New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Timothy Scott Johnson, 57, of 320 Bristol St., was charged Nov. 8 with interfering with an officer/resisting arrest, second degree breach of peace and third degree assault. James Aspinwall, 46, of 60 Francis Dr., Seymour, was charged Nov. 9 with third degree burglary and first degree criminal mischief. John Teardo,...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Horace Lavon Little, 62, 14 Country Club Rd., New Britain, first-degree criminal trespass, violation of protective order, interfere w/ officer/resisting, failure comply fingerprint reqs, disorderly conduct. Joseph Bryan Beecher, 27, homeless, New Britain, violation of probation. Samara Linette Feliciano, 31, 91 Walker Rd., New Britain, second-degree reckless endangerment, two counts...
New Britain Herald
Veteran of Plainville Police Department promoted to sergeant
PLAINVILLE – A veteran of the police department has been promoted to the rank of sergeant. Sgt. Roman Blajerski received the promotion from the rank of officer after serving for 17 years with the Plainville Police Department, the department said Tuesday. During his time in Plainville, Blajerski has been...
New Britain Herald
New Britain teen reported missing
NEW BRITAIN – A teenager from New Britain has gone missing a day before the Thanksgiving holiday. State police have issued a Silver Alert for the disappearance of McKayla Lindo, 15. The teen has been described as Black, standing 5 foot, 2 inches tall, weighing around 120 pounds. A...
New Britain Herald
Mary Ann C. (Jurewitch) Fillion
Mary Ann C. (Jurewitch), 79, of Southington, beloved wife of Roger Fillion, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, after a short illness. Mary Ann was born in New Britain on March 9, 1943 and was the daughter of the late Charles and Lena (Silverio) Jurewitch. She was raised in...
Hartford man arrested for allegedly leaving his premature baby on hood of car in Mansfield in March
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man faces charges for allegedly leaving his premature baby boy on the hood of a stranger’s car in Mansfield in March 2022. Connecticut State Police arrested Jorge Grados, 41, on Monday and charged him with intentional cruelty to a person and risk of injury to a child. In March […]
Police: Man armed with assault rifle robbed Shelton liquor store
Police say a man armed with an assault rifle robbed a liquor store in Shelton.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Two men killed in Hartford crash
Family members hold vigil to remember brothers who died in Hartford double shooting. Two brothers were killed in what Hartford police described as a “targeted” overnight shooting. Department of Transportation talks safe driving on ‘Blackout Wednesday’. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a busy...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man whose murder conviction was tossed pleads not guilty to charges
NEW BRITAIN - A New Britain man whose murder conviction – connected to the killing of a woman who was fatally shot in 2017 – was overturned earlier this year has pleaded not guilty to the charges he now faces in the same case. Patrick Miles, 41, of...
New Britain Herald
State police investigating assault at CTfastrak station in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – State police are investigating a possible double stabbing at the CTfastrak station in New Britain. Troopers on Monday, around 2:19 p.m., were called to the station on the report of a “non-active assault.” Those first on scene from Troop H were told two individuals had already been taken to area hospitals for minor injuries.
NBC Connecticut
Armed Robbery Suspect Accused of Leading Police on Pursuit in Rocky Hill, Hartford
An armed robbery suspect accused of leading police on a pursuit in Rocky Hill and Hartford on Monday night has been arrested. Shelton police were called to Cleto's Package Store on Howe Avenue around 7:30 p.m. after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators said it was reported that a man who is approximately 40 to 50 years old entered the store and displayed an AR15-type rifle and demanded money. The man then left the store with cash and items.
Man drives from Florida to Conn., found driving wrong-way in Torrington
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are warning drivers to rest while going on long drives this holiday season after a man was found driving the wrong way in Torrington during a road trip from Florida. On Wednesday morning, police responded to 911 calls of a wrong-way car traveling south on Route 8 northbound in […]
Eyewitness News
Manchester police search for missing woman
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Authorities said Johana Pena, 32, has been missing since November 17. Pena is known to stay with friends in the Manchester area, police said. She is about 5′ 03″ tall, weighs 130...
New Britain Herald
Manchester man gets prison time in connection with New Britain shooting
NEW BRITAIN -- A Manchester man has been sentenced to prison after New Britain police accused him of shooting at a man who allegedly tried to scam him in Hartford. Rondell Chambers, 32, faced sentencing last week in New Britain Superior Court – where he received two years in prison.
Hartford Man Accused Of Stabbing Victim In Back At New Britain Bus Station, Police Report
A 23-year-old man was charged with assault after police said he stabbed a man at a bus station in Connecticut. Troopers in Hartford County received a report of an assault at the downtown New Britain Fastrak Station at about 2:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, Connecticut State Police said. Authorities...
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Shooting
#Stratford CT– On 11/21/2022 at approximately 730pm Officers responded to a report of shots fired near 372 Knowlton Street. Upon arrival Officers learned that a verbal altercation between two men turned violent ending with one of the men, Eugene Delevante age 44 of Stratford shooting the male victim. The victim’s car was also damaged as a result of the incident.
New Britain Herald
George Kordek
George Kordek, 70, of Berlin, died Friday (Nov. 18, 2022) at home. Born and raised in New Britain, the son of the late Stanley and Julia (Orioli) Kordek, he lived many years in Berlin. He was the husband of the late Linda (Whray) Kordek, who died March 20, 2020. He was an officer with the New Britain Police Department for many years, retiring 20 years ago.
Man accused of threatening a delivery driver with an axe in Durham
DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police troopers arrested a man for allegedly threatening a delivery driver with an axe. Police said on November 19 just before 6 p.m., troopers responded to Commerce Circle in Durham for the report of a disturbance between a resident and a delivery driver. The delivery driver told police he […]
Eyewitness News
K9 Duo from the Bristol Fire Department
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - This week on K9 Duo’s we caught up with K9 Oakiee and firefighter Chris Hayden from the Bristol Fire Department. Hayden says he got the idea of getting a firehouse dog from the Southington Fire Department. The department got Oakiee from a nonprofit organization called...
NBC Connecticut
Person Struck by Train in Milford
Train services are being delayed after a person was struck by a train at the Milford station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said an eastbound Metro-North train hit a person at about 2:15 p.m. Police and emergency personnel are responding to the scene. Officers say the person hit wasn't killed, but the...
