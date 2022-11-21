Read full article on original website
uatrav.com
Arkansas Football player arrested Tuesday night
Fayetteville Police arrested an Arkansas football player Tuesday night on a warrant for theft of property, a Class D felony. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jalen St. John was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday, according to the detention intake report. St. John’s bond was set at $1,500, and he was released at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday.
UAPD identifies Ole Miss helmet thief, helmet located
The University of Arkansas Police Department needs help finding someone who stole an Ole Miss player's helmet.
Why do the Razorbacks play on Black Friday?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There have been plenty of memorable moments for the Razorbacks the day after Thanksgiving. We have the "Miracle on Markham" and then "Miracle on Markham Two" Lastly, we have Sam Pittman's first win on Black Friday one year ago. It all started 26 years ago...
Look: Police Are Seeking Arrest Of College Football Fan
The Arkansas Razorbacks scored a big win over rival Ole Miss this past Saturday, knocking off the No. 14 team in the nation in a 42-27 win. But one fan decided to run off with a souvenir that he shouldn't have taken - and now the police are looking for him.
southboundanddown.com
Ole Miss vs Mississippi State: Line, Prediction, TV Channel & Live Stream for SEC Football
Rivalry week in SEC Football officially gets underway Thursday night in Oxford as Ole Miss is set to host Mississippi State in the latest edition of the Egg Bowl. An in-state rivalry between the Rebels and Bulldogs that dates back to 1901, Ole Miss has won the last two meetings against Mississippi State, with last seasons being a 31-21 win in Starkville.
nwahomepage.com
Monday will be freakout day on social media
FAYETTEVILLE — Despite players leaving schools all over the nation since the transfer portal has been put in place fans still take to social media to freakout and the sky is falling for some and this year isn’t expected to be any different. Sam Pittman warned this upcoming...
Report: Lane Kiffin Informed Ole Miss Players Of His Decision
Lane Kiffin has reportedly made a decision on his coaching future, for real this time. On3 reported on Wednesday night that Kiffin informed Ole Miss players of his decision prior to the Thanksgiving game against Mississippi State. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something...
saturdaydownsouth.com
2 SEC linebackers named finalists for Butkus Award
The Butkus Award is given out every year to the nation’s best linebacker, and there are plenty of deserving candidates this season. On Tuesday, the award finalists were announced, and a pair of SEC standouts were included on the list of 5 star linebackers. As you can see below,...
Kiffin talks to team amid Auburn rumors
OXFORD – With rumors running rampant about a possible move to Auburn, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reportedly spoke to his team Tuesday to assure them that he has not taken a job at any other school. All this, coming roughly 48 hours before the Rebels take the field against Mississippi State in the annual […]
atozsports.com
If latest Lane Kiffin rumor is true, his reputation will be tarnished forever
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has spent over a decade working to change his reputation from a job hopper to someone you can count on. And all of the work he did — from toiling away quietly as an assistant at Alabama to becoming the head coach at Ole Miss and showing humility — might have been undone this week.
247Sports
Creighton beats Arkansas 90-87 to Advance to Maui Championship Game
Ryan Nembhard leads the Bluejays to impressive victory over Arkansas, 90-87. Creighton found themselves in complete control against the Razorbacks in the first half. Ryan Nembhard kicked off the game with two three pointers and the Jays carried that momentum throughout. Creighton was utilizing the pump fake to generate open shots. Baylor Scheierman was continuing his offensive attack, making 2 threes and dishing out 2 assists in the half. The Bluejay team finished the first 20 minutes with 5 made three pointers. Creighton was leading for 18:44 of the first half, having a lead as big as 12. Arthur Kaluma found some foul trouble around the halfway point of the first half, limiting his minutes. Kaluma was not able to find a rhythm and went into the break with 0 points on 0-3 shooting. The Creighton defense did a great job in the first half, considering some of the size difference between the players. Arkansas shot 15-34 in the first half, but was able to draw the Bluejays into some fouls that the Jays don’t normally commit. The Creighton bench struggled in the first half, finishing with 0 points and only attempting 3 shots between the four players. Creighton finished the half with .548/.500/1.000 shooting splits. Arkansas went on a 6-0 run in the final minute to cut the Bluejay lead to 6 at the break. Creighton led 40-34 going into the locker rooms. Anthony Black led all scorers with 14 at the break, followed by Ryan Nembhard with 13.
SEC Shorts: Tennessee, Ole Miss Meets With the Playoffs
Auburn brash about how open it is with its coaching search
Hogs' Sam Pittman Right About Chaos, May Be Wrong on When
Exit interviews will be next Monday but social media may say more sooner.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Musselman heated after loss in Maui
After coming up short 90-87 to a veteran No. 10 Creighton Bluejays squad in an NCAA Tournament-caliber game at the Maui Invitational on Tuesday, the No 9 Arkansas Razorbacks face the No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs at 9 tonight. on ESPN2. The Aztecs fell 87-70 to No. 14 Arizona...
Eli Manning Reveals Favorite College Football Rivalry Memory
One of the best rivalries in college football is set to be renewed on Saturday afternoon. Ole Miss is going to take on Mississippi State in The Egg Bowl, which has been going on since 1901. The Rebels lead the all-time series over the Bulldogs with a 64-54-1 record. Eli...
KHBS
Bentonville Tigers to play in Arkansas 7A high school football semifinals
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville Tigers football team has advanced to the Arkansas 7A semifinals. Bentonville will host Cabot at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Conway will play at Bryant at the same time in the other semifinal game. The two winners will play at 6:30 p.m....
Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin Were Never A Long-Term Marriage
Lane Kiffin's reported move to Auburn might be a questionable one, but it was only a matter of time before he left.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas police ask for public's help to arrest fan who stole Ole Miss player's helmet
Police in Arkansas are asking for the public’s help to identify the person believed to be responsible for stealing an Ole Miss helmet on Saturday. University of Arkansas police shared what appeared to be a surveillance image of a fan running, and shared contact information to help identify the person.
Report: Lane Kiffin Makes Decision On His Future
It's officially head coaching rumor season. Monday night, a report surfaced, suggesting that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is planning to step down from his position, so he can take the Auburn job. "Lane Kiffin plans to step down as the Rebels coach Friday and head to Auburn to...
wtva.com
Candice Adams found safe, Tupelo Police update
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are asking for help locating a missing woman. Candice Adams’ family has not been able to contact her for 10 days and believes she was last in Brighton, Tennessee. Her family claims Adams, 48, has a history of leaving and not informing them...
