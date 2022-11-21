ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Rebuffs Dispute Over Nursing Home COVID Suits

(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear California nursing home operator Glenhaven Healthcare's bid to avoid a lawsuit filed in state court over the COVID-19 death of a resident, turning away the company's effort to move the case into federal court to gain immunity from such litigation.
GLENDALE, CA
abovethelaw.com

State Supreme Court Doubles Down On This Guy Not Being Allowed In Courtrooms

One of the things that gets beaten into your head as a law student is to be cautious about what you do as a student. The fear is that your undergraduate or grad school shenanigans will follow you into your career. Maybe more attention should be paid to, I don’t know, beating it into people’s heads that they should be cautious about what they do as lawyers. Having your license suspended in multiple states over unethical behavior is definitely the type of thing that can put a damper on your career. As reported by Law.com:
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

Supreme Court refuses to consider requiring 12-person juries

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court declined over the objection of two justices Monday to decide whether defendants facing serious criminal charges are legally entitled to 12-person juries, rejecting an appeal from an Arizona man who was convicted of fraud by a jury of just eight people. The decision not...
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Affirmative action case: Justices Alito, Roberts snap at Harvard lawyer

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito both grew noticeably frustrated Monday with Harvard lawyer Seth Waxman during a case on Harvard's affirmative action policy in admissions. The Supreme Court heard two cases Monday on affirmative action in college admissions, one involving Harvard and another, heard earlier in the...
Reuters

FTX founder's remarks pose challenge for his lawyers

Nov 18 (Reuters) - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, facing mounting legal challenges over the collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange, may have harmed his defense by speaking publicly in recent days, legal experts said.
CBS Denver

Former UCLA decathlete gets over 17 years in prison for cannabis pen fraud

A former track and field star who supposedly pivoted to a career in business was sentenced to 17 1/2 years in federal prison on Monday for allegedly defrauding cannabis industry investors out of more than $45 million, the Department of Justice announced. David Bunevacz, 53, is accused of deceiving investors — including some who reportedly faced severe financial instability — into paying for his own vacations, horses, designer garments and even his family's home in Calabasas, which authorities described as "luxurious" in a news release. Bunevacz is said to have collected money from the alleged fraud victims under the guise of...
CALABASAS, CA
EWN

FTX Lawyers Acknowledge Company Mismanagement At First Bankruptcy Hearing

The new CEO of FTX has assembled an investigation team to trace and secure company assets. Attorneys appearing for the exchange have admitted to poor management of the company. The lawyers have acknowledged the exchange’s unreliable financial records and compromised systems. FTX’s lawyers have outlined the misappropriation of funds...

Comments / 0

Community Policy