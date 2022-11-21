ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

World Cup 2022 - Wales 0-2 Iran: Late goals condemn Rob Page's side to defeat after Wayne Hennessey sent off

Ten-man Wales suffered World Cup heartbreak as two goals deep in second-half stoppage time sealed a 2-0 victory for Iran to leave their knockout hopes hanging by a thread. Roozbeh Cheshmi's stunning goal in the eighth minute of added time broke Wales' resistance after goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey had been shown a straight red card for racing off his line and fouling Mehdi Taremi in the 84th minute.
Morocco 0-0 Croatia: World Cup Group F opponents play out turgid draw

World Cup 2018 runners-up Croatia made a frustrating start to their Group F campaign as a resolute Morocco secured a 0-0 draw in Al Khor. It was the third goalless draw at this winter's tournament in the space of 24 hours, and chances were at a premium with both defences on top. Indeed, three of the last four games at the World Cup have finished 0-0, more goalless draws than there were in the previous 73 matches in the competition combined.
Rob Page: Iran defeat not a true reflection of Wales | 'We want to finish on a high'

Wales coach Rob Page admitted his team had fallen well below the standards they set for themselves as defeat to Iran put them on the brink of World Cup elimination. Page refused to use Wayne Hennessey's red card - only the third for a goalkeeper in World Cup finals history - as an excuse for the defeat, and said Carlos Queiroz's team were well worth their win.
England reporter notebook: Gareth Southgate to stick with the team which beat Iran against USA

Gareth Southgate is expected to name an unchanged England starting line-up for Friday's World Cup Group B clash against USA, Sky Sports News has been told. Harry Kane's recovery from an ankle injury means he will lead the attack. Southgate is also planning to keep Kieran Trippier at right-back, despite Kyle Walker's returns to fitness following groin surgery last month.
FIFA threat over OneLove armband 'outrageous', says Football Association

FIFA's decision to threaten teams with disciplinary action for wearing the OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar was "outrageous", says Mark Bullingham, the Football Association's CEO. England, along with six other nations, decided not to wear the armband and opted for the FIFA approved 'No Discrimination' armband, with...
Dawid Malan could work his way into England's ODI side, says Matthew Mott

Dawid Malan can play his way into England's ODI side ahead of the World Cup next year in India, according to head coach Matthew Mott. England were convincingly beaten 3-0 by Australia in the recent ODI series, but Malan was one of the few positives to emerge, hitting 134 off 128 balls in the first match at Adelaide.

