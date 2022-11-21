ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

John Perry
2d ago

She does not have the statutory or constitutional authority to do this. She is usurping an authority she does not possess in order to grandstand for the left fringe of the Democratic party. Not only is this unauthorized, it is shockingly ill advised. This is only the most recent in a long line of really questionable publicity stunts that have consistently backfired on her. It's time to state the obvious. Whatever your politics are, the power of high office is too important to entrust to someone who is clearly mentally unstable. Nikki Fried is the left's Marjorie Taylor Greene. She needs to go, and stay gone.

FJB FJB
2d ago

Ummm Nikki you have no more authority to procalaim a holiday then I do!In case you missed it you lost the primary let alone the race!

Roxanne Zoffer
2d ago

What power does she have in this state to do this ? None this is her opinion . Of course they and all victims of violence should be remembered.

floridapolitics.com

Paul Renner, now House Speaker, promises conservative agenda

'I also pledge to every member of the minority party that we will have robust debate.'. Paul Renner has been christened House Speaker as Republicans prepare for two years of conservative control over Florida’s legislative agenda. Taking the rostrum for the first time as Speaker on Tuesday, the Palm...
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: Is Ron DeSantis Really the Champion of the Freedom?

Freedom is the ideal America was founded on, and no one carries the flag of freedom prouder than Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis (Ron DeSanctimonious, as Trump calls him), at least according to his own campaign ads and speeches. “While so many around the country have consigned the people’s rights to the graveyard, Florida has stood as freedom’s vanguard,” he has said.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller calls it quits

Marstiller announced her resignation weeks before a new six-year lobbying ban takes effect. Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) Secretary Simone Marstiller will step down from her job, the first departure during what could be a busy transition for newly re-elected Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis announced in a Monday tweet...
FLORIDA STATE
msmagazine.com

Publicly Arresting Formerly Incarcerated Voters Is Voter Intimidation—Not ‘Election Integrity’

The midterms were the first election in Florida’s history in which registered Republicans outpaced Democrats at the voting booth. Were DeSantis’ public arrests to blame?. When three police officers showed up at the front door of Tampa, Fla., resident Romona Oliver to tell her she was being arrested for voter fraud, she was shocked. “Oh my god. Voter fraud? I voted, but I ain’t commit no fraud.” Oliver, 55, told police she was given a voter registration card by a local official.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Florida appeals court sides with UF in campus COVID-19 shutdown case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A divided appeals court Tuesday rejected a potential class-action lawsuit contending that the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal came as...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Florida Lawmaker Interested in Heading up State Republican Party

State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who was crushed in the 2022 Republican primary congressional race in Florida’s 7th District by now Congressman-elect Cory Mills, appears to be desperately trying to keep his political dreams alive and is said to be eyeing the chairmanship of the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF).
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis’ Voter Fraud Crusade Suffers Yet Another Blow

One of the 20 Floridians arrested this summer for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election had his charges dropped by prosecutors on Tuesday, dealing yet another blow to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ increasingly shaky crusade against voter fraud in the state. Tony Patterson, 44, won’t be prosecuted because of “information received” from a supervisor of elections office in Tampa, and because he was already facing a prison sentence for a separate crime, reported the Miami Herald. Patterson was previously captured on body-cam footage appearing distraught and confused during his August arrest. “I thought felons were able to vote,” he said. “Why would you let me vote if I wasn’t able to vote?” The Tampa man is now the second of the 20 arrestees—mostly felons who were unaware they couldn’t vote and had even been issued voter ID cards—to not be prosecuted after a Miami judge threw out a case against 56-year-old Robert Lee Wood last month. Read it at Miami Herald
TAMPA, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Brags: “If People Want To Know How To Conduct Elections, Look What Florida Does”

All votes were counted while dealing with a hurricane. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 19, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis - newly reelected - spoke to the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual summit in Las Vegas where he proudly spoke of his victory. During his address, he also described the success of Florida's electoral system, that counted all the votes cast within 24-hours, at the same time as dealing with the effects of Hurricane Nicole.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Florida farmer's death spurs dispute over pot license

Moton Hopkins went from being one of the state’s most-successful Black farmers to working odd jobs to support his family, after a devastating drought and discrimination by the federal government wiped out the Florida native’s livelihood. But the “cowboy legend” --- a moniker bestowed on the entrepreneur who...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Judge refuses to block insurance mediation measures in struggling Florida property insurance market

With Florida property insurers trying to curb lawsuits, a Leon County circuit judge has refused to block a decision by Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier that could steer at least some disputes away from courtrooms. Judge Angela Dempsey last week rejected a request by contractors for a preliminary injunction against Altmaier’s decision early this year to approve policy changes proposed by American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida is turning its back on the New South, embracing its Dixie-fied past

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida was once a New South state. From the early 1960s to 2000 or so, Florida had leaders who looked to the future, determined to leave Jim Crow behind and separate ourselves from the likes of Alabama. We had governors committed to equal justice, open government, and voting rights — however imperfectly achieved. No more. […] The post Florida is turning its back on the New South, embracing its Dixie-fied past appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE

