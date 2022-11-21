Read full article on original website
Related
More than 160 dead and hundreds injured after Indonesia earthquake
The death toll from a 5.6-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia has risen to 162 with hundreds more injured and over 13,000 people displaced, West Java governor Ridwan Kamil said. The epicentre was said to be in Cianjur, a mountainous district home to more than 2.5 million people which sits some 75km southeast of capital Jakarta.At least 700 were left injured by the earthquake and up to 300 homes were damaged or destroyed, the head of the country’s disaster agency BNPB said.Many of the dead were pupils whose schools collapsed as they stayed behind for extra classes at the end of...
Videos show what it's like on the ground in Indonesia after deadly quake
Rescuers are digging through debris to find survivors of a powerful earthquake that toppled homes and buildings in a highly populated area of Indonesia's West Java province. Over 268 people have been killed. CNN's Anna Coren reports.
EXPLAINER: Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?
JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — A 5.6 magnitude earthquake left more than 260 dead and hundreds injured as buildings crumbled and terrified residents ran for their lives on Indonesia's main island of Java. Bodies continued to be pulled from the debris on Tuesday morning in the hardest-hit city...
Indonesia earthquake: many of those killed were schoolchildren, says official
The death toll from the earthquake that struck Indonesia’s main island of Java on Monday has risen to 268, and many of the dead are schoolchildren, officials have said as rescuers raced against time to find survivors. The quake, centred in the Cianjur region of West Java province, struck...
A volcanic eruption in 1815 resulted in 1816 being known as ¨The Year Without A Summer.¨
1816 has come to be known as the year without a summer—the after-effects of a volcanic eruption in Indonesia. On April 5th, 1815, Mount Tambora erupted on the island of Sumbawa, Indonesia.
800-year -Peruvian Mummy Who Died in Distress Was Discovered By Archaeologists in Lima
Archaeologists have discovered a well-preserved mummy of at least 800 years in Cajamarquilla about 15 miles east of Lima in Peru. The mummy was buried with its hands covering its face and tied with rope, like a form of funeral custom in the Peruvian south.
France 24
Nile is in mortal danger, from its source to the sea
Climate change, pollution and exploitation by man are putting existential pressure on the world's second longest river, on which half a billion people depend for survival. All along its 6,500-kilometre (4,000-mile) length, alarm bells are ringing. From Egypt to Uganda, AFP teams have gone out on the ground to gauge...
Idaho State Journal
Indonesian rescuers search through rubble of quake; 268 dead
CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian rescuers used jackhammers, circular saws and sometimes their bare hands Tuesday to shift the rubble of flattened buildings as they searched for the dead and missing from an earthquake that killed at least 268 people. With many missing, some remote areas still unreachable and...
As world population tops 8 billion, Africa's most populated city keeps growing
As the world's population passed 8 billion people on Nov. 15, Sky News' Yousra Elbagir reports from Lagos, Nigeria, Africa's most populated city.Nov. 15, 2022.
Idaho State Journal
Twin blasts shake Jerusalem, killing teen and wounding 18
JERUSALEM (AP) — Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were attacks by Palestinians. The first explosion occurred near a typically crowded bus stop on...
Kenyan building collapses spark alarm as cities swell
RUAKA, Kenya, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Daniel Njoroge Karomo awoke to a huge bang and a cloud of dust. Rushing outside he found his parents' corrugated metal home crushed underneath a five-floor apartment block that had collapsed in the Kenyan town of Ruaka while they were sleeping.
Five-year-old boy pulled from Indonesia earthquake rubble after two days
Driving rain and the danger of landslides disrupted the work of Indonesian rescue workers searching on Wednesday for survivors of an earthquake that killed 271 people, with an official warning that time was running out for anyone trapped. As the search continued, rescuers pulled a five-year-old boy from the rubble,...
Comments / 0