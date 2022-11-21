ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

More than 160 dead and hundreds injured after Indonesia earthquake

The death toll from a 5.6-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia has risen to 162 with hundreds more injured and over 13,000 people displaced, West Java governor Ridwan Kamil said. The epicentre was said to be in Cianjur, a mountainous district home to more than 2.5 million people which sits some 75km southeast of capital Jakarta.At least 700 were left injured by the earthquake and up to 300 homes were damaged or destroyed, the head of the country’s disaster agency BNPB said.Many of the dead were pupils whose schools collapsed as they stayed behind for extra classes at the end of...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

EXPLAINER: Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?

JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — A 5.6 magnitude earthquake left more than 260 dead and hundreds injured as buildings crumbled and terrified residents ran for their lives on Indonesia's main island of Java. Bodies continued to be pulled from the debris on Tuesday morning in the hardest-hit city...
France 24

Nile is in mortal danger, from its source to the sea

Climate change, pollution and exploitation by man are putting existential pressure on the world's second longest river, on which half a billion people depend for survival. All along its 6,500-kilometre (4,000-mile) length, alarm bells are ringing. From Egypt to Uganda, AFP teams have gone out on the ground to gauge...
Idaho State Journal

Indonesian rescuers search through rubble of quake; 268 dead

CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian rescuers used jackhammers, circular saws and sometimes their bare hands Tuesday to shift the rubble of flattened buildings as they searched for the dead and missing from an earthquake that killed at least 268 people. With many missing, some remote areas still unreachable and...
Idaho State Journal

Twin blasts shake Jerusalem, killing teen and wounding 18

JERUSALEM (AP) — Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were attacks by Palestinians. The first explosion occurred near a typically crowded bus stop on...
Reuters

Kenyan building collapses spark alarm as cities swell

RUAKA, Kenya, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Daniel Njoroge Karomo awoke to a huge bang and a cloud of dust. Rushing outside he found his parents' corrugated metal home crushed underneath a five-floor apartment block that had collapsed in the Kenyan town of Ruaka while they were sleeping.
The Guardian

Five-year-old boy pulled from Indonesia earthquake rubble after two days

Driving rain and the danger of landslides disrupted the work of Indonesian rescue workers searching on Wednesday for survivors of an earthquake that killed 271 people, with an official warning that time was running out for anyone trapped. As the search continued, rescuers pulled a five-year-old boy from the rubble,...

