ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country

Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
CNBC

Putin supporters left reeling by yet another Russian 'surrender' in Ukraine

Russia's military commanders announced another significant withdrawal, this time from Kherson in southern Ukraine, on Wednesday. Russia's withdrawal has been described by even pro-Kremlin commentators as a humiliating and significant defeat for Moscow and President Vladimir Putin. Just six weeks ago, Putin hailed the annexation of Kherson, saying residents there...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘dumped remains of fellow countrymen’ in Kherson landfill

Russian soldiers dumped and burned the bodies of their countrymen in a local landfill in Kherson, residents in the area told The Guardian.A 40-year-old resident said that the remains of fallen Russian soldiers were moved to the landfill and burned each time the Ukrainian army shelled Moscow’s troops there.This is believed to have occurred over the summer when the Russian soldiers were struggling to keep control of the territory.Some discarded Russian helmets were also found in the landfill after Ukraine recaptured the area last week.It comes amid warnings that the besieged country, battered by nine months of war, will...
Newsweek

Russian Conscripts Clash With Chechen Troops Leaving Three Injured: Ukraine

There are tensions between Russian conscripts and troops from the Chechen Republic who are fighting in Vladimir Putin's invasion, Ukraine's army has said. The General Staff of the Armed Forces said three soldiers were injured in Makiivka, Donetsk during a clash between those drafted from the Russian-occupied territory of the Donetsk oblast and those from the predominantly Muslim republic.
Newsweek

Ukraine Tells Russian Soldiers 'Thrown to Slaughter' to Surrender

The Ukrainian military has urged Russian soldiers "thrown to the slaughter" to escape death by voluntarily surrendering. A video shared to the Twitter account of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense on Tuesday offers invading troops asylum and a payout for weapons and equipment if they agree to stop participating in Russian President Vladimir Putin's "bloody war" by surrendering.
Newsweek

Russia Loses 10,000 Troops in Two Weeks as Defenses Crumble: Ukraine

Russia has lost 10,000 troops in two weeks as Ukraine continues its counteroffensive, according to Kyiv officials. Russian President Vladimir Putin has apparently failed to capitalize on the success Russian forces made in the opening phase of the war, with Ukrainians now liberating its territory, including the strategically important Kherson city.
The Independent

British soldier captured by Russian forces to return to Ukraine 50 days after escaping death sentence

A British soldier has revealed he will return to Ukraine less than two months after being freed from detention by Russian-backed separatists who sentenced him to death.Aiden Aslin, 28, was captured by the Donetsk People’s Republic in April while fighting in the now-Russian-occupied city of Mariupol in the early days of the war.He was spared death by firing squad due to a prisoner swap deal brokered by Saudi Arabia and ex-Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, which allowed him and four other British nationals to return to the UK.Mr Aslin, who is initially from Newark but has lived in Ukraine for...
The US Sun

Ukraine news LATEST: Putin’s fanatical troops ready ‘for heavy battle’ as desperate Kremlin to defend occupied Kherson

RUSSIAN forces are digging in for the "heaviest of battles" in occupied territory as the Kremlin looks to defend the largest city under its control in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin's ailing forces in the region have been driven back in recent weeks and risk being trapped on the west bank of the Dnipro River where the city of Kherson lies -which has been under occupation since the early days of the Ukraine war.
Daily Mail

'They are driving people to their deaths': Zelensky condemns the 'craziness' of Putin's commanders ordering Russian soldiers to repeatedly attack key towns in east Ukraine

Vladimir Putin's commanders are 'driving troops to their deaths' by ordering them to repeatedly attack heavily fortified towns in east Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said last night. Ukrainian troops are coming under repeated attacks near two key towns in the eastern Donbas region and are 'heroically' holding out under heavy...
WASHINGTON STATE
SFGate

'Well over' 100,000 Russian troops killed or wounded in Ukraine, U.S. says

More than 100,000 Russian troops - and about as many Ukrainian troops - are estimated to have died or been injured in the war so far, according to Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. "You're looking at well over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded,"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy