CBS Sports

Mexico vs. Poland score: Live 2022 World Cup updates in Group C battle from Qatar

Mexico and Poland are considered favorites to claim second place in the group. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar continues with Group C play on Day 3. The day kicked off with a bang as Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi's Argentina side, so the group is already in flux. Ongoing is another battle between Concacaf and UEFA as Mexico and Poland duel at Stadium 974. All eyes are on these two teams as they were initially considered favorites to finish second in the group behind Argentina. Mexico have history on their side as they are winners in five of their previous six World Cup group stage opening matches. Poland are featuring in their ninth World Cup but have not advanced out of the group stage since 1986.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Japan stuns Germany 2-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FS1, as Japan defeated Germany 2-1. Earlier, Morocco and Croatia battled to a 0-0 draw. This is the second straight tournament that Germany has lost its opening game in the World Cup and just the third time ever. Meanwhile, Japan picked up its sixth World Cup win, improving to 6-11-5 (W-L-D) all-time in World Cup matches.
lastwordonsports.com

Portugal World Cup Preview – Cristiano Ronaldo’s Final Chance to Win

Portugal hope to put an end to their wait for the FIFA World Cup and will push to lift the trophy in Qatar. It’s likely to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final participation in the World Cup, as the iconic goal-scorer hopes to win the one competition he has never been able to clinch in his career.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 top plays: France moves ahead of Australia

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with France-Australia underway on FOX, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier, Argentina was stunned by Saudi Arabia while Denmark and Tunisia played to a scoreless draw. Mexico and Poland also battled to a scoreless draw.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: France takes care of Australia

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with France opening up its title defense by scoring four unanswered goals to defeat Australia, 4-1. Australia got off to a surprising start, scoring a goal in the first 10 minutes of the match and continuing to attack. But France turned the tables, taking a 2-1 lead into halftime before scoring two more in the second half.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 top plays: Senegal-Netherlands live updates

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Monday with Senegal taking on the Netherlands on FOX, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier, England opened the day with a dominating 6-2 victory over Iran to get three points in Group B. You can watch...
CBS Sports

World Cup 2022 Brazil vs. Serbia start time, betting odds, lines: Top expert picks, FIFA predictions, bets

In a tournament that has already seen major upsets, Brazil surely won't take anything for granted on Thursday when they face Serbia in a 2022 FIFA World Cup match at Lusail Stadium. The tournament favorites have seen Argentina and Germany open with losses, so they are sure to keep their focus, and they are loaded from front to back. The Selecao aim to add another World Cup title to their record five, and legendary forward Neymar is looking for his first. The 30-year-old can surpass Pele as his country's all-time leading scorer with three more goals, but the 1970's Brazilian icon won three world titles. The Brazilians have played in all 21 World Cups and have reached at least the quarterfinals 13 times. Serbia are making their 12th appearance but have advanced just twice in the past six. They have a potent attack led by elite striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, so they can't be underestimated.
Reuters

Soccer-Where is World Cup 2026 being held?

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Here is what you need to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup:. * The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament will be shared by three different countries.
The Independent

Portugal vs Ghana prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Portugal face Ghana in Group H of the Qatar World Cup, as both nations get their campaigns under way.This generation of Portugal players will be desperate to do themselves justice, their talented squad having bowed out in the last 16 of the most recent World Cup and having exited last summer’s Euros in the group stage.LIVE! Follow Portugal vs Ghana with our live blogIn fact, Portugal have only twice reached the semi-finals in their history at the world championship, a record one would expect to be better – especially in recent years, under captain Cristiano Ronaldo. They do not...

