Zach Wilson to be healthy scratch against Bears
HC Robert Saleh announced that QB Mike White will be getting the start on Sunday, with Joe Flacco set to back him up. Reports that Jets' players have been fed up with Wilson's antics seem par for the course, rendering him to inactive status entirely. There is no guarantee that Wilson will see the field again for the Jets in 2022- the sophomore's career with the team seems to already be hanging in the balance.
Nic Claxton scores 12 points in loss to the Sixers
Nic Claxton totaled 12 points (6-7 FG), four rebounds, and three blocks in the Nets’ 115-106 loss to the Sixers on Tuesday. Claxton scored 12.0 points in the Nets’ loss to the Sixers, putting together his second straight double-digit performance in the process. After starting fast this season, he has yet to do much to build on that momentum. Claxton could still be a viable last-piece value add for your lineups; however, he has yet to show a lot of consistency in being able to play toward his promising ceiling. Monitor the matchups, as he will likely put together a slate-breaking performance when you least expect it.
Daniel Vladar stellar in shootout loss to Penguins Wednesday night
Daniel Vladar was stellar between the pipes for the Flames Wednesday night, turning aside 38 of 39 shots faced in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Penguins. Vladar has made the most of his limited time in the crease behind No. 1 goaltender Jacob Markstrom, allowing three goals or less in four of five starts in net for the Flames. The 25-year-old backup does not offer substantial fantasy value unless Markstrom suffers an injury but has been solid nonetheless posting a 2.77 GAA and .907 save percentage in five starts (1-3-1) so far this season.
Lamar Jackson (hip) limited in Wednesday's practice
A hip injury isn't a good sign for Jackson given his play style, but head coach John Harbaugh was sure that his quarterback would be good to go for Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars. Although it's likely that he will suit up and play in Week 12, keep an eye on his practice status leading up to Sunday.
ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: November 25, 2022
Ryan and Dionne get you ready for the weekend to see if the Bears can break a three game losing streak as they head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons.
Deion Sanders Could Have a New College Football Job Soon
Deion Sanders is having a lot of success as head coach at Jackson State, and that has led to college football teams going after him. According to 247Sports, the NFL Hall of Famer has been in talks with Colorado and South Florida about their head coaching vacancies. This comes nearly one year after Sanders interviewed at TCU and Colorado State. 247Sports also said that Sanders has not talked to anyone from Auburn who fired its head coach earlier this season.
Who Should I Start: Geno Smith, Isiah Pacheco, Treylon Burks (2022 Fantasy Football)
Start or sit decisions can be excruciating. While it feels great to make the right call and cruise to fantasy glory, it hurts just as much when you have someone erupt while on your bench. You can use our Who Should I Start? tool to gauge advice from fantasy football experts as you make your lineup decisions. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
Aaron Rodgers playing with a broken right thumb
Rodgers suffered the broken thumb in the Packers’ loss to the Giants in London. Rodgers stated that surgery was not considered and should not be needed after the season unless something else happens to his thumb. Fantasy managers should expect Rodgers to continue playing through the thumb injury as the Packers look to get back into playoff contention.
Kevin Durant scores 12 points in win over the Raptors
Kevin Durant totaled 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3PT), seven rebounds, five assists, and three blocks in the Nets’ 112-98 win over the Raptors on Wednesday. Durant scored 12.0 points in the Nets’ win over the Raptors, putting together his worst scoring performance of the season. The last time he scored 12.0 points while playing at least 30.0 minutes in a game was against the Bulls on May 15th, 2021. Durant is a strong fantasy producer, and even though Ben Simmons outscored him, he remains a must-consider play in all fantasy formats. However, he has shown a continual dip in scoring production for three consecutive games, which is something to consider when building your fantasy lineup. Durant will look to get it going again against the Pacers on November 25th, 2022.
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 12 RB & WR Rankings – Is Skyy Moore a Top Flex Option?
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17) and Pat Fitzmaurice (@Fitz_FF). Together, they offer insight to help your squads. Joey P.,...
Justin Fields (shoulder) limited on Wednesday
Bears' QB Justin Fields will be limited in practice on Wednesday and is considered day-to-day ahead of Chicago's Week 12 matchup with the Jets. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Bears have a walk-through practice scheduled for Wednesday, so the report can be taken with a grain of salt. It will be important for Fields to get some full-contact practice reps later in the week. His status will likely need to be monitored right up until Sunday's 1:00 PM EST kickoff.
Domantas Sabonis flirts with triple-double in Wednesday's loss
Domantas Sabonis collected 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 34 minutes of Sacramento's 115-106 loss to the Hawks. Sabonis continues to stuff the stat sheet for the Kings, as this is his 10th double-double of the young season. The big man is now averaging 16.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game on 57.7% from the field. Expect this kind of production to continue going forward.
Bennedict Mathurin contributes 21 points against Timberwolves
Bennedict Maturin scored 21 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 3PT, 9-12 FT) and grabbed three rebounds in 33 minutes as the Pacers fell to the Timberwolves in Indiana. Maturin logged a healthy amount of minutes tonight and put them to good use, finishing as the second-highest scorer for Indiana behind Myles Turner. The rookie has broken the 20-point threshold in two straight games now as he continues to be an essential piece of the Pacers' offense. Mathurin will hope to help Indiana get a win after a brief Thanksgiving holiday for the league.
Tristan Jarry impressive in net in Wednesday's shootout win
Tristan Jarry was impressive in net for the Penguins Wednesday night, stopping 33 of 34 shots faced in a 2-1 shootout win over the Flames. Jarry has been inconsistent in the crease early in the season for the Penguins, allowing three or more goals in three of his last five starts between the pipes for the club. The 27-year-old netminder will look to turn things around going forward, posting a 3.06 GAA and .910 save percentage in 12 starts (7-3-2) so far this season.
Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) returns against Vikings
Though we don't know what the X-rays showed, he was back on the field in the second quarter of the Thanksgiving night game against the Vikings. We will update you when we have more information.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) sent to IR
Chiefs' RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been sent to injured reserve and will miss a minimum of four games after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 11. (Pete Sweeney on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. A down season gets worse for Edwards-Helaire, who will now be removed from action until at least Week...
Kyle Allen set to start for Houston in Week 12
Head coach Lovie Smith declined to name a starter during his press conference Wednesday, but all signs point to Allen taking over for Davis Mills. The Texans have likely seen what they have in Mills and are ready to move on. Allen will have a tough test against the Dolphins defense in Week 12 and fantasy managers should leave Allen on the waiver wire for now.
Raheem Mostert (knee) DNP on Thursday before Week 12
Raheem Mostert was listed as DNP with a knee injury on Miami's injury report from Thursday before their Week 12 game against Houston. (Adam Caplan on Twitter) With the Dolphins coming off a bye week and facing the worst run defense in the NFL, fantasy managers hoped Mostert would be available. With each DNP, it becomes less likely that the 30-year-old will suit up on Sunday. If he misses the game, Jeff Wilson becomes a must-start with Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin behind him.
Trace McSorley (illness) added to injury report, questionable for Week 12
Trace McSorley (illness) was added to the injury report after missing practice on Friday. He is officially listed as questionable for Week 12. (Nick Cothrel on Twitter) Even if McSorley recovers by Sunday, he could be a healthy scratch since Kyler Murray (hamstring) and Colt McCoy (elbow) have been removed from the injury report. If you were stashing McSorley in hopes that he might see the field, you can go ahead and drop him now.
Freedman’s Favorites: Week 12 (2022 Fantasy Football)
