans, the road to the World Cup in Doha starts every morning at a barren campsite in the middle of the desert. Visitors who found hotels in central Doha booked up or far beyond their budget have settled for the faraway, dust-blown tent village in Al Khor, where there are no locks on tents nor beers on draft.
The Comeback

Referee makes history during World Cup match

In a flex on equality, FIFA tweeted during the Poland-Mexico match that the French head referee Stephanie Frappert is the first woman ever to officiate a world cup match in the 96 years of the FIFA World Cup‘s existence.  Still, one has to ask whether or not FIFA kept this in their back pocket to Read more... The post Referee makes history during World Cup match appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
travelnoire.com

Qatar's World Cup: Fifa's RainBow Armband Ban Sparks Controversy Among European Teams

Over the past few decades, LGBTQ rights have acquired several milestones. From the legalization of same-sex marriage across the U.S. and Western Europe to the political “rainbow wave,” the LGBTQ movement has proved strong. With one of the most popular sports events in the world – the World Cup – the LGBTQ movement saw it as an opportunity to spread the message of inclusion worldwide.
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
120K+
Followers
138K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy