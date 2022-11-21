Read full article on original website
Justin Jefferson drops truth bomb after Vikings’ ugly loss to Cowboys
Justin Jefferson recently revealed the silver lining of the Minnesota Vikings’ devastating blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, per Chris Tomasson. “We’re still 8-2. That’s something to be proud of,” Jefferson said. There is no question that Minnesota’s 40-3 defeat at the hands of Dallas was...
The Ringer
Week 12 NFL Power Rankings: Eagles Still At No. 1, But For How Long?
As we head into Thanksgiving, only 17 NFL teams have a better than 30 percent chance to make the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight’s 2022 playoff predictions model. The rest of the NFL is hanging on by a hope and a prayer for a shot at the big dance, if not already preparing for the offseason. The top of these power rankings feature the three teams with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, and on the second tier are the four teams I believe are best suited to knock off the top dogs without the aid of first-round bye in the playoffs. From the top to the bottom of these rankings, I’m trying to predict postseason potential, rather than making knee-jerk reactions to each week’s results. That’s why you’ll see the Eagles still at no. 1 despite a loss in Week 10 and a squeaker of a win in Week 11. Now, on to Week 12!
NBC Sports
Tom Brady re-signs flag that sparked lawsuit against Patriots
A faded Tom Brady autograph sparked a lawsuit regarding an American flag that had been loaned to the Patriots. What better way to fix the problem than to have Brady simply sign it again?. Via TMZ.com, that’s precisely what happened. Per the report, the Patriots helped arrange for Brady...
NBC Sports
Williams drops perfect analogy to describe 49ers' defense
MEXICO CITY — The 49ers' defense posted its third straight second-half shutout in the club’s 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Trent Williams was incredibly impressed. The veteran left tackle spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area after the game, and might have had the best...
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all
Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
NBC Sports
This camera angle of Jones' punt return TD vs. Jets is just awesome
New England Patriots rookie cornerback Marcus Jones provided an exciting end to an otherwise hard-to-watch game against the New York Jets on Sunday with a thrilling punt return touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Jones fielded a punt deep inside Patriots territory and ran 84 yards for the score to...
The Ringer
Did the Jets, Vikings, and Giants Get Exposed on Sunday, or Do They Still Have Something Left?
The haters and skeptics had been waiting for a day like Sunday. I know, because I was one of them. The NFL’s three biggest surprise teams of 2022—the Jets, Giants, and Vikings—all came into the week at least three games over .500 and with postseason odds sitting above 60 percent, according to Football Outsiders. And then they combined for 24 total points in three rough losses.
nbcsportsedge.com
A Turkey Day Tilt: Vikings Take on Patriots
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
NBC Sports
PFT’s Week 12 2022 NFL power rankings
1. Chiefs (8-2; No. 2): Football, family, and Fonzie indeed. 2. Eagles (9-1; No. 3): They’re still a bit off. To get a win while being a bit off is a good thing. 3. Cowboys (7-3; No. 7): The team that showed up on Sunday is a Super Bowl team. All too often, however, that team is on the back of a milk carton.
NBC Sports
Packers work out Geronimo Allison, Danny Davis
The Packers worked out six players Tuesday, including two receivers, according to the league’s personnel notice. Wideouts Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis are familiar names to Packers fans. Allison, 28, spent four seasons in Green Bay after signing with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He...
NBC Sports
Edelman explains how Belichick nearly drove him to leave Patriots
If it wasn't for Tom Brady, the final eight seasons of Julian Edelman's career may have looked a whole lot different. NFL Films will spotlight the former New England Patriots wide receiver in "Julian Edelman: A Football Life," a documentary that debuts Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
NBC Sports
Matt Rhule suddenly is everywhere
Like Punxsutawney Phil, former Panthers coach Matt Rhule spent six weeks in purgatory after being asked to take his shadow, and the rest of his body, back home. Now, all of a sudden, Rhule is everywhere. Talking and writing about football in an extensive and apparently concerted effort to get his name out there. Just as college football season is winding to a conclusion.
NBC Sports
Kittle, Deebo give Jimmy G hilarious new nicknames
Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his NFL career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?. Garoppolo, who has steered the 49ers to a three-game winning streak and into first place in the NFC West, earned a pair of new monikers from teammates George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.
NBC Sports
Colts sign Khalid Kareem off Bengals practice squad
The Colts have plucked a player from the Bengals to help fill out their defensive line. The Colts announced on Tuesday that they have signed defensive end Khalid Kareem off of the Bengals’ practice squad. Safety Trevor Denbow was waived in a corresponding move. Kareem opened this season on...
NBC Sports
Brandon Staley defends fourth-and-inches punt that led to Chiefs fourth-quarter touchdown
Last season, Chargers coach Brandon Staley developed a reputation as an aggressive coach on fourth downs, seeing fourth-and-1 as “go for it” territory anywhere on the field. This season, Staley hasn’t been so aggressive, and on Sunday night a decision to punt on fourth-and-inches cost the Chargers.
NBC Sports
Belichick's message to Patriots after big win over Jets is on-brand
The New England Patriots had just beaten their division rival on a last-second, 84-yard punt return touchdown to vault into the AFC's No. 6 seed. There were plenty of reasons to celebrate. And celebrate the Patriots did in the Gillette Stadium locker room. But head coach Bill Belichick also was...
NBC Sports
Commanders designate Carson Wentz to return
Though he’s no longer the starter, Carson Wentz will be back at practice this week. Washington has designated Wentz to return, the team announced on Wednesday morning. Wentz has been sidelined by a finger injury that required surgery since helping lead the team to its Week Six win over the Bears. But with Heinicke piloting the team to a 4-1 record since taking over for the injured Wentz, head coach Ron Rivera decided to keep Heinicke as QB1.
NBC Sports
Kevin O’Connell says he can’t put into words how much he respects Bill Belichick
Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell was a third-round draft pick of the Patriots in 2008 and spent a year and a half in New England, and although O’Connell rarely got much playing time, he did leave with a lot o respect for Patriots coach Bill Belichick. O’Connell, who...
Yardbarker
Hating the Cowboys on Thanksgiving: A Philadelphia tradition like no other
The Dallas Cowboys will host their annual Thanksgiving game this Thursday. The most overexposed franchise in professional sports has played every Thanksgiving since 1966 with the only exceptions in 1975 and 1977. Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles will forever vocalize their passionate underdog complex and point to bias around the...
Flashback: Vikings Defeat Patriots in 1997
The 8-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 6-4 New England Patriots are set to face off tonight for some Thanksgiving football at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is coming off a very rough 40-3 loss at home against the Dallas Cowboys, while New England is coming off a 10-3 home win against the New York Jets and are currently on a three-game winning streak.
