World Cup 2018 runners-up Croatia made a frustrating start to their Group F campaign as a resolute Morocco secured a 0-0 draw in Al Khor. It was the third goalless draw at this winter's tournament in the space of 24 hours, and chances were at a premium with both defences on top. Indeed, three of the last four games at the World Cup have finished 0-0, more goalless draws than there were in the previous 73 matches in the competition combined.

2 DAYS AGO