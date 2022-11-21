Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
England seek big improvement for Test vs South Africa who need win | Wales in turmoil vs injury-ravaged Australia
Below, we look at some of the main talking points ahead of another intriguing weekend of Test rugby... Follow Wales vs Australia and England vs South Africa in our dedicated live blog on Skysports.com and the Sky Sports App throughout Saturday from 2.30pm. England seek improvement vs Boks | SA...
SkySports
Wales midfielder Joe Allen fit and raring to go against Iran, confirms boss Rob Page
Wales manager Rob Page has a full squad to choose from for Friday's World Cup encounter with Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium after Joe Allen, who began training with the main group on Wednesday, was passed fit. The Swansea City midfielder has been out since mid-September with a...
SkySports
Today at the World Cup: England and Wales back in Group B action as the Netherlands take on Ecuador in Group A
England and Wales are back in World Cup action on Friday as the teams in Groups A and B play their second matches of the tournament. Rob Page's Wales side kick-off early on, taking on Iran at 10am and looking to build on a well-earned 1-1 draw against the USA on Monday.
SkySports
Neymar injury: Brazil forward ruled out of second World Cup group stage game with ankle injury
Neymar will miss Brazil's second World Cup match, but will remain with the squad undergoing treatment for his ankle injury, the team doctor said Friday. Rodrigo Lasmar said tests conducted on his right ankle showed that Neymar has a ligament injury and will not be fit to play against Switzerland on Monday.
SkySports
World Cup 2022 - Wales 0-2 Iran: Late goals condemn Rob Page's side to defeat after Wayne Hennessey sent off
Ten-man Wales suffered World Cup heartbreak as two goals deep in second-half stoppage time sealed a 2-0 victory for Iran to leave their knockout hopes hanging by a thread. Roozbeh Cheshmi's stunning goal in the eighth minute of added time broke Wales' resistance after goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey had been shown a straight red card for racing off his line and fouling Mehdi Taremi in the 84th minute.
SkySports
Morocco 0-0 Croatia: World Cup Group F opponents play out turgid draw
World Cup 2018 runners-up Croatia made a frustrating start to their Group F campaign as a resolute Morocco secured a 0-0 draw in Al Khor. It was the third goalless draw at this winter's tournament in the space of 24 hours, and chances were at a premium with both defences on top. Indeed, three of the last four games at the World Cup have finished 0-0, more goalless draws than there were in the previous 73 matches in the competition combined.
SkySports
Pedri and Gavi evoke memories of Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta in Spain rout - World Cup hits and misses
"Our only goal is to control the game continuously," said Luis Enrique when it was all over. Spain did that, thrashing Costa Rica 7-0, thanks in part to the influence of their two teen sensations. Pedri and Gavi were simply outstanding in Spain's opener, pulling their stricken opponents apart seemingly...
SkySports
Rob Page: Iran defeat not a true reflection of Wales | 'We want to finish on a high'
Wales coach Rob Page admitted his team had fallen well below the standards they set for themselves as defeat to Iran put them on the brink of World Cup elimination. Page refused to use Wayne Hennessey's red card - only the third for a goalkeeper in World Cup finals history - as an excuse for the defeat, and said Carlos Queiroz's team were well worth their win.
SkySports
England reporter notebook: Gareth Southgate to stick with the team which beat Iran against USA
Gareth Southgate is expected to name an unchanged England starting line-up for Friday's World Cup Group B clash against USA, Sky Sports News has been told. Harry Kane's recovery from an ankle injury means he will lead the attack. Southgate is also planning to keep Kieran Trippier at right-back, despite Kyle Walker's returns to fitness following groin surgery last month.
SkySports
FIFA threat over OneLove armband 'outrageous', says Football Association
FIFA's decision to threaten teams with disciplinary action for wearing the OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar was "outrageous", says Mark Bullingham, the Football Association's CEO. England, along with six other nations, decided not to wear the armband and opted for the FIFA approved 'No Discrimination' armband, with...
SkySports
Jamie Carragher: This England better than my Golden Generation | Jude Bellingham is a future captain
Ahead of England's second World Cup group stage game against USA, Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher reflects on the first week of the tournament and claims Gareth Southgate's group are better than his Golden Generation. Are this England better than Golden Generation?. I would agree with what Kyle Walker among others...
SkySports
Wales reporter notebook: Will Rob Page make changes for pivotal World Cup game against Iran on Friday?
Even though the game was draining physically on Monday against the USA - a game where the players actually played closer to 105 minutes of football rather than 90 minutes - all 26 Wales players are fit and ready for Iran. Both Neco Williams and Ethan Ampadu came off after...
SkySports
England 0-0 USA: Three Lions lack intensity in goalless draw with Americans in Group B clash in Qatar
England edged closer to a place in the World Cup knockout rounds with a 0-0 draw with USA but their lacklustre display was a reality check on their ambitions at the tournament and means they will have to wait until their final group game with Wales on Tuesday to seal a last-16 spot.
SkySports
England 0-0 USA: World Cup hopes take a hit but Gareth Southgate's side can still fancy their chances in Qatar
“Have we ever beaten the States in a major tournament? No, I didn't think so. We are good at talking highly of ourselves as a nation and on the basis of very little evidence.”. Gareth Southgate had downplayed expectations before this game and the performance that followed certainly justified that...
SkySports
Eddie Jones: England still driven to avenge 2019 Rugby World Cup defeat by South Africa
Eddie Jones insists that even three years on England are driven by the need to avenge their 2019 World Cup final defeat by South Africa. The nations clash at Twickenham in Saturday's climax to the autumn with England retaining nine survivors from the 32-12 mauling by the Springboks in Yokohama.
SkySports
Dawid Malan could work his way into England's ODI side, says Matthew Mott
Dawid Malan can play his way into England's ODI side ahead of the World Cup next year in India, according to head coach Matthew Mott. England were convincingly beaten 3-0 by Australia in the recent ODI series, but Malan was one of the few positives to emerge, hitting 134 off 128 balls in the first match at Adelaide.
SkySports
Rehan Ahmed in frame for England Test debut in Pakistan after impressing Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum and Rob Key
Rehan Ahmed is very young man. He will become the youngest man to play a Test for England if he debuts in Pakistan in December. But the 18-year-old leg-spinner has already crammed a lot into his career to date, including a number of high-profile wickets. Ahmed - who was added...
SkySports
Reading Women 3-3 Liverpool Women: Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen scores late equaliser for home side
Reading snatched a late equaliser as they drew 3-3 with Liverpool in their Women's Super League match at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Katie Stengel headed the visitors in front after 16 minutes, with Royals teenager Tia Primmer equalising in stoppage time at the end of the first half. Natasha...
SkySports
Iran's players sing anthem vs Wales against backdrop of Mahsa Amini tributes and fans' unrest
Iran's football team sang their national anthem at their second World Cup game against Wales having refrained from doing so in their tournament opener. The players did not sing the Iranian anthem ahead of their game with England in Doha earlier this week in apparent support of protesters back in their motherland.
Comments / 0