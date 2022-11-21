The death toll from a 5.6-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia has risen to 162 with hundreds more injured and over 13,000 people displaced, West Java governor Ridwan Kamil said. The epicentre was said to be in Cianjur, a mountainous district home to more than 2.5 million people which sits some 75km southeast of capital Jakarta.At least 700 were left injured by the earthquake and up to 300 homes were damaged or destroyed, the head of the country’s disaster agency BNPB said.Many of the dead were pupils whose schools collapsed as they stayed behind for extra classes at the end of...

