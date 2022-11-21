Read full article on original website
La'el Collins took shot at T.J. Watt after Bengals beat Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La’el Collins let his feelings about Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rusher T.J. Watt be known after his team’s win on Sunday. Chatting with reporters after the win, Collins said Watt was complaining to officials and that he’s looking forward to the next matchup with the Steelers.
Stephen A. Smith Wants 1 NFL Quarterback Benched
Stephen A. Smith wants an NFL starting quarterback to get benched after Sunday. The ESPN personality is joining New York Jets fans in calling for quarterback Zach Wilson to get to the bench. Wilson played poorly in the Jets' 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. He also failed to...
Sideline Reporter Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson
Laura Okmin was the sideline reporter for Sunday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers game. The Ravens beat the Panthers, 13-3, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Okmin spoke with Baltimore star quarterback Lamar Jackson. But Okmin admitted she always tries to keep her questions short and to the point with Jackson.
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else
Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
NFL Starting Quarterback Reportedly Becoming 'A Problem'
An NFL starting quarterback's lack of accountability is reportedly becoming a problem. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson failed to take accountability for his team's lack of offense in the 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon. Wilson, a top pick in the NFL Draft, simply said "no" when...
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Furious Rant
The Arizona Cardinals had a game to forget on Monday night. They got absolutely embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, and are now 4-7 overall. A big moment came late in the game, even though Arizona was trailing 31-10 at the time. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle on a short out route and he still took it the distance.
Look: Robert Griffin III Not Happy With NFL Quarterback
Robert Griffin III knows what it's like to be an NFL starting quarterback under the microscope. On Sunday, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had a tough day, losing to the New England Patriots, while the offense struggled in a big way. Following the game, Wilson was asked if he...
Veteran NFL Kicker Released On Monday Afternoon
A veteran NFL kicker was released by his team on Monday afternoon. Veteran NFL placekicker Josh Lambo was waived by the Tennessee Titans on Monday. Tennessee was coming off a Thursday night win over the Green Bay Packers. "The #Titans waived kicker Josh Lambo," Ari Meirov tweeted on Monday. The...
John Mellencamp sits for national anthem before Colts-Eagles game
John Mellencamp, the renowned singer-songwriter who famously sang "Ain't That America," was seen sitting during the national anthem at an NFL game.
College Football Coach Fired Despite Winning On Saturday
One FCS program is starting their search for a new football coach this Monday afternoon. Despite winning their final four games to end the season, the Towson Tigers have fired head coach Rob Ambrose after 13 seasons. "New: Towson head coach Rob Ambrose has been fired. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 ...
Report: NFL Players Not Happy With Quarterback's Attitude
There were a lot of quarterbacks who struggled in Week 11 yesterday, but one quarterback showed a bit of an attitude after playing poorly - which did not please his teammates. According to ESPN New York Jets insider Rich Cimini, defensive players for the Jets did not take kindly to Zach Wilson's post-game press conference, where the Jets QB denied being responsible for the team's 10-3 loss. Per the report, there were "a lot of raw feelings" among the defensive players.
NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news
In just his second season in the NFL, former LSU Tigers star Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the league with the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, the team got some bad news last month when the star receiver was sidelined for several weeks with a very concerning injury. But it Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tomlin addresses Bengals claim of predictable offense
What Mike Tomlin had to say Tuesday about the Bengals saying they knew what was coming on Sunday, plus he was asked again about Kenny Pickett’s progress
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady re-signs flag that sparked lawsuit against Patriots
A faded Tom Brady autograph sparked a lawsuit regarding an American flag that had been loaned to the Patriots. What better way to fix the problem than to have Brady simply sign it again?. Via TMZ.com, that’s precisely what happened. Per the report, the Patriots helped arrange for Brady...
NBC Sports
Nathaniel Hackett on late Russell Wilson incompletion: We want the clock running
The Broncos tried something different on Sunday by having quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak call the team’s offensive plays instead of head coach Nathaniel Hackett. A game-opening 92-yard touchdown drive made that look like a wise move, but the Broncos weren’t able to find the end zone again. The 16 points that they managed still might have been enough, but a blunder by quarterback Russell Wilson left the door wide open for the Raiders at the end of the fourth quarter.
Cincinnati Bengals Slip by Pittsburgh Steelers Despite 'Joe Burrow Suck' Trending on Twitter
Burrow had another 300-yard game and didn't actually "suck," but the phrase trended on Twitter.
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all
Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
NBC Sports
Patriots release RB J.J. Taylor, sign a kicker to practice squad
The New England Patriots made a pair of roster moves Monday evening. They announced the release of running back J.J. Taylor and the signing of kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. Taylor has played in 12 games over the last three seasons, including one appearance in 2022. He ran...
