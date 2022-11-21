Read full article on original website
‘I’m a homeless guy looking after a palace!’ The housesitters escaping the cost of living crisis
Massive houses, expansive gardens, occasionally a fridge full of food – and all of it free. Megan Gay and Sean Wood, both 27, have managed to dodge the cost of living crisis and the rent or mortgage hikes that are ravaging many people’s lives and savings in the UK. Their trick? Full-time housesitting. Seven months ago, the couple decided to quit London’s rental market and go on the road. Their belongings in bags, they have moved from house to house across the UK. They plan to continue living like this for at least another year.
Time Out Global
Smithfield Market and Billingsgate are leaving London
Two of London’s oldest meat, poultry and fish markets are waving bye-bye to their homes in the city centre. The City of London has approved plans to move the Billingsgate and Smithfield markets to Dagenham. Originally, the OG Smithfield, Billingsgate and New Spitalfields markets were all going to be...
Time Out Global
Plans for the Museum of London moving to Smithfield Market have been finalised
In case you haven’t heard, the Museum of London is relocating. The institution has really been making the most of the big move: it commissioned a mural, organised a stonking five-month-long leaving do, and will put on two free back-to-back festivals this weekend and next. The museum is moving...
BBC
Simpson's Tavern: Historical London chophouse fights for its future
Self-proclaimed as London's "oldest chophouse", Simpson's Tavern is fighting for its future following a surprise closure. The Grade II-listed tavern has stood on Cornhill for more than 250 years - surviving fires, wars and epidemics. After getting into rent arrears during the coronavirus pandemic, the venue's locks were changed by...
A historic house, listed as the 'most remote' property in England, is going on sale for around $11.9 million
Skiddaw House in the Lake District in northwest England comes with around 3,000 acres of land, including three mountaintops, and was built in 1829.
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
generalaviationnews.com
Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK
But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
BBC
Cost of living: Rent increases pricing out families
Two mums from South Yorkshire say rising rent costs are pricing them out of their homes. Stacey Murray and Kelly Walker, who live in Doncaster, have told the BBC they can no longer afford the homes they live in, or other properties suitable for their families. "It's just heart-breaking at...
UK police identify offences committed in Chinese consulate incident
LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - British police said they had identified a number of offences committed during an incident at a Chinese consulate in northern England last month, in which a man protesting outside said he was dragged into the grounds and assaulted.
Time Out Global
Europe’s most beautiful castle is apparently right here in the UK
Sick of the UK and fancy a swanky Euro city break? Yearning to stroll through cobbled streets and pop into some seriously nice castles? Well, you might not need to splash the cash to see the very best of European architecture. It turns out the most beautiful castle in the...
‘Are you not worried we might die?’ Social housing tenants on living with mould
Nicola Calvert and her five-year-old son, Tristan, have lived with damp in a basement flat in Hastings for three years. The mould spreads across walls and ceilings, and weevils that feed off moist plaster fall into their beds, she tells the Guardian. There are rats, too, but it’s the damp...
Lebanon-Express
Millions of crabs are on the move in Australia
The annual migration of Christmas Island red crabs has begun on the Australian island, with roads being closed to vehicles to allow for millions of the crimson crustaceans to cross safely toward the sea.
BBC
Nottingham Castle Christmas traders lose thousands due to closure
Traders at a Christmas market that had been due to take place at Nottingham Castle fear they have lost thousands as a result of its sudden closure. Nottingham Castle has closed to visitors after the trust that runs it went into liquidation. Traders at the market, which was due to...
Time Out Global
Popeyes is opening a massive 20 new restaurants across the UK
Have you eaten at Popeyes yet? Many of us Brits have seen the American fast-food outlet on TV or in films but haven’t had the chance to try it. So here’s some good news: the chain is expanding, fast. While Popeyes already has some stores in the UK,...
ITV colleagues tell of their 'shock and sadness' as pundit Nadia Nadim is forced off air after her mother was killed in a digger accident: Star says she 'lost the most important person' who 'gave me life twice' after pair fled Taliban together
World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim has revealed her mother's sudden death caused her to abandon ITV's coverage of a live game on Tuesday night, as her 'deeply shocked and saddened' colleagues rallied round to offer their support. Viewers noticed how the women's football star and refugee, 34, had been part...
Phys.org
Exeter tops Britain's city centers for 'greenness,' while Glasgow comes in last
A new study of 68 city centers in Great Britain—comparing "greenness" of tree cover, vegetation and the presence of parks—has linked lower scores with higher levels of poor health, economic, education, crime and other deprivation outcomes. The PLOS One study led by Flinders University, University of Sheffield, University...
This Stock is About to Become a Dividend Aristocrat. Should You Buy?
Dividend-paying stocks are a safe haven in times of turmoil, and this leading company is poised to join the elite among them.
‘The devil’s spawn’: Residents react as Greggs prepares to open branch in Cornwall’s only city
Greggs is set to open its first store in Cornwall’s only city, and many residents are not impressed.The bakery chain will finally open its doors on Truro’s High Street on 6 December, following rumours that it was struggling to attract staff.Now, some residents are worried that the food outlet, which has over 2,000 branches around the UK, will put local bakers out of business. This is of particular concern as the new branch is located just steps away from traditional Cornish pasty makers Rowe’s and Warrens.Comments on social media posts about the announcement have been mixed, with one user...
Metropolitan Police raid homes in UK’s biggest-ever cyber-fraud sting
The UK’s biggest-ever fraud sting has brought down a phone number spoofing site used by criminals to scam thousands of victims out of millions of pounds.Footage captures the moment Metropolitan Police officers raided a number of properties and arrested multiple people as part of the investigation.Members of British law enforcement were part of a global operation to bring down ispoof.cc, a website described as an “online fraud shop”.The average loss among the 4,785 people who reported being targeted to Action Fraud is £10,000.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon says independence essential for Scotland to escape ‘disaster’ of BrexitRAF completes first UK flight using 100% sustainable fuel in ‘breakthrough moment’Vehicles left abandoned in floodwaters after torrential downpours in West Sussex
Time Out Global
All the Christmas rail, tube and Overground disruption in London
If you’re one of the folk who won’t be escaping out of the city during the festive period, on top of various rail strikes, engineering work means getting public transport might not be smooth sailing. Londoners could face widespread rail disruption over Christmas as Network Rail will carry out 300 engineering projects in busy London stations. Around 95 percent of the rail network should be open as usual, but the infrastructure company recommends that travellers to ‘plan their journeys in advance’.
