In a tournament that has already seen major upsets, Brazil surely won't take anything for granted on Thursday when they face Serbia in a 2022 FIFA World Cup match at Lusail Stadium. The tournament favorites have seen Argentina and Germany open with losses, so they are sure to keep their focus, and they are loaded from front to back. The Selecao aim to add another World Cup title to their record five, and legendary forward Neymar is looking for his first. The 30-year-old can surpass Pele as his country's all-time leading scorer with three more goals, but the 1970's Brazilian icon won three world titles. The Brazilians have played in all 21 World Cups and have reached at least the quarterfinals 13 times. Serbia are making their 12th appearance but have advanced just twice in the past six. They have a potent attack led by elite striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, so they can't be underestimated.

2 HOURS AGO