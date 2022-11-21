Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview
Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
Benzinga
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Victory Capital Holdings
Victory Capital Holdings VCTR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Victory Capital Holdings has an average price target of $30.36 with a high of $40.00 and a low of $20.00.
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Autodesk
Autodesk ADSK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Autodesk will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70. Autodesk bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources BEN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 11 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Franklin Resources. The company has an average price target of $22.0 with a high of $26.00 and a low of $19.00.
Benzinga
Where Franklin Resources Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Franklin Resources BEN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
NASDAQ
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
Motley Fool
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
Motley Fool
3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Bear Market
Stag Industrial's free cash flow is on an upward trajectory. Realty Income boasts 52 years of monthly dividend payments. Short-term traders have pushed down Medical Properties' stock price; in the long run, investors will be happy with the REIT's results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
Benzinga
A Look Into Coupa Software's Debt
Over the past three months, shares of Coupa Software Inc. COUP rose by 5.82%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Coupa Software has. Based on Coupa Software's balance sheet as of September 7, 2022, long-term debt is at $2.16 billion and current debt is at $1.75 million, amounting to $2.16 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $527.96 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $1.63 billion.
Benzinga
Peering Into Royal Caribbean Gr's Recent Short Interest
Royal Caribbean Gr's RCL short percent of float has fallen 4.74% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 22.19 million shares sold short, which is 11.65% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
Looking Into PagSeguro Digital's Recent Short Interest
PagSeguro Digital's PAGS short percent of float has fallen 12.88% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.87 million shares sold short, which is 4.26% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Monday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba Group, Coinbase Global, General Motors, HP, Kohl’s, and More
The futures are trading lower as we start the Thanksgiving holiday-shortened trading week. The stock market is closed on the big turkey day, and will also shutter early at 1 pm EST on Black Friday. The major indices closed the day modestly higher last Friday with the Dow Jones Industrials and the S&P 500 rising, […]
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks With Supercharged Growth Potential
APA Corporation has already doubled its dividend and has catalysts that could fuel more growth in the future. EOG Resources has a long history of delivering outsized dividend growth. Marathon Oil has increased its payout by 200% in the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Benzinga
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Murphy Oil
Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Murphy Oil MUR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
How Is The Market Feeling About ON Semiconductor?
ON Semiconductor's ON short percent of float has risen 4.78% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.70 million shares sold short, which is 5.04% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
