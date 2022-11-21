Read full article on original website
Related
International Business Times
Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country
Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
CNBC
Putin supporters left reeling by yet another Russian 'surrender' in Ukraine
Russia's military commanders announced another significant withdrawal, this time from Kherson in southern Ukraine, on Wednesday. Russia's withdrawal has been described by even pro-Kremlin commentators as a humiliating and significant defeat for Moscow and President Vladimir Putin. Just six weeks ago, Putin hailed the annexation of Kherson, saying residents there...
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘dumped remains of fellow countrymen’ in Kherson landfill
Russian soldiers dumped and burned the bodies of their countrymen in a local landfill in Kherson, residents in the area told The Guardian.A 40-year-old resident said that the remains of fallen Russian soldiers were moved to the landfill and burned each time the Ukrainian army shelled Moscow’s troops there.This is believed to have occurred over the summer when the Russian soldiers were struggling to keep control of the territory.Some discarded Russian helmets were also found in the landfill after Ukraine recaptured the area last week.It comes amid warnings that the besieged country, battered by nine months of war, will...
Putin Loses 2,600 Soldiers, Lengthy List of Weapons Within a Week: Ukraine
Morale on the Russian side continues to disintegrate as the number of Russian dead rapidly nears 100,000, according to some estimates.
Russian Conscripts Clash With Chechen Troops Leaving Three Injured: Ukraine
There are tensions between Russian conscripts and troops from the Chechen Republic who are fighting in Vladimir Putin's invasion, Ukraine's army has said. The General Staff of the Armed Forces said three soldiers were injured in Makiivka, Donetsk during a clash between those drafted from the Russian-occupied territory of the Donetsk oblast and those from the predominantly Muslim republic.
Ukraine Tells Russian Soldiers 'Thrown to Slaughter' to Surrender
The Ukrainian military has urged Russian soldiers "thrown to the slaughter" to escape death by voluntarily surrendering. A video shared to the Twitter account of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense on Tuesday offers invading troops asylum and a payout for weapons and equipment if they agree to stop participating in Russian President Vladimir Putin's "bloody war" by surrendering.
Russia Loses 10,000 Troops in Two Weeks as Defenses Crumble: Ukraine
Russia has lost 10,000 troops in two weeks as Ukraine continues its counteroffensive, according to Kyiv officials. Russian President Vladimir Putin has apparently failed to capitalize on the success Russian forces made in the opening phase of the war, with Ukrainians now liberating its territory, including the strategically important Kherson city.
Italy has been a strong supporter of Ukraine — but that is starting to change
ROME — When Italy's new right-wing coalition government was sworn in last month, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni vowed to continue her country's staunch support and military assistance for Ukraine. Her stance hasn't changed but as Europe braces for its first winter without Russian gas supplies, and thermostats are turned...
British soldier captured by Russian forces to return to Ukraine 50 days after escaping death sentence
A British soldier has revealed he will return to Ukraine less than two months after being freed from detention by Russian-backed separatists who sentenced him to death.Aiden Aslin, 28, was captured by the Donetsk People’s Republic in April while fighting in the now-Russian-occupied city of Mariupol in the early days of the war.He was spared death by firing squad due to a prisoner swap deal brokered by Saudi Arabia and ex-Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, which allowed him and four other British nationals to return to the UK.Mr Aslin, who is initially from Newark but has lived in Ukraine for...
Ukraine Destroys Russian 'Base Point' at Kinburn Spit: Report
The Kinburn Spit, along the Black Sea and just south of the city of Kherson, has played a major role in Russia's ability to control the waterway.
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia denies massive loss of infantry troops; Kyiv mayor raises prospect of evacuations – as it happened
Defence ministry rejects reports hundreds of men had died in eastern Ukraine; Vitali Klitschko urges Kyiv residents to consider leaving city
Ukraine news LATEST: Putin’s fanatical troops ready ‘for heavy battle’ as desperate Kremlin to defend occupied Kherson
RUSSIAN forces are digging in for the "heaviest of battles" in occupied territory as the Kremlin looks to defend the largest city under its control in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin's ailing forces in the region have been driven back in recent weeks and risk being trapped on the west bank of the Dnipro River where the city of Kherson lies -which has been under occupation since the early days of the Ukraine war.
Russia Planning False Flag Attack on Ally to Drag It Into War: Ukraine
Attempts to pressure Minsk to join Putin's invasion are likely to fail, according to the Institute for the Study of War.
'They are driving people to their deaths': Zelensky condemns the 'craziness' of Putin's commanders ordering Russian soldiers to repeatedly attack key towns in east Ukraine
Vladimir Putin's commanders are 'driving troops to their deaths' by ordering them to repeatedly attack heavily fortified towns in east Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said last night. Ukrainian troops are coming under repeated attacks near two key towns in the eastern Donbas region and are 'heroically' holding out under heavy...
Strategic bridge near Ukraine's Kherson has collapsed - public broadcaster
KYIV, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Antonivskiy bridge, the only nearby road crossing from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the Dnipro River, has collapsed, Ukraine's public broadcaster quoted local residents as saying on Friday.
Russia-Ukraine war live: death toll rising after Russian strikes across Ukraine; European parliament under cyberattack, says official
Russia launches 70 missiles in ‘large-scale attack on critical facilities’; cyberattack hits European parliament after MEPs declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Poland Calls Missile That Killed 2 ‘Russian-Made'; Biden Says It's ‘Unlikely' It Was Fired From Russia
The Polish government said a Russian-made missile killed two of its citizens Tuesday near the border with Ukraine, but U.S. President Joe Biden said that it was “unlikely” that it was launched from Russia. Polish leaders convened an emergency security and defense meeting and agreed to increase its...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv mayor tells residents to prepare for the worst – as it happened
Residents warned they must prepare for having no electricity, water or heating as temperatures drop below freezing
SFGate
'Well over' 100,000 Russian troops killed or wounded in Ukraine, U.S. says
More than 100,000 Russian troops - and about as many Ukrainian troops - are estimated to have died or been injured in the war so far, according to Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. "You're looking at well over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded,"...
Russia-Ukraine war: no need to evacuate Kyiv, says Ukraine’s PM, as country rules out peace talks with Moscow – as it happened
Denys Shmyhal says no reason to evacuate any city not near frontlines; Kyiv refuses to negotiate until Russian troops have left its territory
Comments / 0