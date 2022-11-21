Read full article on original website
Related
KJCT8
Mesa County leaders will consider whether to make it illegal to camp on county-owned property.
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - They’ll consider a proposed ordinance next week. Officials say they need this law to protect people’s health and property. We showed you pictures of a homeless camp workers cleaned up earlier this month. The cost is estimated at $10,000. Deputies found seven separate...
KJCT8
Vigil held in Grand Junction for Colorado Springs victims
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A remembrance candlelight vigil was held last night to honor those in the LGBTQ+ community whose lives have been lost too soon. The vigil was held at First Congressional United Church of Christ in Grand Junction and follows the tragic shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs that took the lives of five and injured 18 before being subdued by “heroic” patrons.
KJCT8
Community Hospital: Early Childhood Education Center
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An early childhood education center is making its’ way to the valley. Community Hospital is building an onsite an early childhood education center for children six weeks to six-years-old. The pandemic heightened the need for early childhood education centers and showed just how little access people have to such facilities.
KJCT8
Spotty mountain snow possible Wednesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s Thanksgiving week. The holiday is just two days away. Thanksgiving may start with some clouds, but the clouds will clear the day will brighten. High temperatures will be near 46 degrees around Grand Junction, 42 degrees around Montrose, 44 degrees around Delta, and 47 degrees around Cortez. Morning low will be in the high teens to low 20s. Snow can fall for at least part of the day from around Vail and Aspen to Denver, and much of Southeastern Colorado from Colorado Springs and Pueblo to the Plains will be blustery and cold.
KJCT8
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Eden’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Eden!. Eden is back and still looking for her forever home. She is an eight-year-old Pitbull full of love and patience. Eden gets along with other dogs but would also be great in home as an only pet. She loves anyone she comes across and can even make a great family dog.
KJCT8
Prepare your home for a safe holiday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Thanksgiving is on Thursday, and the Grand Junction Fire Department is urging you to prepare for a safe holiday. That’s because Thanksgiving is the country’s worst day for home cooking fires. Crews say distractions can be our biggest enemy when in the kitchen....
KJCT8
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Ursa’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Ursa!. Ursa is three-year-old full of energy. Ursa would love a big yard to run around in and play. She gets along with other dogs but is selective of the one’s she likes. Ursa loves anyone she meets and would make a great family dog for someone with older children.
KJCT8
Coroner: Women killed in single-vehicle crash near Carbondale were friends
CARBONDALE, Colo. (KJCT) - Two Carbondale residents who were killed in a single-car crash near the 6.5 mile mark of Cattle Creek Road on the evening of Nov. 18 have been identified. The Garfield County Coroner’s office reports being dispatched to the area of the crash at around 9:30 that...
KJCT8
Local students land spots in 2022 WSL Volleyball All League Selections
WESTERN SLOPE, Colo. (KJCT) - The 2022 WSL Volleyball All League Selections have been released, with a number of local students making the cut. Addie Ritterbush, Palisade High School sophomore. Mattea Enewold, Glenwood Springs High School senior. Ella Steele, Palisade High School senior. Siri Henderson, Glenwood Springs High School senior.
KJCT8
Weather looks good for Thanksgiving week... mostly
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Thanksgiving week is underway. Weather looks good overall this week, but there’s one hiccup that means more for the mountains than for us. In Grand Junction, Thanksgiving will start cloudy. The clouds will clear, allowing the day to brighten, and we’ll warm to a high temperature of 47 degrees. The morning low will be near 25 degrees. Montrose will become mostly sunny. The high temperature will be near 45 degrees. The morning low will be near 21 degrees. Thanksgiving around the rest of Colorado will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and 40s and morning lows in the teens and 20s. The Eastern and Southeastern Plains will be breezy.
KJCT8
Garage fire injures one, displaces three
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A garage was engulfed in flames just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night on the 2800 block of F 1/4 Road, but the Grand Junction Fire Department reports that it contained the fire before it could spread to the rest of the home. The GJFD also reports that there were no deaths or serious injuries, with one person sustaining minor injuries.
KJCT8
Midnight shooting leaves one dead, no arrests made
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that a shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. that morning at an address on 16 Road. Upon arriving, deputies say they discovered a man who had been shot multiple times. Police say that the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
KJCT8
Grand Junction man behind bars, accused of attempted murder
We told you about donations coming in for the salvation army and their holiday efforts... and it looks like they're gonna be able to help a lot of people on thanksgiving. COLORADO PARK AND WILDLIFE CAUGHT AN EARFUL FROM WESTERN SLOPE LIVESTOCK GROWERS OVER MANAGEMENT PLANS FOR WOLF RE-INTRODUCTION.,. KJCT...
KJCT8
Man arrested in connection to North Avenue stabbing
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department announced Monday that it arrested a man allegedly responsible for a stabbing on North Avenue over the weekend. Joseph McMillan, a 32-year-old man, was arrested and charged Sunday with first degree attempted murder and assault. The GJPD states that it...
KJCT8
Athletes of the Week: Gavin Brewer and Ty Reed
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Delta High School’s Sophomore Quarterback Ty Reed and Senior Wide Receiver Gavin Brewer have had their hard work and dedication pay off, and they now prepare with the rest of their team for the state championship game. But getting to the Class 2A state...
Comments / 0