Blacksburg, VA

247Sports

WR Amare Thomas de-commits from Virginia

Amare Thomas is no longer part of Virginia's 2023 class. The Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley wide receiver made the announcement on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon. "I would like to thank the University of Virginia, Coach Elliott and the rest of the coaching staff for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," wrote Thomas. "However after long conversation discussing the best opportunity for me and my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Virginia. Please respect my decision."
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Comeback

Virginia football makes major decision about rivalry game

The Virginia Cavaliers football program on Monday night announced the cancelation of its annual rivalry game with the Virginia Tech Hokies. The game had been scheduled for this Saturday, Nov. 26th. The Cavaliers program is still dealing with the emotional fallout of the triple murder of three players. Both the ACC and Virginia decided on Read more... The post Virginia football makes major decision about rivalry game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
National football post

Report: UVA game at Virginia Tech may be rescheduled

The Virginia football team’s season finale at Virginia Tech scheduled for this Saturday may be pushed back to Dec. 3, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday. The Cavaliers canceled their Nov. 19 home game against Coastal Carolina in the wake of a campus shooting that claimed the lives of three football players and seriously injured a fourth.
BLACKSBURG, VA
flohoops.com

Baha Mar Hoops: Virginia Tech's Kitley Is The Center Of Attention

Opening-day competition at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flaming Championship reinforced an increasingly undeniable truth: Elizabeth Kitley delivers everything a team could want from a traditional center, and then some. In particular, Kitley demonstrated the capacity of her game over one impressive sequence early into Virginia Tech's 82-74 win over...
BLACKSBURG, VA
TheDailyBeast

UVA Massacre Suspect ‘Waited’ for Football Players to Get Back to Campus, Survivor’s Dad Says

After an extensive manhunt that stretched overnight, police on Monday announced they had apprehended a University of Virginia student suspected of killing three football players and wounding two others in a mass shooting on the school’s main campus on Sunday night.University President Jim Ryan issued a statement early Monday confirming that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., was “one of our students.” Jones opened fire on a bus full of students returning to UVA from a field trip to see a play in the Washington, D.C. area, school officials said.Jones is included on the university’s athletics website as a 2018...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Spun

