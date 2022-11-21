ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

Southington police blotter

Timothy Scott Johnson, 57, of 320 Bristol St., was charged Nov. 8 with interfering with an officer/resisting arrest, second degree breach of peace and third degree assault. James Aspinwall, 46, of 60 Francis Dr., Seymour, was charged Nov. 9 with third degree burglary and first degree criminal mischief. John Teardo,...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Horace Lavon Little, 62, 14 Country Club Rd., New Britain, first-degree criminal trespass, violation of protective order, interfere w/ officer/resisting, failure comply fingerprint reqs, disorderly conduct. Joseph Bryan Beecher, 27, homeless, New Britain, violation of probation. Samara Linette Feliciano, 31, 91 Walker Rd., New Britain, second-degree reckless endangerment, two counts...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Veteran of Plainville Police Department promoted to sergeant

PLAINVILLE – A veteran of the police department has been promoted to the rank of sergeant. Sgt. Roman Blajerski received the promotion from the rank of officer after serving for 17 years with the Plainville Police Department, the department said Tuesday. During his time in Plainville, Blajerski has been...
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain teen reported missing

NEW BRITAIN – A teenager from New Britain has gone missing a day before the Thanksgiving holiday. State police have issued a Silver Alert for the disappearance of McKayla Lindo, 15. The teen has been described as Black, standing 5 foot, 2 inches tall, weighing around 120 pounds. A...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Mary Ann C. (Jurewitch) Fillion

Mary Ann C. (Jurewitch), 79, of Southington, beloved wife of Roger Fillion, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, after a short illness. Mary Ann was born in New Britain on March 9, 1943 and was the daughter of the late Charles and Lena (Silverio) Jurewitch. She was raised in...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Two men killed in Hartford crash

Family members hold vigil to remember brothers who died in Hartford double shooting. Two brothers were killed in what Hartford police described as a “targeted” overnight shooting. Department of Transportation talks safe driving on ‘Blackout Wednesday’. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a busy...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

State police investigating assault at CTfastrak station in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – State police are investigating a possible double stabbing at the CTfastrak station in New Britain. Troopers on Monday, around 2:19 p.m., were called to the station on the report of a “non-active assault.” Those first on scene from Troop H were told two individuals had already been taken to area hospitals for minor injuries.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Armed Robbery Suspect Accused of Leading Police on Pursuit in Rocky Hill, Hartford

An armed robbery suspect accused of leading police on a pursuit in Rocky Hill and Hartford on Monday night has been arrested. Shelton police were called to Cleto's Package Store on Howe Avenue around 7:30 p.m. after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators said it was reported that a man who is approximately 40 to 50 years old entered the store and displayed an AR15-type rifle and demanded money. The man then left the store with cash and items.
ROCKY HILL, CT
Eyewitness News

Manchester police search for missing woman

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Authorities said Johana Pena, 32, has been missing since November 17. Pena is known to stay with friends in the Manchester area, police said. She is about 5′ 03″ tall, weighs 130...
MANCHESTER, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Shooting

#Stratford CT– On 11/21/2022 at approximately 730pm Officers responded to a report of shots fired near 372 Knowlton Street. Upon arrival Officers learned that a verbal altercation between two men turned violent ending with one of the men, Eugene Delevante age 44 of Stratford shooting the male victim. The victim’s car was also damaged as a result of the incident.
STRATFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

George Kordek

George Kordek, 70, of Berlin, died Friday (Nov. 18, 2022) at home. Born and raised in New Britain, the son of the late Stanley and Julia (Orioli) Kordek, he lived many years in Berlin. He was the husband of the late Linda (Whray) Kordek, who died March 20, 2020. He was an officer with the New Britain Police Department for many years, retiring 20 years ago.
BERLIN, CT
WTNH

Man accused of threatening a delivery driver with an axe in Durham

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police troopers arrested a man for allegedly threatening a delivery driver with an axe. Police said on November 19 just before 6 p.m., troopers responded to Commerce Circle in Durham for the report of a disturbance between a resident and a delivery driver. The delivery driver told police he […]
DURHAM, CT
Eyewitness News

K9 Duo from the Bristol Fire Department

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - This week on K9 Duo’s we caught up with K9 Oakiee and firefighter Chris Hayden from the Bristol Fire Department. Hayden says he got the idea of getting a firehouse dog from the Southington Fire Department. The department got Oakiee from a nonprofit organization called...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Struck by Train in Milford

Train services are being delayed after a person was struck by a train at the Milford station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said an eastbound Metro-North train hit a person at about 2:15 p.m. Police and emergency personnel are responding to the scene. Officers say the person hit wasn't killed, but the...
MILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy