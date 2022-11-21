Read full article on original website
Frontier Airlines fined $2 million by Department of Transportation for trickery
The latest airline indictment from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Americans plead with FAA to make seats wider on planes - as airlines admit they SHRUNK them to deal with high demand and cheaper ticket prices
Fed-up travelers have demanded the FAA widen seats on passenger planes after airlines admitted they were shrunk to satisfy recent demand and cheaper ticket prices, a string of scathing complaints on the agency's website has revealed. The outcry comes after Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials in August asked the public...
United Airlines has invested in 200 four-passenger flying taxis that will begin service in 2026
In recent news, United Airlines announced a $15 million purchase agreement to purchase 200 four-seater electric flying taxis. This is in the hopes of ushering in a more revolutionary mode of commuting between cities around the world.
U.S. fines airlines $7.5 million and they must refund customers for canceled flights
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced action against six airlines but only one is a U.S. carrier; the others are foreign. "It's too little and too late," one consumer advocate says.
Senators press Buttigieg to increase airline passenger compensation for canceled and delayed flights
Three Democratic senators urged the Department of Transportation on Wednesday to increase airline passengers' compensation for canceled and delayed flights when the airline is at fault.
Ryanair passengers board flight – only to discover their seats don’t exist
A Ryanair passenger recently boarded a flight from London Stansted to Dublin – only to find that the seat he’d booked and paid for didn’t exist.Gerry Harrington from Haverhill, Suffolk, was due to head to the Irish capital to play in a Subbuteo tournament on 21 October, but he and around eight other travellers were left “stuck at the back of the plane” when they realised there was no row 35.“When we got on the plane, we were looking for our row which wasn’t there,” Mr Harrington told the MailOnline.“It happened to a few people and suddenly we were...
Another Airline Is Planning an All-You-Can-Fly Subscription
All-you-can-fly subscriptions have a mixed history. The most iconic experience of an unlimited flight subscription is still when one New York investment banker Steven Rothstein bought an unlimited American Airlines (AAL) pass for $250,000 in the 1980s and spent the next 25 years flying first class nonstop. The airline had...
freightwaves.com
Boeing certification troubles in Canada ground 1st WestJet freighters
MIAMI — A delay in getting four 737-800 aircraft, newly converted to freighters by Boeing, certified by the Canadian government has set back WestJet’s plans to expand into freighter operations by nine months. The four cargo jets are sitting idle on the tarmac at Calgary International Airport, WestJet’s...
American Airlines, JetBlue alliance will harm travelers, U.S. argues
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Lawyers for the U.S. Justice Department said American Airlines Group's (AAL.O) alliance with JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) would harm travelers while the airlines pushed back during closing arguments on Friday in the government's bid to dissolve the partnership.
Holiday travel headaches: Fewer, more expensive flights, crowded airports
Airlines across the United States face a workforce crunch leading to a loss of services, more expensive fares and less accessibility for potential travelers.
US News and World Report
JetBlue Plans Flights to Paris Next Year as Travel Booms
(Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp said on Wednesday it would expand its transatlantic coverage by offering flights to Paris next year, seeking to cash in on robust demand for overseas travel. The transatlantic is the world's most lucrative travel market and accounted for 11% to 17% of passenger revenues at...
Airlines face their first big holiday test — and Congress is watching
Lawmakers, federal regulators and consumer groups are still wary of any sign of backsliding by the airlines, which canceled flights in droves last summer.
generalaviationnews.com
FAA extends aircraft registration to seven years
In a direct final rule published in the Federal Register Nov. 22, 2022, the FAA is extending the duration of aircraft registration certificates from three years to seven years. The new rule, which was required by the 2018 FAA Reauthorization Act, provides two types of relief for aircraft owners. First,...
UK airline first to trial 2.5 second scanners where your face replaces your passport
British Airways has become the first UK airline to trial biometric technology that could replace passport checks with a 2.5-second face scan.Passengers on the carrier’s flights from Heathrow’s Terminal 5 to Malaga are the first to be given the option to try the airport’s new “smart” identity checks, which involve having your face scanned instead of showing your passport at the gate.Customers flying on the route during the next six months “will be invited to scan their face, passport and boarding pass on their smartphone or tablet ahead of travel, with this information being kept safe and secure,” said...
From New Zealand to Costa Rica, see 5 retired planes that have been converted into hotels you can stay in
A handful of old jetliners and military aircraft have been retrofitted with beds, cafes, and showers, including one with a cockpit suite.
aircargonews.net
Virgin Atlantic Cargo flies aid to Pakistan
Haider Choudrey, Bestway Group (L) and Ben Crump, Virgin Atlantic. Source: Virgin Atlantic Cargo. Virgin Atlantic Cargo has flown more than 20 tonnes of medicines to Pakistan where it will be distributed to victims of the recent flooding and resulting humanitarian disaster. The airline told Air Cargo News the aid...
BBC
UK airports could ditch luggage liquid rules by 2024
Security restrictions on liquids and laptops in airport hand luggage could be axed in the UK within two years thanks to high-tech 3D scanners. The government is considering rolling out the more advanced scanners by mid-2024, a source told the BBC, although a final decision has yet to be made.
traveltomorrow.com
British Airways tests smart tech allowing passengers to skip showing their passport
British Airways has become the first UK airline to test the use of biometric technology for international flights, enabling customers taking part in the trial to travel through the airport ‘smartly’ without having to show their passport. Customers who sign up to take part in the airline’s evaluation...
